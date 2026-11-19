MARK BRODIE: Automated license plate readers made by companies like Flock have been under scrutiny recently, both here in Arizona and around the country. Concerns over privacy and the unauthorized use of the data ALPRs collect have led some communities to either turn off their Flock cameras or cancel contracts with the company.

And now, as my next guest reports, Flock itself says more regulation on its products is needed and that that regulation should come from the states.

Austin Jenkins is a tech policy reporter for Pluribus News, part of State Affairs. He’s written about this and joins me now to talk more about it. Good morning, Austin.

AUSTIN JENKINS: Good morning, Mark. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So what exactly is Flock saying should happen?

AUSTIN JENKINS: Well, this is quite interesting. Flock’s senior director of policy, Andrea Korb, said recently that the company supports — and these are her words — “strong legislation state by state” to regulate these automated license plate readers, sometimes referred to as ALPRs.

This might come as a surprise, since companies and industries don’t usually ask to be regulated, but Flock is in a unique position. It’s the largest ALPR company, with more than 100,000 cameras nationwide — I think they’re in 49 states. But it’s losing business left and right as cities and towns, including in Arizona, pull the plug on its cameras over concerns about privacy and abuse. So the company has a reputational problem right now, a business problem, and it’s costing them money.

And so it appears that Flock is kind of flipping the script and embracing state legislation. The thinking would be that with regulation and guardrails, perhaps communities would start to feel comfortable turning the cameras back on. Now, what regulations exactly the company would agree to support remains to be seen. Flock did not respond to my inquiry after Korb made those comments during a webinar this month, but there’s clearly an indication being sent, a message being sent by this company that they’re open to talking to legislators about regulation.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting. So it’s not necessarily that they want regulation; it’s just regulation might be better than the alternative.

AUSTIN JENKINS: The alternative right now is that you’ve got people fleeing their platform. By one estimate or one tracking, there’s a group called Secure Justice that has tallied more than 500 communities in 38 states that have terminated, suspended or declined to renew their Flock contracts. That includes 12 communities in Arizona. The governor of Florida banned the cameras from his state highways in August. There are state and federal investigations, including one launched by Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes.

So if you are one of these companies, and Flock in particular, this is a crisis moment.

MARK BRODIE: Is it in any way surprising that the company is suggesting sort of this patchwork, state-by-state approach rather than a federal approach where they know what the rules are in all 50 states?

AUSTIN JENKINS: It’s a good question, and this comes up over and over again when you’re talking about tech policy, because these services and companies don’t just serve one state, right? They cross borders. But I think what’s going on and what this is an acknowledgment of is that Congress moves very slowly, and states move comparatively very quickly, and that the reality is there is a lot of energy right now in the states going into the 2027 sessions, including in Arizona, to introduce bills — some are already being pre-filed in advance of the sessions — and that that’s where the action is going to be.

So it’s a bit of a tidal wave that I think a company like Flock realizes that even if they wanted a national standard, it would be very hard to push back against the state-level efforts.

MARK BRODIE: And have they said, has the company said anything — I know they didn’t respond to you, but have they said elsewhere about what kinds of proposals they think, given the results of the midterm elections, might come up in states?

AUSTIN JENKINS: What they have said is that they are making changes internally that they think are designed to address some of the concerns. For instance, proactively alerting law enforcement agencies if it looks like an officer might be misusing the data, which was the subject of a Washington Post article and part of what kind of created the more recent backlash here about these cameras. They’re also going to start requiring law enforcement officers to enter case numbers when they start querying the data.

But what they said is that’s not enough, that there do need to be state-established guardrails. And what those specifically would be and how far the company is going to go to be willing to accept — I mean, the devil’s in the details, right? Legislation is always a matter of negotiation, and usually what you see is companies pushing back against stricter regulation.

One of the things in this webinar that came up, there was a privacy advocate who said, “These databases should not be accessed without law enforcement first getting a search warrant.” And that was a bridge too far for the Flock representative. She said that would be administratively burdensome. She did say they would accept a requirement for third-party audits, which is something that another panelist at that webinar, a University of South Carolina professor in criminal justice, recommended.

So I think it remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the company wants to be — I mean, it’s been spending a lot of money lobbying, both at the state and federal level. It wants to have a seat at the table, but it’s not going into the 2027 sessions saying “no” to regulation; it’s saying “yes.” What that exactly looks like, we’ll see.

MARK BRODIE: Right. I wonder though if that potentially puts Flock in a tough position, because as you said, their reputation right now is not fantastic. For them to come out and say, “Yes, we want regulation, we welcome it,” but then if there’s a proposal that they don’t like, say, “Sure, we’d like it, but not that.”

AUSTIN JENKINS: Yeah, in some respects I think they’re already previewing that by saying that there are some things like the warrant requirement that go too far. I also think you’re going to have privacy advocates who say that erecting guardrails isn’t enough. They will be arguing that these cameras should not be deployed, that there’s no way to do this that doesn’t create a surveillance state. And so there’s going to be, I think, kind of a hard line taken by some privacy folks saying there’s really no way to guardrail your way to a place where this is a good idea.

On the other hand, you’re going to have law enforcement saying this is a handy tool and pointing to cases around the country where this has helped in Amber Alert situations, where this has helped capture mass shooters, where this tool is valuable. And so that’s the tension point, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see what legislatures both here in Arizona and elsewhere do about that come the new year. All right, that is Austin Jenkins, tech policy reporter with Pluribus News. Austin, thanks so much.

AUSTIN JENKINS: You’re very welcome.