MARK BRODIE: The NFL will play its last international game of the season on Sunday as the 49ers and Vikings take the field in Mexico City. The league has held nine games outside the U.S. this season in cities including Paris, London, Munich, Rio de Janeiro and Melbourne. That’s the most international games the NFL has played in a single season.

Other American leagues play games abroad as well. Earlier this month, Seattle and Carolina played a two-game NHL series in Finland, and of course the ASU football team played earlier this season in London.

With me now to talk about the increase of American sports being played outside of America is Andrés Martinez, co-director of The Great Game Lab at ASU and author of the book “The Great Game: A Tale of Two Footballs and America’s Quest to Conquer Global Sport.” Andrés, good morning.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, if leagues are playing in different places, they are maybe introducing new fans to the game, more fans watching more games, buying more merch. That’s good for the leagues, but are there other reasons why these leagues are trying to expand beyond our borders?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Well, for them it’s a business proposition, right? I actually was in Poland earlier this week talking about America’s sporting ties with the world, and I was speaking at the University of Warsaw, and there were roughly 100 students in this auditorium, and I asked: How many of you have watched an NFL game on TV within the last year? One hand went up.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: And this isn’t like picking random people off the street. This is the premier university, they’re young people, they’re studying international relations and American studies. One out of 100 students had watched an NFL game. That might be disheartening for the NFL, but on the other hand, I think if you’re Roger Goodell, the commissioner, it’s exciting. This is a growth opportunity.

MARK BRODIE: I was going to say —

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: That’s where your growth is going to come, right? How much more can you grow the game within the U.S.? So these sports were developed in the United States in the 19th century, as we’ve talked about in the past, to remove ourselves from the rest of the world sports-wise. Now all of our leagues want to go global, as you’ve talked about. They want to be like Hollywood. They want to sell more tickets and have more eyeballs outside the U.S. than inside the U.S.

MARK BRODIE: So how do leagues then — how do they gauge success? How does the NHL gauge success for these games in Helsinki, or how does the NFL gauge whether the Mexico City or the Paris or the Munich games are successful?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: One of the problems that Roger Goodell faces as the commissioner is lots of times the return on these overseas adventures are long-term. You’re trying to have an event that’s going to be a catalyst to get Polish TV broadcasters who are excited about a game next door in Germany or German big commercial sponsors to get excited about the sport. So long-term, you’re creating a new television market.

... It’s not about the games themselves. These are one-off events. ... The lasting legacy you want to have from them is more profitable TV rights deals. You want to get people excited about the game so that it becomes enduring, popular entertainment programming in these countries. And some of the tension is for the teams, it’s kind of a hassle to go play on a different continent ... disruption.

So it’s this interesting negotiation between these leagues’ central offices that might be very invested in the sort of long-term proposition and some NFL franchises have been famously reluctant to give up a home game to go overseas. And one of the reasons why the NFL season keeps getting longer is to free up more weekends for these teams to do this travel and not have to sacrifice one of what are very few home games that the NFL has for each team. ... It’s a little bit different than the NBA or baseball.

MARK BRODIE: Well, I wonder if business-wise it’s also a different proposition for the NFL than for example Major League Baseball or the NBA or the NHL, in the sense that people in other countries — there are leagues in other countries for baseball, hockey and basketball, whereas there really isn’t for tackle football. So I wonder if maybe it’s different in terms of familiarity, bringing familiarity for football and maybe specifically trying to boost interest in American leagues in the other sports.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Yeah, that’s a really good point. ... It’s so interesting. I often find myself having to explain an American football game to adults. Very recently we had these great Humphrey Fellows at the Cronkite School, who are these amazing journalists from all over the world, and the most recent one I took one of our Ukrainian scholars that I was mentoring to watch an ASU football game. And it’s kind of wild to try to explain what’s happening to someone who is in their 30s and has never watched an American football game.

And just when I thought we had made some progress about, “OK, they advanced 3 yards so now it’s second and 7,” just when we were starting to — she was starting to get it, on comes the field goal team. And she’s like, “OK, well what is this?” And I’m like, “Oh gosh, well sometimes you can kick for three.”

And you sort of realize that there’s something nonsensical about learning a sport as an adult, right? It’s kind of like learning a language. So this is a challenge for the NFL where you’re right, as a participation sport, it doesn’t have the groundwork having been laid out as — the NBA doesn’t need to introduce as many people around the world to the sport of basketball. They already are connected, and so then if they want to watch the best form of the game, they tune into the NBA.

The NFL in a lot of these new markets has to introduce the game from scratch as compelling television programming, but that can be difficult to sell if you don’t have this history of people — the sport being in the culture. But this is where flag football could be quite a game-changer ... coming to the Olympics and growing quite rapidly, and it’s a much easier game to pick up for schools.

When I went to Brazil for the first game in South America, which I featured in my book, I was surprised at how much effort the NFL had put into promoting flag football. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t have been, but in the lead-up to the game when they had all these activities, a lot of it was promoting flag football. And so that’s a way to get places more familiar with kind of a different version of the sport, but one that’s a lot easier to get people to pick up than the full version of tackle.

MARK BRODIE: Right. So —

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: And it’s co-ed, which is a huge plus.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Oh yeah. So Andrés, in the last minute or so that we have left, do you foresee a time when American leagues will have teams, actual American league teams on other continents, not just in Canada or for example Mexico?

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: I mean, I am pretty certain that within the next 10 years, 20 years, you’re going to see leagues have teams based in Mexico as sort of an extension of the American market, much the way Canada is. I mean the Suns, the Diamondbacks, they’re constantly going to Mexico. There’s a G League team in Mexico City in basketball. For the NFL, this is a constant debate about whether they need to have an entire division in Europe. I don’t think that’s necessarily what they need to do.

If you look at the English Premier League in soccer, which is the most globalized domestic sports league anywhere, they don’t have these debates. They understand that if you get people excited about the sport, they’re going to want to tune in. Premier League viewership in the U.S. has gone through the roof. NBC has done an amazing job with it, and they don’t feel like they need to have a team based in New York to accomplish that. And I think the same is true for these American sports. And I should say Mexico is a template of what the NFL wants to see happen elsewhere.

MARK BRODIE: Right.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: I mean, there’s a big game tomorrow — Sunday night in Mexico City. But the NFL is already almost as popular in Mexico as it is in the U.S. But they had a head start. We started watching the NFL as kids in Mexico in the ’70s, and everybody was a Cowboys or a Steeler fan. And this is what the NFL is trying to replicate elsewhere.

MARK BRODIE: All right. We’ll have to leave it there. That is Andrés Martinez, co-director of The Great Game Lab at ASU. Andrés, thanks as always.

ANDRÉS MARTINEZ: Thank you, Mark. Thanks for having me.