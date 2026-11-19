LAUREN GILGER: The relationship that a person can have with their service dog is an interesting one.

They’re not meant to be a pet; they’re meant to be a partner of sorts. When you have a service dog, you’re their handler, not their dog mom or dad.

But for our next guest this morning, her service dog, Chad, is more than that. He taught disability advocate and professor Melba Vélez Ortiz to rely on someone else instead of just herself, which is helpful because she has a rare eye disorder that means she has lost almost all of her sight.

Earlier this year, Vélez Ortiz was part of ASU’s Catalyst Conversations speaker series, sponsored by the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts. And I spoke with her more about her service dog and the question of when one should retire.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: I have a condition called retinitis pigmentosa. It affects about 1 in 4,000 people, so it is fairly rare. And it is also incurable, untreatable and unpredictable.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’re just going to have to live with this. Does it get worse? Has it gotten worse over your lifetime?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: It does. That’s the one word I didn’t mention earlier: It’s also progressive. So at this time, I have something about 3% left of my entire field of vision. The way to think about retinitis pigmentosa, the way it manifests, is that I have extreme tunnel vision. And over time, that tunnel vision has decreased. Year after year, it gets smaller and smaller and smaller. So imagine going through your life looking through a little peephole.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s what it’s like. Wow.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: That’s what it’s like, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Amazing. OK, so let’s talk about how you’ve managed this in your life, right? Obviously, you’ve become a disability advocate, you’re a professor, you’ve really not let it stop you in many ways. But in terms of your day-to-day life, it sounds like for a long time you used a cane to get around. But then more recently, in the last decade or so, maybe more, you have used a service dog named Chad. Tell us about Chad.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely. I was a cane user, and when I had my cane, I was still a little bit going through a denial phase. Now, when I got Chad, it’s because I had a huge life event. I, at the time, was going through a divorce, and I was facing life on my own. At the time, my therapist convinced me that I should apply for a guide dog.

The problem was I was terrified of dogs. I grew up in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and my mom was bitten by a stray dog when she was 9 years old, and we have a bit of a problem with stray dogs. So I did not grow up with thinking about dogs as partners. I thought of them as threats, right?

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, yeah.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: But my therapist always had the best intentions, so I applied for the dog, I went through the interview process, and what do you know, I am accepted into the Guide Dogs for the Blind program. And even as I landed in California and started taking the training, I was scared to death.

I think the first thing I ever said to Chad was a very cold, “How do you do?” from a good distance. ... Because I was very, very scared. But that was the one challenge that I’m so glad I overcame, because it was really a matter of ignorance, and it was worth putting myself through facing that fear. He’s definitely been an incredible, good decision on my part.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’ve had him for a decade now, but you’ve said that when you got him and learned to trust him ... — which, probably took some time — it really changed your life. It changed the way you thought about independence, it sounds like.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely. I came into this relationship with my dog thinking that self-reliance was the model — absolute self-sufficiency was the way to show strength. And what I learned through Chad is a much more interesting idea of a kind of relational ethics, where you achieve your highest and best through connection, not through stubborn self-sufficiency. And it’s only through that partnership and being able to have patience and have vulnerability and trust one another that I was able to finally achieve what I now think of as strength, which is to put it in one word: resourcefulness. And that’s what Chad allows me to do.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really amazing. Tell us about your relationship with him, because I think it’s got to be like an instrumental relationship, right? ... He is helpful to you. But also having someone, an animal like this, this involved in your life, is your relationship with him much more intimate?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: It has become so over time. And I remember a couple of years into my working with Chad — see, at Guide Dogs, they are very mindful of the relationship between a handler. They don’t call us owners or moms or anything like that; we’re the dog’s handler. And that’s to encourage a type of professional relationship to the dog. They’re not our pets, they’re not our assistants or something like that. They’re not at our disposal; they’re our partners.

After a couple of years, I remember calling Guide Dogs’ customer service number and saying, “Hi, this is Melba calling from Michigan, and well, I just need to know something. Is it OK if I love Chad?” ... And I said it so timidly. I was so scared to ask. And they said, “Well, of course it is.”

Our partnership wasn’t born out of my commands. I had to give up my fear, first of all. I had to learn to trust him, and he was doing the same thing. So it’s a shared vulnerability. And so we moved away from instrumentality, and in the language of ethics, we came to see each other just for our intrinsic value, and that’s I think where we are today.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. OK, so let’s talk about kind of the question at hand here, which is about retiring a service animal like this, especially one that you’re so close to, as I’m sure so many people are. Is there a policy here, like an age at which there’s guidance that says you should probably let them live a regular old pet life?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Absolutely there is. What I was advised when I got the dog was, “Well, around 9 years old, it’s probably best that Chad retires. These dogs usually live to be around 12, 13, depending on care and other things. So we want the dogs to have a quality life during their retirement.” And so I had kept that in mind.

Now, after I’ve been working with Chad for as long as I have, a few things have occurred. No. 1, he has developed in amazingly — actually shockingly — healthy ways. His vet is perplexed. He likes to walk about 2 miles a day, still, every day. So that’s the conundrum right there.

LAUREN GILGER: So he doesn’t want to retire.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: He doesn’t, whatsoever. In fact, ... I have attempted to do so now twice, and that’s when I learned something else about Labradors: the Labrador’s revenge, in which he’s destroyed quite a few pairs of my shoes to just communicate his displeasure at being left at home and me going out of the house without him and fending for myself with my cane.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, so what are you going to do? Are you just going to keep him until and let him be a guide dog as he clearly wants to be for as long as he can?

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Well, thankfully, this decision is not up to me solely. I work with the team at Guide Dogs. They monitor these dogs for the entire lifespan of the dogs. They will travel to Michigan, they will come to my house, and they’ll make sure that he’s being given the best treatment possible. The last couple of times that Guide Dogs has been here, they say he’s in perfect health, he’s happy. He’s happy working. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to monitor him.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Well, it sounds like you’ve got some time still with Chad, and I’m sure you’re happy about that. ... That is Melba Vélez Ortiz joining us. She’s an author and professor of communications at Grand Valley State University, also a disability advocate. Melba, thank you so much for coming on. Thanks for telling us all about Chad. I really appreciate it.

MELBA VÉLEZ ORTIZ: Oh, thank you for having me.