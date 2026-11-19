LAUREN GILGER: Arizona was dealt a tough hand from the federal government this year when it came time to decide who would take the most cuts of its Colorado River water. But there has been a deal on the table that could ease those cuts for us and share them among three states: Arizona, California and Nevada.

But now that deal is stalled because several California water agencies can’t agree over who should use less water.

KJZZ’s Alex Hager is covering the negotiations, and he joins us now in studio to tell us more about it. Good morning, Alex.

ALEX HAGER: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: So another stalled negotiation over who should take less water from the Colorado River. Isn’t that the story of the Colorado River, right?

ALEX HAGER: Cutting back on water does not come easy. Even when it seems that we do have some agreement, it’s actually more complicated than that.

LAUREN GILGER: Of course. OK, so who is holding up this deal?

ALEX HAGER: So this deal would bring together Arizona, California and Nevada to distribute the pain of some of the mandatory cutbacks that are coming for the Colorado River. And right now, it seems like things are getting hung up on some disagreement in California. Basically, the state said, “We can conserve this much water, we might be willing to conserve this much water,” but figuring out exactly who — which cities, which farms inside California — would do that is proving to be a little bit difficult.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. What is the idea behind this deal, Alex? I wonder, the feds gave us in Arizona the most cuts in this plan they came out with, which no one here was happy with. But why would these other states kind of agree to take on some of those cuts for us they don’t necessarily have to take?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, well, recently in the Colorado River Basin, these three states — Arizona, California and Nevada — have been functioning as a team. They are sort of allies to one another, and there are instances in which they can help each other out to kind of further their broader regional goals. This is a scenario where there would be significant consequences for Arizona taking the most cuts, that Arizona water leaders talk a lot about how devastating it would be to this region’s economy.

Arizona is really looking for a hand here, and California is in a position to provide one because certain portions of Southern California get their water not just from the Colorado River, but also from the Sierras, a totally different mountain range in California where snow melts into rivers and that flows downstream, and that water can also be depended upon in times when there’s not enough in the Colorado River. So it seems like California is in a position to say, “Look, we are able to help out, and we know that we might be asking Arizona for a favor down the road.” And so this is kind of a win-win there.

LAUREN GILGER: Are they also just looking for certainty here? I know in water, people talk a lot about being able to plan for the future, right?

ALEX HAGER: This is a big factor here, is that when we are talking about water, it is a resource that’s depended upon by cities and farms and big industries and just about everyone, right? And so there are a lot of different agencies that have to plan for exactly how much they’re going to get, exactly how much they’re going to give their customers. And right now, it is a little bit difficult to tell how much that will be in the long-term future. This is a way for some of those agencies to say, “Look, we at least know that we’re going to have a predictable amount of water coming to us for even a relatively short amount of time.” But that is very valuable to people who manage water.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, the devil you know versus the devil you don’t. So tell us more about what we know about these negotiations in California. No deal has been finalized. You started asking questions, right? This is basically rural versus urban uses debating it out?

ALEX HAGER: It seems like California’s state Colorado River agency kind of agreed to this deal before figuring out exactly who would be contributing the water that it was suggesting be cut back. And so now it’s a question of which specific farm and urban water agencies are going to be able to chip in water and add up to this larger total that would have to come from California to make this deal happen.

We have many kind of powerhouse Colorado River agencies in Southern California. That includes the Metropolitan Water District, which services 19 million people in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. We also have the Imperial Irrigation District, which is the single largest user of Colorado River water in the West. They’re a massive farming district that grows a lot of the wintertime vegetables in this country.

And the question right now is: Can that farm agency and some of the other ones contribute water? Do they want to, or will more of it and potentially all of it have to come from the city agency instead?

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. OK, OK. So if this plan, for some reason, does not come to fruition — there’s no three-state sharing plan, and Arizona does take all of these cuts — what would that mean for Arizona, exactly?

ALEX HAGER: Well, I asked this directly to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, and they said it still remains to be seen exactly how the mandatory cuts would be imposed. But what we know about where Arizona sits in the order is that a lot of times, cuts come first. And there’s still a few things that need to be figured out, but it stands to reason that the cuts would fall much more heavily on Arizona and quite heavily on the Central Arizona Project, which is the big canal that carries Colorado River water across the desert to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. So in short, it would very likely mean sharper impacts for the Phoenix and Tucson areas in terms of just getting less water.

LAUREN GILGER: And as opposed to agriculture. So let’s talk about what’s next in the kind of immediate deal-making here, right? If this deal is going to happen, doesn’t it need to happen kind of soon? I remember you reporting, right, that Arizona has to get legislative approval for these plans. So lots of folks have been watching and waiting for a potential special session to be called before the end of the year so lawmakers can approve whatever plan is on the table.

ALEX HAGER: Yes, I believe that the state Legislature would have to sign off on this deal for it to go through, but it might not have to happen in a special session. The schedule for who gets water from Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, starts at the beginning of the new year.

But I talked to some officials who said they don’t necessarily need to have this deal done at the beginning of the new year. Even after that plan for water deliveries starts in 2027, they still have a little bit of time to make some changes to it, and it is possible that we might not see legislative approval happen until after the beginning of the new year.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, and that would change the calculation, right? Because we’re going to have an entirely Democratically controlled state at that point — both chambers of the Legislature and the governor, right?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, that seems to be the case.

LAUREN GILGER: So that could change things. All right, we’ll leave it there for now. KJZZ’s Alex Hager covers water for us. Thank you so much.

ALEX HAGER: Thank you.