LAUREN GILGER: If you are traveling this holiday weekend, which AAA says nearly 6 million Americans are, you might be worried about your flight. That’s because last weekend the Federal Aviation Administration issued an unprecedented nationwide hourslong ground stop. The culprit: a routine network update to a router.

So should you rethink your holiday travel? For more on that, let’s turn to the Cranky Flier. Brett Snyder runs a blog about the airline industry and flies a whole lot. Good morning, Brett. Appreciate having you back on.

BRETT SNYDER: Good morning. Glad to be back.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let’s just start with what exactly happened here. You hear what the FAA said. I think they called it a routine network modernization problem. What happened?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, I’m not sure that we fully know. According to what the FAA says, right, there was a router that was replaced as they were trying to upgrade some of these older pieces of technology in the system, and then the router started flooding the network with a bunch of data and that caused instability in communications. And so then the FAA decided to ground aircraft from taking off.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So this is unprecedented, is that right? We’ve never seen something quite like this before?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, not specifically like this. There was, a couple of years ago, there was a shorter outage in what’s called the NOTAM system, which is just notices to air missions that went out. But yeah, I mean this was certainly very disruptive and very lengthy.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, lengthy. Five hours, I think, right? And then it took some time to get things back to normal. What does it look like now? We had thousands of airline passengers kind of stranded in airports across the country. What’s it looking like this week?

BRETT SNYDER: Yeah, it’s not so bad. The good news is that this was not Thanksgiving. So travel demand is a little lighter in early November, so there were more seats once airplanes were flying again to get people where they needed to go. It was obviously a very bad weekend, but once we got into Monday, things were just about back to normal for most airlines.

Brett Snyder / Courtesy Brett Snyder

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then the big question is, right, we are heading into Thanksgiving weekend when it’s 6 million people, as I said from AAA’s estimate, that will be flying domestically — millions of people in the air. Are you worried there might be some issues?

BRETT SNYDER: Well, it seems like every day there’s some technical failure somewhere in the U.S. So who’s to say what may hit? But no, I mean, you can’t worry about that in this particular case. This was something that if we believe what the FAA is saying, they’ve identified the issue, they’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Next time there’s a problem, it’ll be a different issue. Hopefully that won’t hit over the holidays. But there’s nothing to suggest that it’s going to be any different than the usual exhausting, draining travel experience that the holidays always are.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so we’ll get to kind of what you can do in a moment, but I have to ask you one more question about I think what you were just alluding to there, which is there have been a lot of kind of technical issues, outages in this week really — Microsoft, Chase, the NSA had technical issues, Apple. Are you seeing all these rumors out there that this is all related even though Secretary of State Marco Rubio says it’s not?

BRETT SNYDER: Oh, of course. I mean, I think that’s what social media exists for, is to spread rumors and conspiracy theories. But it is hard to see all of these different things happening and not think that they are related if you’re just a regular person looking at this, right? But I mean, so far at least, I haven’t really heard any credible sources saying that this is coordinated. But it is obviously something that people are concerned about, and I think even more minor outages will get magnified in the news now because of this, so people will just see more of it than they normally would.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then if you are traveling this weekend, as so many people are, what do you think we can do? What should we be doing? Get there even earlier than we might have otherwise?

BRETT SNYDER: Oh boy. Well, it’s really up to the individual. Some people will just be stressing the entire day waiting for that flight, and they would rather be there ready to go. That’s great. Other people might drive themselves insane sitting at the airport six hours early. So I would suggest doing what makes you most comfortable, and that’s just a general rule here. Everyone is different.

But for some people, being there a little bit earlier will make them feel better. I’m not expecting anything that’s out of the ordinary. Phoenix has had these plenty of times before. We’ve had, there have been Super Bowls, there have been of course holidays, but all the different things that people — even a regular spring training weekend, right, is probably just as bad as this. So I think people can treat it as they would a normal busy day and get to the airport when they think is best for them.

LAUREN GILGER: Carry-on if we can, book those early morning flights, fly nonstop — all of those kind of good pieces of advice right now as it’s just a busy travel season?

BRETT SNYDER: Yeah, I think at this point most people are already booked, so if you’re booked, it is what it is. But what I would say is, depending on where you’re going, always keep an eye out for your airline to issue any weather waivers. They will put those out. They also did it when the technical failure occurred, too, but a waiver that allows you to change.

So let’s say you are going to New York and the weather is supposed to be bad — and I’m not saying it is because it’s still a little bit further out — but if that is the case, the airlines will give you that flexibility to potentially change. And if you have that ability, take advantage of it. No reason to fly into the storm if you can go before or after and save yourself a little stress that way. So keep an eye on what your airline is offering.

LAUREN GILGER: Fair enough. All right. No reason to fly into the storm quite literally. All right, we’ll leave it there. Cranky Flier Brett Snyder joining us as we head into Thanksgiving travel season. Brett, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

BRETT SNYDER: My pleasure.