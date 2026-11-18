LAUREN GILGER: Latinos make up about a quarter of voters in Arizona, and they keep proving themselves to be a reliable swing vote.

In this month’s landslide blue wave elections, Latinos swung back to the Democratic Party in a major way. According to a New York Times analysis, Hispanic voters shifted 29 points to the left from 2024 to 2026.

Our next guest conducted polling of Latinos in Arizona heading into the midterm elections and told me she was only surprised at just how dramatic the Democratic shift was for them. Stella Rouse is the director of the Hispanic Research Center at ASU, and I spoke with her more about it and what she learned from Latino voters before they headed to the polls.

STELLA ROUSE: Yeah, of course the economy was top of mind for everyone, including Latinos, and they were saying it was something that was very important to them and their vote. But I think a little bit got lost in how important the issue of immigration was to Latino voters and how they viewed the actions of the Trump administration when it came to immigration and ICE enforcement over the last 18 months: who ICE was deporting, arresting and deporting, and how much cooperation should happen at the local level with ICE agents and what sort of reform should take place with ICE.

And so we were really keeping an eye on that and gauging that, and we saw some significant numbers among particularly when we compared Latinos to non-Latinos in what that looked like. So not terribly surprising, but I think the immigration story is getting a little undercovered as one of the major issues that really affected, I think, the elections.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really interesting because I think Latinos in general have been an interesting electorate to watch in the last many years, but in the last two years in particular, right? Because they surprised a lot of people — not everyone, but a lot of people — in 2024 when they made historic shifts the other way around, and many Latinos, especially Latino men, especially young Latino men, voted for President Trump.

And that shocked a lot of people, but this time around it seems as if the immigration issue really did play a role. What do you think was behind that? A lot of the narrative has been Latino voters care about the same things that other voters care about. It’s an assimilation story. It’s about the economy and affordability for them. Do you think something shifted in what we saw happen in the country in immigration in the last couple years that changed that for Latino voters?

STELLA ROUSE: Yes, I do, but I don’t think it’s a unique shift. I think we saw some similar stuff like this during the debates here in Arizona. And so I think immigration becomes an issue for Latinos when Latinos feel threatened.

And in the run-up to the 2024 election, I think the framing of the issue of immigration was about how migrants crossing the border, undocumented immigrants were taking the jobs of Latinos who are here legally. And so a lot of that story was about, “Let’s close the border, the economy will be better for everyone who’s here legally. Those who are coming across the border undocumented should take their place in line.” That sort of narrative.

But what happened after 2024 was not just simply the closing of the border. It was a lot of aggressive immigration enforcement that is deporting people whose only crime is to have come across the border undocumented, who are law-abiding folks otherwise, who are helping the economy. And so I think Latinos really saw a threat to that because it went beyond just securing the border, and it went to arresting your neighbor or arresting your gardener or arresting someone that you know. So it became a very racialized issue beyond just closing the border, and I think that’s the difference that we’re seeing.

LAUREN GILGER: So a line was crossed. People were concerned about their own safety, their own futures and that of their families.

STELLA ROUSE: Absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about those other issues, right? Those affordability issues, those pocketbook issues that we heard so much about going into and coming out of this election, and that so many voters say they voted on. Do Latinos also care about and worry about those things from your polling?

STELLA ROUSE: Oh, absolutely. The economy and the rising cost of prices were number one on Latinos’ minds. And I think one other thing to keep in mind in 2024 is that I think Republicans did a pretty effective job of tying immigration and the economy together.

What we also saw in this election in the run-up to 2026 was sort of an understanding that those things don’t necessarily go together, right? So increased gas prices, increased costs of goods and services really had nothing to do with immigration. These were things that were in some ways self-inflicted and some of the actions that the government has taken.

And so I think Latinos were able to really separate those issues and see, “The things going on with the economy have very little to do with what’s going on with immigration, and at the same time our folks are being attacked with deportation of folks that are not the worst of the worst or anything like that.” So there was really this detachment that took place, I think, from 2024 to 2026.

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LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. OK, so let’s then talk about what Democrats might do to take advantage of this big shift and newly cemented support from the Latino electorate for their party, right? I spoke with Sen. Ruben Gallego on election night, and he was one of the few folks who I kind of alluded to there who was not surprised in 2024 when Latinos shifted toward President Trump.

And he said, in response to what we were seeing that night on election night, that Democrats still don’t own Latino voters. “They’re renting them,” was the phrase he used. What do you think about that? Do you agree?

STELLA ROUSE: I absolutely agree. I think the idea that Latino vote is cemented for Democrats based on one election is misplaced. I think Latinos are much less adherent to one political party. They are much more likely to actually look at issues and candidates more than they are to have an allegiance to a political party or even the Democratic Party. And the Democrats have often taken Latinos for granted. So I would say Latinos are up for grabs every election, and that Democrats need to continue to earn their vote and do the things that matter to the Latino population in order to earn their vote from election to election.

LAUREN GILGER: Still a swing vote in very many ways, yeah. So what are those things? What do you think Democrats need to do to keep Latino voters going forward? Is this about immigration reform, that kind of elusive goal that they’ve had for decades and have never been able to make happen?

STELLA ROUSE: Yeah, I mean, immigration has been what people call a political football for many years. So I think delivering on immigration — comprehensive and reasonable immigration reform — is something that Latinos certainly want so they don’t have to worry about this issue from election to election or president to president or switching of political parties. So that would be something very important.

But I do think that some of the issues that matter just to the general American populace — because Latinos, many of them are very Americanized. We see third- and fourth- and fifth-generation Latinos who look more like sort of an American identity than they do a Latino identity. They don’t, a lot of them don’t speak Spanish and Spanish isn’t their primary language, and they don’t really have an attachment to the immigrant experience.

So when you talk about Latinos, you should think about them — and I’m speaking about politicians, right? — on the issues that matter to the American public, which is cost of living. One that oftentimes doesn’t get a lot of attention is health care, particularly for Latinos. That’s a big issue for Latinos and providing affordable health care and a way to get affordable health care. And then education is really important to Latinos because they tend to lag behind in educational attainment compared to other groups. And so that issue is also very important to them.

So addressing sort of a comprehensive menu of issues that matter to the Latino population on a regular basis — not taking them for granted from election to election or trying to pander to them when election comes around — I think is really important to kind of better solidifying loyalty from the Latino vote when we’re talking about the Democratic Party.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, that is Stella Rouse, director of the Hispanic Research Center at ASU, as well as a professor of political science there in their School of Politics and Global Studies. Stella, thank you for coming on The Show. This is interesting stuff.

STELLA ROUSE: Thank you, Lauren. It was great.