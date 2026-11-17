MARK BRODIE: School districts across the country are seemingly having a tough time getting students to class on school buses. The Economic Policy Institute finds bus driver employment at K-12 schools fell 5% over the past year, and is now 15% below 2019 levels.

The group cites a handful of reasons for this, including cuts in federal funding to school districts and higher diesel prices, which, as we’ve discussed here on The Show, are affecting districts’ budgets.

With me now to talk more about this is Brittany Sutton with the Deer Valley Unified School District. Brittany, good morning. Thanks for being here.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Good morning. It’s a pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: So what is your situation in terms of having enough bus drivers for the routes you have?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Well, it’s actually improved in the last two years. So two years ago, we were down 47 drivers out of — we have about 120 drivers now. Currently, we are down 10, and we are contracting out those drivers. But what has made the situation worse is that we have some restrictions due to federal law and the state’s interpretation of that law where our drivers can only drive for 10 hours. And so they time out.

And because we are a large, comprehensive pre-K-12 district, we have not only the routes in the morning to get kids to school, but we also have the routes to get them home. And then we have an abundance of activities, athletics and other things, trips where drivers tend to drive late into the evening, and they time out around 9 o'clock, which means they can’t get kids home. So it takes the drivers we have and it limits and restricts their ability to drive, and that changed about four years ago.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so I want to ask you more about that, but let’s get back to — you said it’s improved, but you’re still not where you need to be.

BRITTANY SUTTON: We’re still down — yes, correct. We are still down drivers.

MARK BRODIE: How much of this is a budgetary problem and how much of it is that issue you mentioned in terms of the drivers just — they have a certain number of hours that they’re allowed to drive right now?

BRITTANY SUTTON: I think it’s actually both directions. So because we’re down drivers, we — there’s a shortage, and it’s compressed because if somebody’s out, those routes all have to move. So we have 120 drivers and we have 120 routes. So every driver is required. And so that’s a big part of it.

And then it’s just the length of the day and the expectations of how much — how many activities we have to provide for our students and the ability to get them to and from. So it’s all of it mixed together, which makes any domino that falls affects everything else.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, you can’t get a basketball team out to a game and just leave them somewhere, right? You need to get them back home, yeah?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely, and that has happened. We have had teams that they go out to play their game and the game goes long because we can never determine how long a basketball game is going to go, or football. And so that driver then could potentially time out and means that they cannot transport those children due to the law.

MARK BRODIE: So what do you do about this? I mean, even though things are better, you’re still, as you said, you’re down 10 drivers and you have these routes. Who drives?

BRITTANY SUTTON: Well, we have — so all of our dispatchers at our transportation department, our mechanics, anybody that works within transportation ... they are trained with the CDLs to drive. So they pick up routes when we need to. We even have a teacher in the district that got his CDL —

MARK BRODIE: Really?

BRITTANY SUTTON: — to be able to support his cross-country and track teams because it was so hard.

MARK BRODIE: That, I would imagine though, has other implications. If your mechanics are driving routes, if you have a bus that needs servicing, that bus is probably not getting serviced in a timely manner.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely. So as soon as you rob Peter to pay Paul, for lack of a better way to say that, you’re limiting other resources and other work that needs to be done. So a bus that might need to be fixed is sitting and waiting until routes can be fulfilled. The priority is getting kids to school so they can learn.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Now, I assume that you are trying to recruit new drivers, right? I mean, if you’re down drivers, logic would suggest you’re trying to hire more drivers.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Are those — how does that go?

BRITTANY SUTTON: It depends. Like I said, it is better than it was two years ago, which is good, so we are making some progress. We do have some drivers that we have contracted, which costs more money, which does affect the district budget, but that is helping as well. But we provide a lot of resources to try to recruit and retain our drivers.

So for example, it’s their hourly wages and benefit package, but we also pay for their training and their CDL. So that way they are not just on their own to get those things to qualify to be a bus driver. We’re also very flexible on when we hire people. If you can just do that morning route, come on and join Deer Valley. But if you can also do afternoon, or something we’re also trying is trying to get some drivers that might just do those sports and activities.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, interesting. So they don’t do maybe the morning drop-off, pickup, the afternoon drop-off and pickup. They just do some of the extracurriculars.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Correct. And we have things that even happen on the weekend. I mean, our district is open 365 days really, and there’s stuff happening all the time.

MARK BRODIE: Are you finding that given the rising costs of pretty much everything, including diesel as it relates to buses, are you able to pay bus drivers a salary that entices them to come work for you?

BRITTANY SUTTON: That’s — that is a great question. The challenge that we run into is that we are on a fixed budget as a school district. So we are not — we don’t have the luxury of bringing in a lot of extra income.

And so when we’re trying to juggle who to pay more, it affects another group of our staff. About 85% to 90% of our budget goes to people. And so when our budget’s fixed and then you have rising costs — diesel has doubled, and that’s causing extra millions of dollars of our district funding to go toward diesel prices. So that’s a big deal.

MARK BRODIE: Can you foresee a time when you will be fully staffed on bus drivers?

BRITTANY SUTTON: We can hope. Hope is never a great strategy though, right? No, that is our intention, is to do the best. And working with some organizations the STAC — it’s a Student Transportation Advisory Council — that we’re advocating they can do some changes to some of the laws that may potentially allow some more flexibility, because our drivers follow the same laws as commercial drivers.

MARK BRODIE: In terms of when they have to stop driving because they’ve timed out.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Correct. Yeah. So if we can get some of the legislation to be interpreted slightly differently, that can allow a little bit more flexibility with our drivers, which may make that 120 people more like it used to be. But we also want to make sure we’re safe and we’re doing the right things to support our students.

MARK BRODIE: Right. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Brittany Sutton with the Deer Valley Unified School District. Brittany, thanks so much.

BRITTANY SUTTON: Oh, it’s my pleasure. Thanks for having me.