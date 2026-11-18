LAUREN GILGER: Construction has historically been a big part of the Valley’s economy, and today cranes can be seen in downtowns and other building equipment at home sites around the region. But my next guest wants us to think a little differently about an aspect of that construction: the demolition, and specifically how to save elements of buildings that are being taken down or renovated.

Karen Jayne is CEO of a nonprofit called Stardust, which takes in donated building materials and sells them. And she’s helping to organize a national conference that’s in Phoenix this week, the 2026 Deconstruction and Reuse Conference.

Jayne spoke with my co-host Mark Brodie more about this, and they started with what her group does if a building is coming down.

KAREN JAYNE: We actually take the usable materials that come out of most commonly home remodels. So prior to remodeling your home, our team will come in and remove the usable material, and we actually call that deconstruction. So they’re taking out cabinets, appliances, windows, doors, plumbing fixtures, electrical fixtures, that sort of thing. And they leave the homeowner with a receipt they can use for tax purposes. And those materials are donated to Stardust, and we sell them out of our reuse centers.

MARK BRODIE: And then somebody who is building a home or remodeling a home will buy them from you as opposed to buying them from a cabinet maker or a Home Depot kind of place?

KAREN JAYNE: Yes, so it is a lot less expensive than those big-box retailers, also environmentally sustainable, and you can find a lot of great products that are really usable and a nice way to help the community.

Mark Brodie / KJZZ Karen Jayne in KJZZ's studios.

MARK BRODIE: So in watching a lot of those home renovation shows on HGTV, they show “demo day” as people just taking a sledgehammer to pretty much everything. It sounds like that’s not the way you want things to happen.

KAREN JAYNE: We hope that people will really consider deconstruction as a better alternative to demolition. There’s a lot of product that is usable and a lot of folks in our community who want to maintain their homes, but maybe don’t have the resources to go to the big-box retailers or have custom-made cabinetry.

MARK BRODIE: Who is it who is coming to buy these materials from you?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s a pretty wide range of people. We get landlords who are maintaining their properties and hopefully keeping their rents a little lower. We get folks who really just want to use environmentally sustainable practices to remodel. And then we get low-income homeowners who can’t afford maybe those other options. So they come to us and take either gently salvaged or you can actually find new materials that are donated to us as well.

MARK BRODIE: Really? And in terms of the materials themselves, you mentioned some of them, but I’m imagining, do you have pipes? Do you have wiring? Do you have that kind of stuff there, too?

KAREN JAYNE: We don’t really have that kind of stuff. It’s really more, if you walked around a Home Depot, it looks like that, but not as fancy.

MARK BRODIE: OK. How common a practice is this?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s not as common as we’d like. We really would hope that people in our communities and across the country would really support deconstruction and building material reuse. So it’s really still in its infancy, I would say.

MARK BRODIE: Why hasn’t it caught on more, do you think?

KAREN JAYNE: I think it’s a couple of barriers. One, people just don’t know that you could actually have someone like Stardust come and remove the usable material. It’s actually much less expensive than if you did it yourself or had your contractor do it and demolished it. It’s less expensive than the cost to throw it away. And also, I think people think it’s going to take longer, and it doesn’t really take any longer. Our team will come in and remove your kitchen in about half a day.

MARK BRODIE: And in terms of Phoenix relative to other places, are there cities where this is a more common practice than it is here?

KAREN JAYNE: I don’t know that it’s much more common than it is here, but the East Coast probably has organizations that have been around almost as long as Stardust. So all along the East Coast, there are some other organizations like us. But there’s not a lot of us.

MARK BRODIE: And you’ve been, as you were saying earlier, doing this for about three decades now. Have you seen this industry evolve over that time?

KAREN JAYNE: It has evolved. Build Reuse, which is a national membership organization, has come into fruition since we started. So there’s some, a lot of movement across the country and a lot of awareness growing.

MARK BRODIE: Is awareness, do you think, the main barrier? Are there other policy changes that could help sort of bring this along?

KAREN JAYNE: Definitely policy changes could help, and we actually support a monthly Zoom call that talks about things that are happening across the country in terms of policy work. It is growing. Some cities have actually created policies around deconstruction ordinances. Portland and San Antonio are two examples. And it really supports helping organizations and companies and organizations like Stardust really get more support for deconstruction and building material reuse.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so let me ask you about this conference that’s going to be in Phoenix, the Deconstruction and Reuse Conference. What happens at this?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s a two-day event that has lots of speakers from across the country that really do showcase what building material reuse is all about, from deconstruction to appraisal processes to where the products go. It also has some sessions that will help retailers like Stardust that are nonprofit organizations that really need some capacity-building help, with marketing or advertising or things like how you display salvaged materials and that kind of thing.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a significance to this conference being in Phoenix? Is it a recognition of what Phoenix is doing in any way?

KAREN JAYNE: I don’t know that it’s a recognition, but I think the significance is that it just has never been hosted in the Southwest. And so we’re really the first in this region to actually be able to showcase what we’re doing, also host national folks from across the country who can share more about what they’re doing.

MARK BRODIE: Do the people who do this, does it tend to be residential? Are there offices, are there commercial spaces that use this also?

KAREN JAYNE: It’s both residential and commercial. Stardust is really focused on residential. Commercial is sort of a growing part of the sector. One of the problems is there’s some barriers to reusing commercial salvaged material. Things like, if you’re building a building, you want 100 doors that are exactly the same. Hard to find that if you’re not prepared. And also if you’re removing 100 doors, where are you going to put them until somebody is ready to use them? So that part of the sector is really still developing, where the residential side is much more common.

MARK BRODIE: I was thinking mostly of there are obviously developers who are very into adaptive reuse in the Valley, and this sounds like the kind of thing that maybe they would be interested in.

KAREN JAYNE: It is, definitely, and we will have some folks in some sessions that talk about adaptive reuse, both here in Phoenix, but also north and south in our state.

MARK BRODIE: So understanding that crystal balls are often cloudy, if you were to look into a crystal ball and say, “OK, this is what this industry is going to look like in a decade,” what do you think?

KAREN JAYNE: I would hope that there are more organizations like Stardust across the country, so it’s more accessible to folks in different communities, because we know that a significant amount of material ends up in the landfill that really is usable and could help others, help our environment and keep our communities in good shape.

MARK BRODIE: If this were to really scale up the way you would like to see it scale up, how much material do you think we could keep out of landfills?

KAREN JAYNE: Oh, hundreds of millions of tons.

MARK BRODIE: A lot.

KAREN JAYNE: A lot. Stardust alone diverts over 6,000 tons of material every year.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

KAREN JAYNE: So it’s significant.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Karen Jayne, CEO at Stardust. Karen, thanks so much.

KAREN JAYNE: Thank you.