LAUREN GILGER: Beth Henshaw never thought she would become a widow at 27 years old. But that’s where the backcountry guide found herself a few years ago after her boyfriend, Ian, went for a run and never came back. He was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon, so it wasn’t that unusual when he didn’t come back when the sun began to set that night. But after a frantic search, he became a missing person.

It wasn’t until a few months later that his body was found in a creek after the 4 feet of gushing water finally receded. It had been an especially wet winter that year. Or, is she a widow when she never got the chance to marry him? That’s the question she poses in an essay published recently in the New York Times’ Modern Love column.

I spoke with her more about it, and it’s today’s Deep Dive.

BETH HENSHAW: Ian was very unique. He had a way of looking at the world of just, “Let’s go after it. Let’s do it.” And he was the kind of person that’s like, “All right, well, the sun sets in 30 minutes. That’s probably enough time to pack our bikes and go bike into this canyon and go on a camping trip for the night.” “OK, sure.”

So he always had adventure on his mind and a really beautiful and deep connection to the land. He was also a beautiful artist. He had some really amazing drawings. He would sit down in front of a landscape and just not talk and draw for hours at a time. And he did this crazy line work where there’s 1 million lines making up a mountain or a canyon, and then he would watercolor paint. So yeah, he was always looking at beauty in the world.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing, yeah. OK, so you and Ian had just moved to Page, Arizona, when all this happened. You went there to become elementary school teachers, right? What did you think about the place, about living in this kind of red rock desert, high desert?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so that was really my biggest goal. He had lived in Mancos, Colorado, previously before me, so he had lived there a little bit longer and had a connection there, but I was kind of always like, “When am I going to get to the red rock desert?” And we spent a lot of our time living in Colorado driving out to the desert.

And so when this outdoor elementary school opportunity popped up, I was like, “I think this is the way to move to the desert.” And he said, “Let’s do it. OK, I’ll follow you.” The plan was to do it together, but I also think it’s beautiful in a way that he did help get me here.

LAUREN GILGER: So he went missing one night, right? He went for a run; he was training for an ultramarathon. And it wasn’t a normal year, 2023 was a high snow year. There was a lot more snowmelt and water in the area, right, than there normally was?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so that winter was 160% to 180% above-average snowpack in the La Plata Mountains and across Colorado in various places as well. And that spring runoff was very heavy. The river that he was found in was about 4 to 5 — maybe 6 feet higher than average. It’s normally an ankle-deep crossing, and it was at my waist that summer.

LAUREN GILGER: So he goes missing, right? And you — tell us about the search process, this hope that you had that you would find him.

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, so I mean, Ian grew up in the Catskill Mountains and had a lot of access to nature. He was wandering the woods from a very young age, off-trail navigating, figuring his way out. He grew up with a lot of survival skills. He worked in the outdoor industry for over 10 years.

So his comfort in the wilderness was beyond most people I’ve ever met. So there was some hope that if he had fallen or been injured that he would be OK to survive and wait for a rescue or that he would be doing everything that he could to be found.

But he was training for an ultramarathon, so he would be gone for six, seven, eight hours plus, and I wouldn’t worry about that. And we had moved to Page, Arizona, where it was already 95 in the day, so he was running at night pretty normally just because that was when the temperature was comfortable. So when he didn’t return from the run at sunset, I was like, “Ah, that’s not that out of the ordinary. But maybe I should just go check my phone,” because he had a Garmin inReach device and would — usually if he was going to run into the night or extend his run, he would just send a message, which would always show his location as well.

So I thought, “Oh, maybe I’m just the one that’s out of service and not getting that message.” So my friends and I drove down the mountain a little bit to get to service, and when we didn’t see a message from him, we thought, “OK, that’s pretty weird. Let’s go drive the roads.”

The later that it got, the more odd it was to not even have a message checking in. And so we did call search and rescue, and they got there around 3 a.m. We hiked and we searched and we found his footprints that morning, and they were headed back toward camp, but it was also still clear as mud finding footprints in the mud. So people were on bikes, they were running, we had ATVs, and so it very quickly became a communitywide search. And official search and rescue was involved for four days, and then my friends and I, with our backcountry experience, continued the search for another 12 days after that.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. But it wasn’t until two months later that his body was found, right, when the waters receded?

BETH HENSHAW: Yes. We had to set up handlines to be able to cross the river on logs because it was gushing whitewater, so even helicopters are not able to see through the water. And two months later, the water dropped 4 or 5 feet and he was found. So there was really not a good chance of us finding him at all during that high-water time.

LAUREN GILGER: So at what point did you think you realized he wasn’t going to be found?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, the whole time, really. The whole time I had that feeling of, “This is not right,” and Ian is such a survivor, he would be doing anything that he could to get our attention. And so the silence and the mystery of it all was very unsettling and very indicative of, “OK, we may be looking for a body instead of a person alive right now.”

So that was known from night one. Pretty much the second I decided to call search and rescue, I had that awareness. That was kind of that moment of surrendering of, “OK, I might not be able to help him right now. I actually need to call in somebody else.” ... That moment was kind of like, “Oh, OK, this is real and happening.” Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So was it a relief in a way when his body was found?

BETH HENSHAW: Yes, absolutely, because the mystery of a missing person is so painful because our imagination will just make up way worse things happening than death. Death is a lot easier to accept. It’s a risk that we’re all willing to take when we go into the backcountry, but being kidnapped or foul play or something weird happening is way worse in my opinion. Yeah, it was a relief because we could get that closure, and then we could start really the grieving process rather than the, “Maybe he’s out there, and maybe I should have kept looking and maybe it’s my fault now that he died because we should have looked for one more day” — all those really painful questions of, “Am I sealing this deal by stopping looking?” It’s like, “No, we looked, we did everything we could.” And yeah, I think that closure is really important to be able to move on.

LAUREN GILGER: So in this essay for Modern Love, you write about kind of the aftermath of that in these very small and so relatable ways, right? In your everyday life, you talk about these milestones you never wanted to hit.

You talk about crying on hold when you’re trying to cancel a credit card or change the name of the utility bill, right? These are moments I think all of us could probably picture ourselves in. Let me ask you about the urge to, the desire to, maybe the need to write about this at all. I think that would be really painful for a lot of people. Why did you write about it?

BETH HENSHAW: As a kid, I wrote all the time. I was always telling stories even before I could write, and so writing has always been a huge part of my life. I’ve always loved it. I’ve always kept diaries. And then in high school, my dad got cancer, and one of my really close English teachers and mentors, she told me, “Write about this. Write everything down. You’re never going to be able to remember how you feel during grief. It feels like it’s forever, but it’s a short time, and it’s so valuable to write about.”

And I did the complete opposite. I did not write about my dad having cancer or passing away, and I really avoided writing for several years after he died. And that grief was much more messy and I was more avoidant, and it was more painful because I was not really willing to look at that grief. And so when Ian passed, I just felt the complete opposite. I was like, “I want to write about this.” It was less of a choice and more of like, “Well, this is kind of the only thing that makes any sense to do right now.” I think maybe it took over 10 years to hear her advice and ... really actually take that in.

LAUREN GILGER: You ask this really interesting question in this piece, too, about kind of what your status is, right? You say, “If I’m not a widow, what am I?” Can you be a part of this kind of club of widows? You talk about the plans you had to propose to him in this kind of ridiculous, funny way. But you weren’t married, and that sort of changes things after someone’s gone. What do you think about that question? Do you consider yourself a widow?

BETH HENSHAW: I mean, I do, I guess. Yeah, I think I still like that kind of questioning, but really what I’m kind of exploring in that piece is, well, on paper I’m not. So there were complications after he passed of, “I can’t be the one to pick up his ashes, and I’m not filing the paperwork, that’s going to his family.” And so there was some relief, and his family picked up a lot of that after-death chores and paperwork and things that are inevitable. And then there was also a lot of complications with that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Do you wish you would have gotten that chance to say those vows, make it official?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, I do. Yeah, he was kind of like, “I’ll marry you any day,” and I’m like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s wait.” ... That seems kind of silly now, but that’s just how it happened, so.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. One of the things that strikes me so much about talking to you about this and about what in particular happened to him, right — and you mentioned this, that death is a risk that you all take every time you go into the backcountry, and you do this for a living, right? You guide people in these kind of remote places. You, it sounds like, are very involved in that world — backpacking and being out in the wilderness in places that can be dangerous. I mean, do you think about it the same way now that you did lose someone who you loved so much to that wilderness?

BETH HENSHAW: No, I don’t. Even after Ian passed, it was hard for me to enjoy sleeping outside or being in the backcountry. For the first time, I felt a fear of being out there, and that took a long time to work through. I did not initially continue working in the backcountry. I took about two years off of that, and that’s where that writing really came in. I felt much safer at home with my cup of coffee, my computer and my desk, and I did need to take a break from that world.

And then now coming back into it, I have a much higher emphasis on safety and a much lower tolerance for anyone who’s not taking that seriously. I do still professionally guide people in the backcountry. I guide on the water. ... My relationship to water has never really turned negative. I don’t blame the water for Ian drowning. That’s never been part of it, but I do have a very healthy respect and reverence for the power of water.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So are you afraid of it? Do you still love the wilderness and the wildness of it the same way?

BETH HENSHAW: I do. I’m not really afraid of it — or maybe I am a little afraid of it, and maybe before I wasn’t afraid enough. I don’t know. I think it’s easy as a young person to think, “Nothing will happen to me, and I’m fine.”

LAUREN GILGER: So writing this, getting this out in the world, right, and in this kind of big way — Modern Love is such a well-known column, has such a cult following — I wonder what the reaction has been. What’s the experience been like for you to get this out there and then probably hear from a lot of people about what you wrote?

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, the reaction has been overwhelmingly loving and positive. I’ve had my high school newspaper teacher reach out. I’ve talked to my college professors, old friends, people who knew Ian, people who didn’t, and then also strangers reaching out and a lot of people sharing their stories.

I have gotten to connect to some other young widows who have lost a boyfriend or a husband in their 20s, and that’s my biggest hope really, was to reach some of those people because it is such an uncommon experience. It can feel very lonely being in your 20s and dealing with something so big that I think other people are more commonly dealing with in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: You write in the column about this idea, right? “Maybe we don’t need to shrink our grief so small that it can fit inside our pocket and hide,” you write. So getting this out there, talking about it, publishing it, sounds like, has it been therapeutic for you?

BETH HENSHAW: The initial phases of writing are always therapeutic for me. When I’m in those early drafts and letting those emotions flow, it’s very therapeutic. Having a community response is more connecting, I’d say, and it is often a place where people are sharing their grief back with me. So that can be a lot to hold, but also I feel very honored to be trusted with those stories. They maybe don’t have people to talk with about it. I have had many people write to me and say, “Oh, I’ve never said this,” or “I’ve never told anyone this,” “I’ve never written about this,” or “It took me 10 years to be able to say this person’s name.” And so that is really powerful to feel other people are able to address their own grief just from reading mine.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right. Well, we’ll leave it there then. That is Beth Henshaw. She owns a small outdoor adventure company in Page, Arizona, and is a writer as well. The essay was just published in Modern Love in the New York Times. Beth, thank you so much for coming on The Show. Thank you for telling me your story. I really appreciate it.

BETH HENSHAW: Yeah, thank you. I appreciate it.