LAUREN GILGER: Next month in downtown Phoenix, conservative action group Turning Point USA is set to host its annual AmericaFest, a gathering of thousands of high school and college students from across the country.

Vice President JD Vance is set to speak.

But now one of the group’s former student leaders says she doesn’t think their events are safe. She says she was assaulted in a hotel room during the group’s July conference.

All of this comes, of course, just two weeks after Turning Point’s preferred slate of candidates lost badly here in Arizona in this year’s midterm elections, leaving open questions about the group’s influence a year after founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

Arizona Republic reporter Stephanie Murray has the story, and she’s in studio now to tell us more. Good morning, Stephanie.

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for coming on. So begin with this young woman’s story. She was a Rutgers student. What does she say happened to her?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: So this is 18-year-old Megan Doyle. She’s a sophomore at Rutgers, and I spoke with her and she told me that she was allegedly assaulted in a hotel room during Turning Point’s student conference in Maryland over the summer.

She released a video of the alleged assault through a progressive political group that bills itself as a counter to Turning Point. And in that video, you can see her on a hotel bed. She’s surrounded by men and somebody is pinning her down, and there’s another man filming her. And so what she told me is that she had been slapped and somebody hit her with their elbow, and she decided to come forward and report this. The summit was in July. She reported it in October.

And now she believes that these events are not safe for young people. The people that come to these Turning Point events, they’re in high school and college, and Turning Point sometimes puts them up in hotels or sponsors them to come attend.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s the response been to these accusations from Turning Point, from the students involved?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Turning Point said through an unnamed legal representative that they take allegations of assault seriously and that they have a reporting process. And what they told me was that they weren’t aware of this incident until October, which makes sense because Megan didn’t come forward until October. And she had filed a report with the Rutgers campus police and they advised her that since the incident happened in another state, she’d have to file another report in Maryland. But what I’ve heard from Turning Point is that they take this seriously.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. This came to light along with other photos, other video of Turning Point events, students, parties, things like that, that were released by that left-wing group that you mentioned. And as you said, they’re sort of a counter-organization to Turning Point. They have an agenda here. But what else has come to light?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: So this all came from a Google Drive or an online shared drive that Megan had shared with this left-wing group. And there were images of cases of alcohol and videos of people who seemed to be drinking in hotel rooms at the summit. It wasn’t clear if all of the people in the room were over 21. Somebody who works for Turning Point, their legal counsel Frank Carone, appeared to come into one of the hotel rooms and break up some of the drinking at one point, saying, “Is everybody here over 21?” and confirming that that was the case.

The left-wing group disputes this, saying that some people in the video looked they were too young to be 21. So we’ve got kind of this trove of images and videos that kind of conflict with Turning Point’s image as a Christian political group that really encourages young people to, for example, not drink. Charlie Kirk, before he died in the last few years of his life, had been kind of an advocate against drinking.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So all of this, there’s a political side, of course, because we’re talking about Turning Point USA. This all came out just a few weeks after the midterm elections. We’re talking now where Turning Point, as you put it in your reporting, I think “bet big and lost” was the phrase you used on the midterm elections.

It’s a little more than a year after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He was very much their charismatic leader, and there have been lots of questions swirling in the political world about their influence now, how successful they can be. How do you think these narratives all come together?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: I think Turning Point is under quite a bit of scrutiny right now because of their midterm losses, because of some of these videos that have come to light from their summit over the summer. And as you said, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point co-founder, but also he was really the glue that held this entire organization together.

When you think about Turning Point, it’s kind of a lot of different things. It is a student group, first of all. It’s also this big political engine that does door-knocking, organizing, candidate endorsements. And then it’s also a media company. The Charlie Kirk podcast was really popular. They’re still continuing that. So it’s all of these different things.

And after this kind of bruising midterm, they’re already facing their next political test because they’ve already endorsed Vice President JD Vance for 2028. He has not launched a campaign yet, but he’s closely tied to Turning Point. He’s coming here to Phoenix next month for that AmericaFest conference.

And it’s going to be interesting to see kind of how he handles that Turning Point relationship that he has when the group is facing these kind of questions about how they run their events and whether they still have the political power that it seemed they did back in 2024. President Trump credited Turning Point with helping boost his voter turnout. So I think they’re definitely in kind of a transition point right now, just facing a lot of scrutiny.

LAUREN GILGER: How much does Erika Kirk have to play into this, right? She has taken over as the head of this organization since the death of her husband. I mean, she very much has focused on the religious aspect of this, the Christianity part of this in her leadership, right?

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Yeah, that’s absolutely right. She’s been very outspoken about her Christian faith, and she is the CEO of Turning Point USA. The buck stops with her. She hasn’t commented on these allegations from the summit in July directly. Turning Point did that through a legal representative, but Erika herself hasn’t weighed in. She did comment on the midterm losses, cautioning Republicans that now is not the time for blaming and finger-pointing, and that it’s time to kind of study the results, hear what the voters said, and come together.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there for now. That is Stephanie Murray with The Arizona Republic joining us. Stephanie, thanks so much for your reporting. Thanks for coming in.

STEPHANIE MURRAY: Thanks for having me.