LAUREN GILGER: Like Arizona and the nation, Utah, our neighbors to the north, swung to the left in a major way in this month’s midterm elections. In fact, pollster Nate Silver reports Utah is No. 1 on the list of states that saw the largest Democratic gains in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2022.

So, how much did LDS voters drive those gains this year? Just last month, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told the Pew Research Center that they were overwhelmingly conservative — to the tune of 73%.

But Mormon voters have also long been slower to warm to President Donald Trump and his brand of politics than other right-leaning demographics.

Tamarra Kemsley covers religion for the Salt Lake Tribune, and I asked her: Were Mormons swept up in the blue wave?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: It really looks that way. We’re still trying to sift out exactly the margin. Did they outrun the blue wave? There’s evidence that they did. There’s also evidence that maybe they’re just a little bit behind. I’ve seen solid arguments in both directions.

So let’s take a minute to look at just the 20 most LDS congressional districts. These are all in Utah, Idaho, and a couple in Arizona — Arizona 1, 4, 8, 3. All of these swung significantly to the left. And again, that was a nationwide trend, but we’re seeing numbers in some cases, such as in AZ3, the swing was 34 points.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Thirty-four points, 24 points in Utah, so on and so forth. And that is, I do think, meaningful, especially when you take into account that previous research has shown that Latter-day Saints living in the Intermountain West, affectionately termed the “Jell-O Belt” or the “Book of Mormon Belt” —

LAUREN GILGER: Right.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: — are more conservative on the whole than those outside. So once we get, probably in April, some of that nationwide, really robust data that comes post-election, I do think there’s a fair chance that given those two realities — the massive shift left in the Intermountain West and then how those voters tend to look versus other LDS voters — that Latter-day Saints will have actually outrun the blue wave, that their shift would have been even larger.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: There is some tempering on this based on some data that has come out from what is known as the NORC Civic Health & Elections Project. So they did a 2024 to 2026 comparison, and that shows a 12-point swing for Latter-day Saints. That’s not just in this last election; that is across those two years. Comparatively, you have Muslims moving 13 points in Dem’s direction in that time, evangelicals moving six. So Latter-day Saints being on the high, but not the highest end of that.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s back up for a second and just talk about the LDS voting bloc in general, which I think has been really interesting for a long time because they were a solidly Republican red voting bloc, but they’ve always been a little softer on President Trump than the rest of the GOP, right?

Do you think that’s kind of what we saw come to fruition here? Existing concerns that many LDS voters already had about the president kind of colliding with real policy concerns — things like the war in Iran and tariffs and things that lots of folks were mad about?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Yes, I do think that is part of it. The Latter-day Saint vote is MAGA-skeptical, I would say, on the whole. Many, though, have come home to the Republican Party in the elections where Trump has been on the ballot, but not nearly at the levels that they did for McCain, for Bush, for, of course, Mitt Romney, a fellow Latter-day Saint.

You have McKay Coppins — he’s a staff writer at The Atlantic — he posted on social media, “There are a lot of factors here, but it really seems possible that Donald Trump has single-handedly wrecked the Republican Party’s multigenerational stranglehold on LDS voters.” And I think there’s absolutely something to it, in addition to all those other things that other Americans care about that you just mentioned.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, right. The colliding of this perfect storm that we saw with this blue wave. So I want to talk about a few of the kind of trends within the trends here, a few of the trends within these numbers, beginning with the generational divide. As the younger generation becomes the mainstream LDS voter, to the left — what’s that looked like over the last decade or so?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Yeah, so that’s really interesting. So on the one hand, you have Latter-day Saints — especially Latter-day Saint men — are overrepresented in this very reactionary far-right category of influencers and names. You have the College Republicans represented by a Latter-day Saint, Nick Shirley rose to stardom for highlighting what he described as fraud in Haitian-dominated day care centers in Minnesota. Latter-day Saints seem to pop up in Turning Point USA, etc.

Mormon, Latter-day Saint men actually tend to be more moderate when compared to white evangelicals or white conservative Catholics. And so the gender gap among even young men is not what you have seen writ large in the electorate, and especially not when you compare it to some of their peers in other Christian traditions. So that is one thing I think that we need to keep in mind.

The other thing that I’ve talked to researchers and ethnographers of young Latter-day Saints in America, is what they really emphasize is that this is a group that’s a lot more diverse than a generation before.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: And I think that really plays out in the political identity that is being formed among these young Latter-day Saints. Also, something that Alex Bass has dug out, mined from the latest data, is that like many other voters, Latter-day Saints who face financial instability have been much more likely to move left. And of course, people who are young, who can’t afford a home, who don’t have a 401(k) are going to be included in that group.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Those two groups overlap, and the gender divide is so interesting there as well. Let me ask you lastly, Tamarra, what have you heard from LDS voters in your reporting or in just your life and conversations in the last week or two here as we’ve seen the kind of ripple effects and reaction from this just massive shift in American politics happen? What do folks say about how they voted and why?

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: I see a lot of hurt. I see a community that has grown wary at times, suspicious at times, and just tired at times of the rhetoric coming out of Washington, coming out of a lot of sectors of our society. Latter-day Saints really pride civility, and that is a culture that the leadership of our church has been very careful to foster and to continue to foster, emphasizing that we are peacemakers. And that includes in the political realm.

The top leadership has really stressed that members should not be just picking one party down their ticket. And I do think that language is making inroads. I do think that as Trump’s popularity continues to sour, there is a growing sense of, “Yep, let’s move on. What’s next?” especially among young Latter-day Saints.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. We’ll leave it there for now. That is Tamarra Kemsley, religion reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune, joining us to talk about LDS voters in this year’s midterms. Tamarra, thank you for coming back on The Show. Thanks for this information. I think it’s fascinating stuff.

TAMARRA KEMSLEY: Thanks so much, Lauren. I really enjoyed this.