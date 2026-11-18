LAUREN GILGER: During the recently ended midterm elections, there was a lot of talk about who was funding which campaigns and candidates, and in at least some cases, corporate money was behind them. But corporations don’t only play a role in politics. A new book examines their role in science and research.

Amy Westervelt is a climate reporter and author of “Brought to You By: How Corporations Warped the Truth, Conned the Public and Broke Democracy.” My co-host Mark Brodie spoke with Westervelt earlier, and they started with her provocative title and what role corporations have played in where we are right now as a country.

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, I mean, something that I think about a lot and did a ton of research on for this book is that everyone kind of focuses on disinformation now, but what a lot of corporations have done over the years is really shape how we get information and what that information even looks like. So they get involved at a very sort of early stage in the formation of knowledge really, where they’re funding university research or think tanks to — they talk about it as “seeding the ground” that policy can grow in.

And we don’t really think about that as being nefarious necessarily, and it might not be when it starts out. It might just be a really standard attempt to get people to buy a certain thing or maybe lobby against a particular policy. But the cumulative effect of that is that we end up with this very warped information ecosystem where it’s very hard to tell what is real information and what is coming with an agenda.

MARK BRODIE: Well, did you find — you talk about how maybe all of this isn’t necessarily done with an eye toward disinformation when it starts, but did you find that any of this — some of the research, maybe think tanks when they get started — is legitimately just to get answers to questions they have, or is it usually just to be sort of spin doctors?

AMY WESTERVELT: A lot of times — well, it depends. Are there legitimate university research centers? Yes, of course. Are there think tanks that are doing policy research because they have a genuine question? Yes, but probably a little bit less of a pure research interest than universities because these are generally started by a foundation or a person or a corporation or the foundation arm of a corporation that has some vested interest in getting a political discussion going that they don’t feel is going or that they don’t feel is going the right way.

So there’s almost always some kind of an agenda baked in there. And then this is why I like the term “information pollution” as opposed to disinformation, because it doesn’t stay put. Even if you do something that is good faith, right? Or whatever, just kind of innocuous, an ad to sell more butter, I don’t know.

The tactics that are used impact how people understand a certain thing. It might impact even something like community relations if it’s a campaign within a specific community, and all of that stuff continues to have an impact long after the company and maybe the PR person or the think tank or whatever has moved on.

MARK BRODIE: How much do you think that corporations have played into the general distrust of science that seems to exist in certain segments of our society?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, I mean, I think hugely. They are the creators of fake science, or “pay-for-play” science that just wouldn’t exist without corporations needing science to say certain things so that they can lobby for or against policies based on that science.

MARK BRODIE: So when you talk about information pollution, I think that there would be a lot of people who would say that it’s not just in corporate America; it’s in sort of the public sphere as well in terms of what’s coming out of the mouths of politicians and political think tanks. I wonder how you see the interplay between those two groups.

AMY WESTERVELT: I mean, a lot of times the corporations and the politicians are quite cozy with each other. So there are many, many instances where they’re working together on a campaign to kind of shape the narrative around a particular issue and/or a politician. I was talking to an academic researcher the other day who had gone to work in the Department of Energy and then gone back to academia, and he said, “I used to always think that our research was informing politicians, but really they have an idea of something they want to do and then they go looking for the research that will back it up.” And a lot of times that research has been funded for them by the same corporations that are backing certain politicians’ campaigns, too. So all this stuff kind of really intersects with each other.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so the anecdote about the Department of Energy researcher who went back to academia leads me to wonder if this problem is maybe even more acute when the federal government is funding less scientific research. If the research is going to happen, the money’s got to come from somewhere, right?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, it is. Actually, I’ve been working on a project for the last couple years with ProPublica on exactly this topic, looking at what is the actual impact of corporate funding on academia and then what is the interplay between public funding cuts and an increase in corporate funding of research. And I mean, we’ve seen a few cycles of this now. You had it in the early ’80s when Reagan cut funding; that was the first really big influx of corporate funding in university research. And then a little bit again under Bush, and now we’ve got these massive cuts right now.

And universities are — well, first of all, have been trained over the last couple of decades — to be more and more comfortable with corporate funding. And then now, yeah, are looking around and saying, “Well, where else are we going to get research funding?”

Although I do just want to make the point that many of the universities that we’re talking about here have enormous endowments that they could absolutely tap into should they decide that they want to do something about the amount of corporate funding in their research programs.

MARK BRODIE: So is there a way out of this? I’m trying to think of the analogy in terms of, if you get rid of air pollution, what you do for that. Is there a way to sort of clean the information system?

AMY WESTERVELT: Yeah, there totally is. And actually, I do this in the book — kind of walk through the steps that you would take to restore a different type of ecosystem, like a wetland or something. It’s really a lot of similar steps. So we want to try to stop the flow of bad information as much as we can.

That’s a tough task right now, right? So you can self-select out of a lot of things. But also, I think actually just even learning more about how much, how this stuff works — having more media literacy in schools, both K-12 and university level, too, so that people can kind of parse for themselves, “OK, what are some of the markers of misleading information or disinformation?”

And then I really advocate for talking about the actual dream solutions to this. I don’t like the way that people will sort of say, “Well, that’s not politically attainable.” We absolutely should look at what would it take to overturn Citizens United. And I really think we need to have a conversation about whether or not corporations do deserve to have the same level of free speech rights as individuals, given that they have far more money, power, influence, all of those things.

LAUREN GILGER: Amy Westervelt is a climate reporter, author of the new book “Brought to You By: How Corporations Warped the Truth, Conned the Public and Broke Democracy.”