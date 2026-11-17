LAUREN GILGER: Well, if you looked at the long list of judges on your ballot this fall and kind of scratched your head, you’re not alone. A lot of voters don’t know how to vote on whether or not a judge should get to keep their job, and most judges usually do get to keep them.

But this year, there were campaigns from both Democrats and Republicans to get voters to weigh in and reject judges they don’t like for a variety of reasons. And now three judges are out of a job, and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer is not happy about it.

Kiera Riley has the story for Capitol Media Services, and she joins us now to tell us why. Good morning, Kiera. Thanks for coming in.

KIERA RILEY: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so who are these judges who have been voted out essentially?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, so it’s Judge Anni Hill Foster on the Court of Appeals, and then two Maricopa County Superior Court judges: Judge Michael Rassas and Judge Julie Mata.

LAUREN GILGER: So talk a little bit about the kind of campaigns — that might be a loose word for it — that we saw against not just them, but a host of judges. There were these sort of judicial voter guides, right, that were circulated from people on the left and the right. And I saw a campaign sign or two saying, “Reject bad judges,” things like that. But what were people mad about?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, it kind of varied. I mean, we did have some voter guides from the Republican side that didn’t really lay out any rationale. It was “reject” or “retain.” Some went into more detail and listed certain rulings, and then some other voter guides went a little more in-depth on, yeah, which rulings they didn’t like or past political affiliations, campaign donations, stuff like that.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. One group, it sounds like, was concerned about family court judges in particular this campaign cycle. What was that about?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, so there wasn’t necessarily an even split between Democrats and Republicans. There were some, yeah, issue-oriented groups out there, too, kind of raising some concern. And there’s been a lot of drama around family court and kind of how judges are operating in that space, so not completely unsurprising to see.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So a little bit of everything here. I want to ask about one judge in particular, Anni Hill Foster, who you mentioned. She was, interestingly, endorsed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which is conservative, but also was on a few Republican lists that said to vote against her, to reject her, right? Do we know why? What was the rationale here?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, I think the rationale for the Republican groups was she issued and then joined in one ruling — or it was two rulings — and they both had to do with election issues. One was the release of the cast vote record in Maricopa County, which is just kind of this big election record, and she didn’t allow it out as a public record. And then the second one was a bunch of administrative, election administrative issues, ballot drop boxes and kind of signature verification, stuff like that. And she rejected that challenge, so —

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So yeah, have been involved in some things, but it seems like a little bit of everything going at these judges. There is an interesting kind of history here too. Give us a mini history lesson, Kiera, on why it is that we have a long list of judges on our ballot, right?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, so the Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court, and then Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal and Coconino use the retention system. And so we have these commissions that kind of interview and select lists of judges to send to the governor. The governor appoints them, and then they stand for retention as opposed to going to direct elections. So you don’t have candidates running, but you have a name on a ballot that says “yes” and “no.”

And so that’s kind of our system, and it’s been pretty — I don’t know, not boring, but it’s not a very exciting part of the ballot, I would say, until about 2022, when we started seeing more voter information going out one way or the other on the judges.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, it became politicized in a way. But the idea was to kind of not make it political, right? To make it about merit.

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, exactly. So you have these commissions that are looking at kind of a judge’s work product, their experience, their overall character. And then on the back end, you have the Commission on Judicial Performance Review that looks at how they’re actually doing on the bench and surveying the people that come in front of them, and kind of trying to give a full picture of how people think they’re operating in the courts.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so let’s talk about this interview you had with the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. What did she have to say about it? She’s pretty upset that she’s losing three judges, right?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, I think she was pretty angry. I mean, she mentioned that all three of these judges are qualified and obviously went through all the steps to get on the bench, which is a big feat. And her fear going forward is that people aren’t going to want to become judges if there’s this kind of shaky job security, if you can become the target of these, in some cases, nasty campaigns. And so that’s kind of the big picture, and with that in mind, she’s thinking ahead of reform before 2028.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, and we’ll talk about that in just a moment. But I mean, what kind of reaction did she say she’s already seeing from other judges, right? Are they concerned about this? Do they not want their face on a billboard that says “Reject bad judges”?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, she said she’s had judges come to her and kind of regret taking a spot on the bench, and because some negative sentiment can still float out on the internet past this election. And it’s already a tough job. There’s always a party walking away from the court a loser, and so you’re going to have controversy baked into the job in the first place. And so it’s, yeah, a hard job from the outset, and it’s only made more difficult.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. On the other side of that, though, voters do get a chance to weigh in so that they can get rid of people who might be abusing the system, doing things they don’t like. I mean, I guess that’s fair as well, huh?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, exactly. I mean, that’s why the retention elections exist, and voters absolutely have the right to go and look deeper into who these judges are and the types of decisions they’re making and how they’re operating in the court. And so it’s — and it’s an important thing to voters, I think we’ve seen in the past, to weigh in on these things.

LAUREN GILGER: Especially when controversial issues get involved. OK, last 30 seconds or so here. What does the chief justice want to see done?

KIERA RILEY: Yeah, I think some early ideas floating around are maybe extending term limits, maybe raising the percentage of “no” votes a judge has to get in order to get kicked off, and then, I don’t know, maybe just looking at how we grade or assess the judges. So yeah, we’ll see.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ll see. All right. Kiera Riley with Capitol Media Services joining us. Kiera, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

KIERA RILEY: Thank you.