MARK BRODIE: Democratic wins in this month’s elections mean some big changes are coming to the state Capitol. Democrats will control both chambers for the first time since the 1960s.

But while the outgoing Senate president will be leaving elected office, he will not be going very far. Warren Petersen will be the new chief of staff for Senate Republicans, who will be in the minority in that chamber for the first time since the early ’90s.

Petersen was on the ballot this fall. He lost his race for attorney general to the incumbent Democrat Kris Mayes, part of the entire slate of statewide Democrats who won their races.

I caught up with Petersen recently and asked what message he thinks voters were trying to send in these elections.

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, I mean, I think the two themes of the election were anger and apathy. I think people were promised affordability, and it was not delivered. I think that was clearly the top issue.

And it was not delivered by the federal government. I will tell you, we delivered here at the state level, but it was not delivered on the federal level, and they showed their — they made everybody pay for it.

MARK BRODIE: When you talk about apathy, what do you mean by that?

WARREN PETERSEN: Well, we also didn’t have hundreds of thousands of Republicans also did not vote. So between the anger and the apathy, and maybe it’s both. When you’re mad, you don’t show up, too.

So between those two things, because we do have the advantage. I mean, we do have still 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats. So we have a demographic advantage there.

MARK BRODIE: So when you talk about the federal government not delivering affordability, but maybe in Arizona you have, does that say to you then that the federal anger maybe took over what people — even when people were voting on offices like yours or statewide or legislative offices?

WARREN PETERSEN: One hundred percent. I know it did because I’ve knocked thousands of doors, my colleagues have knocked thousands of doors, and we heard several anecdotes where people said, “Hey, I was promised lower gas prices, and they didn’t come,” or, “I was promised no wars, and that didn’t happen.” And they literally just said, “We’re going Democrat all the way down.”

Now, we were able to turn some people, but you can’t turn millions of people when it’s — you can turn a few doors, but it was a tsunami.

MARK BRODIE: Are you surprised by the results?

WARREN PETERSEN: I thought it would be closer. I wasn’t surprised that we lost because, like I said, I’d been knocking doors, I was doing polls, I was watching the turnout. The Democrats were crushing us on the early vote turnout. That is something that we do need to turn around.

The Republicans need to get an early vote turnout machine up and running, working and functioning, and that wasn’t happening. I could see that wasn’t happening. It even got leaked to the media. There was a Zoom call that we did, and I talked about this before the election, and I let everyone know on the call, “Hey guys, if we don’t ramp up the turnout, we’re not going to win.”

So I said that before the election even happened. So based off the turnout that we had, I knew unless we just had a huge day of turnout, off the charts —

MARK BRODIE: On Election Day.

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, on Election Day. I knew it wasn’t going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to ask you about the place where you’re sitting right now, the state Legislature. And I’m wondering, Republicans have controlled the Legislature for generations now. What changes now? Now that Democrats will be in charge, what do you think is going to be different?

WARREN PETERSEN: Well, I mean, that’s going to be a question for them. I mean, we can speculate. We know what they’ve said. Obviously, gun control, higher taxes, all the bills that I’ve been killing that have been sitting in my — that I’ve killed over and over again, making ... balloon release illegal, outlawing franchises, we can go on and on and on.

It’s funny, I’ve worked in real estate for a really long time, and so I like to ask people why they move here. And tons of people move here from California, and they always say all these reasons they move here. And basically, they move here because of the Republican Legislature and the policies and laws we’ve been passing.

And they sometimes will talk about, “Oh, well, they think the Democrats here aren’t crazy.” And it’s like, “Well, the Democrats here aren’t in control yet. So just wait until you see the stuff they’re going to be putting forward.”

And they’ve got all sorts of — just like the Republicans have different factions, the Democrats have different factions, and you’re going to see all sorts of proposals come forward that are going to be, unless Katie Hobbs vetoes those, most Arizonans are not going to be happy about it.

MARK BRODIE: Do you not think, though, that maybe some of the message that voters were saying is, “OK, we’re clearly unhappy, as you said, about affordability and maybe some other things. Let’s maybe give somebody else a chance running the show”?

WARREN PETERSEN: Of course. I mean, that’s the thought process, right? I mean, that’s exactly what it was. But I mean, at the end of the day, it was really affordability, promises made in Washington, D.C., not kept, and it just — I think in the past, that has been limited. It’s limited to the people in Washington, D.C. I think what was unique this time is people went all the way down the ticket.

MARK BRODIE: So you are leaving, obviously, the Senate as an elected official, but you’re not leaving the Senate altogether. I’m curious what appeals to you about taking a job with Senate Republicans now as the chief of staff?

WARREN PETERSEN: Yeah, well, I got offered a lot of — I had a lot of options to choose from, but I think why I settled on this was that I really care about the state, and I do think we can get the Senate back. I do believe we share the values with most Arizonans.

I don’t think most Arizonans share the values with the Democrats. I really don’t. I mean, we’re the party of lower taxes, we’re the party of limited government, we’re the party of free markets, families, faith. And most Arizonans — school choice — most Arizonans are on board with that. You can see it.

You can see the evidence of that because all those propositions that Katie Hobbs vetoed that we put on the ballot, they voted for. They overwhelmingly share our values. They agree with us on policy. But they were so pissed off at Washington, D.C., that they took it out on everybody.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious, sort of on a high level here, there’s been so much talk about where Republicans go from here. I mean, this election has been called all sorts of things, including an extinction-level event. I’m curious from your perspective, for specifically Arizona Republicans, what do you think is the appropriate response to try to get back on track?

WARREN PETERSEN: Unity. I mean, the acrimony has to stop. The infighting has to stop. You have people that are just destructive. That has to stop. We need to recognize that we’re all on the same team. We need to rally around candidates. And of course, we need to have our disagreements and our fights or whatever. Let’s do that during the primaries.

When the elections are over, we need to be united, and when we have our candidate, we need to be united. So I honestly — we had people have talked about candidate quality and blah, blah, blah.

This cycle, we had a lot of great candidates. And quite frankly, in a regular cycle, most of them would have won. Almost all of them would have won. And we had candidates from all spectrums.

Basically, the Republican Party, I think broadly, could be broken into three factions. You’ve got conservatives, you’ve got moderates, and you have populists. And those three groups can find candidates. There are people that we could rally around. I mean, just thinking forward to 2028, you’ve got Doug Ducey, somebody like a Doug Ducey. That’s somebody that every faction should be able to rally around and support and get behind.

But unfortunately, we have some of these situations where a couple people, leaders from each faction, will get personal in public, then they dig in, and their pride won’t let them back down. And it’s unfortunate.

People need to drop their arms, and we need to recognize that it really matters. And we get put in a situation like this, and you would hope that it’ll make people be more reasonable.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen. President Petersen, thanks so much for your time. I appreciate it.

WARREN PETERSEN: Thanks for having me.