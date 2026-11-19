MARK BRODIE: Arizona has submitted a proposal to be the host of a new NASA Space Academy. It’s one of a handful of states that have applied to host it. The academy would train astronauts, technicians and engineers.

In its application, Arizona points out the work on space, and specifically with NASA, that already happens at public universities here, as well as the state’s aerospace industry, among other factors.

With me now to talk more about this is Laurie Leshin, a member of the state’s steering committee for the Space Academy. Leshin is a professor of space futures at ASU and a former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Laurie, good morning. Thanks for being here.

LAURIE LESHIN: Good morning, Mark. Great to be with you.

MARK BRODIE: So, why does Arizona want this?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, it’s such a great match for our state. Arizona is the place for space, right? Not only did all the Apollo astronauts train here, the Artemis astronauts that will return America to the moon are training here, and of course, we’ve got incredible universities and industry supporting.

MARK BRODIE: Now, the plan is, as I understand it, is that it would potentially be in one place to start, and then a more permanent home later on if Arizona gets it. Is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: That’s correct. NASA is being — really leaning forward, being aggressive and trying to get this, the new Space Academy, started. They want to welcome 300 students to a temporary —

MARK BRODIE: Oh, Laurie, are you still with us?

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: OK, sorry. You were saying that they want to have 300 students in a temporary facility.

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes, in fall of 2028. So that’s really soon. That means we got to start now.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so that would be in the Valley then, is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: Yes, so the state has proposed that those students would be housed at ASU in Tempe and that we would have that interim campus there. And then there’s two options for the permanent campus.

MARK BRODIE: And what do those entail?

LAURIE LESHIN: So one would be next to the Polytechnic campus in Mesa, right near Mesa Gateway Airport and its incredible emerging aerospace cluster. The other option is actually near Flagstaff Airport. So up in the beautiful mountains of northern Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Is this considered a prestigious thing for Arizona to get?

LAURIE LESHIN: I think it would be amazing. We’re already a state that does so much in space. We’re actually No. 4 in the nation for NASA funding, and we don’t have a NASA facility here, which is kind of crazy. So this would really put us on the map even more for space exploration.

MARK BRODIE: What would it take to get those facilities built, the more permanent facilities? It sounds like a pretty significant undertaking.

LAURIE LESHIN: It’s an aggressive project. They hope to open the permanent campus by fall of 2031. It would be for about 1,200 students at that point, growing to 4,000 students over time. So it’d be a big, big campaign to build out the core of a campus. But at least in our case at ASU, if the campus is next to our Polytechnic campus in Mesa, initially students could leverage that infrastructure as well.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I’m curious about both the potential temporary and more permanent facilities. I mean, are there the resources in the state to get those built in the time frame that would be needed?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, to be clear, the proposal we submitted, we do have some things we’re bringing to the table in terms of resources, but most of that money is going to have to come through NASA and through a federal appropriation. Because you’re right, it’s a big undertaking, and so ... if the federal government wants this, this university, which would be fantastic, they’re going to have to invest to make that happen.

MARK BRODIE: Right. OK, so I mentioned that this would serve as sort of a training ground for astronauts and engineers and others. What exactly would be happening at this facility?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, think of it like a federal service academy, like the Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy, except in this case, NASA is the federal agency that is overseeing it. And so the students are going to — I mean, it’s going to be space geekery turned up to 11. It’s going to be robots everywhere, lots of hands-on work, lots of collaboration with industry, to give the students the experience they need to solve the tough problems that space exploration presents us with every single day.

MARK BRODIE: Now, obviously, you are very much in favor of doing this, but I’m curious in your mind, what might be the economic impact to the state of having something like this?

LAURIE LESHIN: Well, I think it would be spectacular. You’d welcome a lot of new technical talent to the state. There’s obviously going to be some federal service requirement after students graduate, but ultimately, I would expect a lot of those students are going to get engaged with our local industry here and help contribute to Arizona’s economic growth, to help contribute to our innovation, leadership and to continue to drive Arizona to be the No. 1 state in space.

MARK BRODIE: Now, am I right that if Arizona were to get this, you are maybe the person who would be running this? Is that right?

LAURIE LESHIN: So we offered in our proposal that at the initial stand-up, that is the temporary campus, which we’re going to stand up sort of within ASU systems, that I would be happy to lead that. I think I may be the only person in the world that’s both been president of a STEM university — I was president of a STEM university in Massachusetts — and also run a NASA center. So I think I have some unique qualifications to bring ... so it’s my honor to offer those to NASA.

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, you think Arizona should get this, but I’m wondering if you think that there are other places that maybe provide stiffer competition to Arizona than others, because obviously, Arizona is not the only state that has put forth an application.

LAURIE LESHIN: That’s right. I know of probably 15 or 20 states that put in applications, and interestingly, each state was limited to only one application. So we all had to work together, which was great for us.

But sure, I mean, the traditional NASA states — Texas, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia — those states are all competing. And then the question is what role is politics going to play in the selection? So we’ll just have to see, but I think if you did it really based on the merits, Arizona has got to be at the top or near the top of that pile.

MARK BRODIE: And do you know when you expect to hear a final answer from NASA?

LAURIE LESHIN: We expect pretty quick. I mean, again, if you think about needing to get a whole university started to welcome a class in, basically, 18 months, they better go fast. So we’re hearing initial briefings to the administration at the end of the year, hopefully a selection soon after.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll see what happens. That is Laurie Leshin, a member of the state’s steering committee for NASA’s new Space Academy, also a former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and a current professor of space futures at ASU. Laurie, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

LAURIE LESHIN: Absolutely.