LAUREN GILGER: The Department of Homeland Security is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion of a Border Patrol checkpoint in southern Arizona, and many residents nearby are not happy about the lack of transparency they say has been in the process so far.

Neighbors say they were given no notice of plans for the expanded checkpoint, which is along the I-19 between Tubac and Amado, and last week more than 200 of them filled St. Ann’s Community Hall in Tubac to ask questions. The only problem was the Border Patrol representative who was slated to speak canceled his appearance, according to reporting from the Nogales International.

Well, one local official was there, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, and he’s on the line now to tell us about his concerns about this expanded checkpoint. Good morning, Sheriff.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Good morning, Lauren. How are you doing?

LAUREN GILGER: I’m great. Thanks for coming on. So it sounds like folks were pretty upset at this meeting last week. Tell us about their concerns and what you heard from people.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Yeah, last week we went ahead with a meeting even though the Border Patrol chief didn’t show up and he would not send an alternate. So anyway, people proposed their questions and their concerns anyway.

A lot of it is involving just this huge push for infrastructure projects. Congress, before the Republicans lose control, made this infrastructure money be multiyear money. Traditionally, the federal government has a fiscal year limit where all funds must be zeroed out at the end of the fiscal year. But the "Big Beautiful Bill" proposed $50 billion for infrastructure, so this is wall building, checkpoints, ports of entry expansion. And you know the saying, “Follow the money.” That’s why this was built — or it’s being proposed.

So the concern was it’s going to go to eight lanes. So this is on a freeway that has two northbound lanes, and it’s going to expand in that area into eight inspection lanes. And one of the main concerns was that the current inspection lanes, there are three, are not always open. There will be two of them open, and why don’t they at least expand and open the other additional lane before proposing a $63 million upgrade? That’s going to impact a lot of land, too. They’re proposing to take 17 acres of county land, so that’s of concern to county residents, and a possible 150-acre overall footprint to accommodate parking for the CBP vehicles and whatnot. So that was the main concern.

... My concern was something different. ... When I grew up in Nogales, Arizona, and I went to the elementary school system, I was told that other countries have internal checkpoints where you have to show your papers, other totalitarian countries, but we’re a free country and we don’t have that here in the U.S. So in this very county when I grew up in the ’60s, I was told we don’t have these type of things. So I consider this to be un-American. That’s my main opposition to this. We shouldn’t have internal checkpoints in the U.S.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. You talked about that at the meeting in Tubac. Let me ask you, just to describe for folks who have never been through one of these checkpoints, how they function, right? Border Patrol will say that these are an important layer of security, that they use them to screen people, to interdict drug smuggling, human smuggling at these checkpoints, these high-traffic corridors are good places to sort of stop those things from happening, from getting further into the country. How do they function? What’s the experience like going through them?

DAVID HATHAWAY: Well, the problem is, first of all, everybody’s photographed and license plate reading cameras, so everybody’s cataloged and photographed whether they know it or not. And another thing is Border Patrol has given themselves a waiver where the Fourth Amendment doesn’t apply within 100 miles of the international boundary, so they can stop, interrogate you, search your vehicle with no probable cause. Now, this is very problematic. They have given themselves what they call extended border search authority, meaning within 100 miles of the international boundary, you can be searched and stopped and interrogated with no probable cause.

The problem is, Lauren, that covers two-thirds of the population of the U.S. Places like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Houston, Miami are all within 100 miles of the international boundary. And I have always said that the police state in this country is going to come through immigration enforcement, and this is just an example of just shredding the Constitution.

And there should be no — in my mind — no internal government inspection checkpoints in this country. ... And just the rationale that maybe you would catch some illegal activity, to me that doesn’t fly, because you could put a checkpoint between St. Louis and Chicago on Interstate 70, you’d find drugs, you’d find criminals, you’d find things. But that doesn’t mean it’s OK, that it’s an American concept that we should agree with.

LAUREN GILGER: So it’s interesting coming from a law enforcement officer like yourself, right? So tell us, you are a border sheriff. What do you think needs to be done, if it’s not this kind of stuff, to stop whether it’s human smuggling, drug smuggling, illegal immigration, etc.?

DAVID HATHAWAY: Well, first of all, this is all overblown. My county, Santa Cruz County, a border county, we have lower crime rates than the average for Arizona — lower than Tucson, lower than Phoenix. So there’s a lot of hype. Some people that aren’t familiar with the border buy off on that. I mean, that kind of political rhetoric, that fear rhetoric works on other people, that xenophobia.

Unfortunately, that does work for people that don’t know any better. You tell them how dangerous things are — and they’re not dangerous. And let me give you another statistic about my county. The city of Nogales is 95% Hispanic. The whole county is 80% Hispanic. So you have — and this is nothing new, the demographics were the same if you go back 100 years, 200 years, 300 years. This used to be part of Mexico and part of Spain, and after the Gadsden Purchase, it became part of the U.S., but the people here have traditionally always been Hispanic.

And I, as a border sheriff in a county that’s predominantly Hispanic, cannot adopt a posture that we are going after Hispanic people. That’s why I refuse — I always oppose these type of requests to join these 287(g) task forces or Operation Stonegarden. I don’t want the residents of this county to be afraid to call 911 to have me come to their door thinking they’re inviting an immigration officer. Maybe they hear an intruder at the back door. I want them not to be afraid to call just because the residents in the household speak Spanish as a primary language or they have Hispanic physical characteristics.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. All right, we’ll have to leave it there for now. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, thank you so much for coming on. Appreciate it.

DAVID HATHAWAY: Thank you, Lauren.