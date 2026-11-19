MARK BRODIE: When the Legislature convenes in January for its 2027 session, Republicans will find themselves in the minority for the first time in decades. In the Senate, Democrats haven’t run the show since the early ’90s.

To get a sense of how Republicans are planning to handle being in the minority, we reached out to the current majority leader, soon-to-be minority leader, Sen. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills, and I asked if he’s preparing for this incoming session any differently than he has in years past when he’s been in the majority.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, obviously, given that we’re not going to be running the show, there are certainly a lot fewer things we need to do, and I’m also not planning a strategy for my cornucopia of personal bills, either. I’ll be introducing the bills, but I won’t expect the same reception that they had when I was in the majority, especially as the majority leader.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I mean, you are kind of known as one of those lawmakers who would drop a lot of bills pretty early in the pre-filing period. Not going to happen this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’ll drop them early, I just don’t know what the result will be. I mean, the Democrats are claiming that they’re going to hear our bills, they won’t be like us — although we heard some of their bills. But everyone, almost everyone who says in the media that they’re going to hear Republican bills throws this little asterisk on it and says, “Of course, we do have a large backlog of Democrat bills to hear.” So that doesn’t sound too hopeful to me, but time will tell.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let me ask you about that, because for years, as Republicans ran the Legislature, the complaint from Democrats was that Republican committee chairs did not generally hear a whole lot of Democratic bills. I wonder, now that sort of the shoe’s on the other foot, do you kind of regret that being the case?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I personally didn’t get a lot of such bills. I was usually the chair of the Appropriations Committee, so they didn’t really put that many bills through there. But for the most part, a large number of the Democrat bills were highly partisan, and obviously, you would not expect a Republican conservative committee chair to hear a partisan liberal bill. So that was the reason for a lot of them not being held.

And they’ve also made some, in my opinion, strategic mistakes in the way they constructed their committees. Two of the most important committees that get very high volumes of bills, and I’ve served on both, are the Judiciary Committee and the Government Committee. They began by making it one committee, Government and Judiciary. And then after the police discovered that they did not name a Public Safety Committee, which deals with police matters, they kind of complained, and in the Senate, the new president’s administration quickly said, “Oh, we’ll add public safety onto Judiciary and Government,” an already overburdened committee.

So I mean, I don’t see — I’ll bet you they don’t hear 1/50th of the bills that go to that committee.

MARK BRODIE: Based on all of that, what are you hearing from your colleagues in the Senate about the kinds of bills or the kinds of issues they might be looking to take on this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’m not 100% sure if my Republican colleagues are going to be putting too many really conservative bills through, given their prognosis. Although very often we do like to make statements and get some publicity for them, kind of warm those bills up for two years from now when we expect to regain power. So, in that respect, we’ll introduce bills. I don’t know if they’re going to be heard.

MARK BRODIE: Are there areas where you’re anticipating that you and your colleagues will be able to work with Democrats on issues?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Oh, look, even when we were in power, I mean, over half the bills are not partisan bills. A large number of bills are just “we need to do this” for whatever reason. So a lot of them are just good government, noncontroversial need-to-do, and they fly through the system. Then there are the more controversial bills that do not align along party lines. So I mean, humane animal legislation is an example, which I’m often involved with. There are people who vehemently oppose it on both the Democrat and Republican side, and there are passionate supporters on both sides. So those are a different type of animal, no pun intended.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. I’m curious about the ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] issue, especially because — well, for two reasons. One, because Democrats have talked a lot about doing something with it in the upcoming session, but also because toward the end of this year’s session, it seemed as though there was some support on the Republican side to do something with ESAs, in that case to sort of forestall some of the initiatives that ended up not making the ballot anyway. I wonder if there are any changes to the ESA program that you and your colleagues might be able to get behind with Democrats?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, a lot of the ESA rhetoric in the media was just that. Pointing out to people who bought these luxury items or strange items, those were aberrations. Those, by the way, were also caught, most of them by the system, and those were already illegal. So you don’t have to make those illegal. You already can’t buy stuff from Victoria’s Secret.

And keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of students who get ESAs are not being homeschooled, where their parents buy items from stores. The majority of students who are getting ESAs are paying tuition to schools, where this is not even an issue.

MARK BRODIE: Is that to say that you might be more inclined to do something around that homeschooling population than broader?

JOHN KAVANAGH: I think the big problem we had was we didn’t have enough people checking the receipts, and we didn’t want to delay — well, I shouldn’t say “we” — the Department of Education did not want to delay sending the checks. So they — I forget the name of the procedure, but if it was under $2,000, they would automatically pay the person, with the understanding that when the things quieted down input-wise, they would look at those, and if any of them were bad, they would claw back the money.

So that’s where a lot of these bad payments were made, because there weren’t enough people there who were processing. And I certainly support having more people processing the bills so that doesn’t happen again.

MARK BRODIE: So you would support more money to the Department of Education to hire more auditors then?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Yeah, we don’t want to delay people getting their payments.

MARK BRODIE: I’m wondering also about how you anticipate sort of responding to the message that voters sent in this election. Obviously, this was not a great election for Republicans up and down the ballot here in Arizona. How do you as a caucus try to respond to that and, as you referenced earlier, try to win back the Senate majority in two years?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, it depends on which message you mean. If you’re talking about the message they sent when they overwhelmingly voted to have the same biological sex in school bathrooms and on sports teams, they affirmed our Republican view, much like they did when they were cutting back on food taxes and the like.

I think this state is still majority Republican over Democrat — I mean, independents are the biggest group now ... but still more Republicans than Democrats — and this state, even liberals admit, this is still a center-right state. It’s not red-hot right, but it still leans to the right.

I think the problem that almost everybody agrees was we got caught up in the down-ballot nonfederal races with the issues that were driving up the cost of living and the Iran war people were not happy about, and the people just basically were so turned off with the Republican administration that if you had an “R” after your name, you were out.

MARK BRODIE: Do you take any message for what the state has done, what the Legislature, what you and your colleagues have been doing over the past two years from the voters, or do you think it’s entirely from D.C.?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Me and my colleagues have been doing the same thing over the last two years that we’ve been doing for the last 30 years. We haven’t changed anything. So the change was what happened in D.C. But we still support those measures, we’ll still promote them and defend them to the extent that we can in our minority status over the next two years in the Legislature, with the expectation that we will be back in two years once this hurricane or tsunami, or whatever you want to call it, subsides.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is the incoming Senate minority leader, Sen. John Kavanagh. Thanks as always, senator. I appreciate it.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Hey, I’m also the outgoing majority leader. Don’t steal my thunder yet.

MARK BRODIE: That is true. You still have what, six more weeks of that title, right?

JOHN KAVANAGH: That’s right, the last hurrah.