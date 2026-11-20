MARK BRODIE: Imagine getting a prompt, writing a song based on it and performing it for a live audience, all in four days. Even for seasoned songwriters, that’s a tall order. But that’s what Laura [Kepner-Adney] is asking eight Tucson songwriters to do every month as part of a showcase called First Round. They get a prompt on Saturday, which Laura pulls from a hat and announces on Instagram every time.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Good morning everybody. I’m about to pick the prompt for this month’s First Round. Here we go. We got “Flood.” Come listen to songs about floods with us. We got eight songwriters writing brand-new songs. Happy writing!

MARK BRODIE: The idea is to get you writing, and that’s how it all began. As Laura told my co-host Lauren Gilger, she started this project to get out of a songwriting rut.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Things were moving a little slower than I would have liked, and I know about myself that I always function best under a deadline. So I thought, “OK, I’m going to book a show, and I’m going to promise to write a song for this show.”

And that in and of itself isn’t that exciting of a thing to promote a show with, like, “Hey, you’ll hear one new song.” And I couldn’t really commit to writing eight new songs, so instead I got eight friends to write new songs. And I was so surprised when everyone I asked said yes. And that is the scariest part about this is just trusting people to do this — because it really is a leap.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I mean, I’m sure it’s kind of a challenge, too. Not just a leap, but actually writing a song that quickly can’t be that easy, right?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: That is correct.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you remember, Laura, what that first show was like?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: The first show, it was super exciting and just full of energy. The prompt was “The One That Got Away,” which I loved so much just because I always say the best prompts are short, general, flexible and universal. And that one just worked so well in so many directions. Most people wrote about relationships. I wrote about a dog that we did not wind up adopting that I’ve always wondered what happened to him. That song was called “Dude.”

[SONG CLIP PLAYS]

Saw you one morning, your smile bright and clear. We made a quick plan to bring you back here. But our paths didn’t cross, now we’re strangers it seems, though your face still lives on in my dreams. Do you live with a cowboy, herd sheep in a canyon? Do you sleep on a sad pillow instead? ...

LAUREN GILGER: So I mean, it worked right off the bat, it sounds like. How do you write the songs based on these prompts? Do you think about them a lot or is it the first thing that comes to your mind you just start working with?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: It totally depends. I have been a part of the process every month. I’m hosting, but I’m also writing a song every time. And sometimes I hear the prompt, the first time, “The One That Got Away,” that one just — I knew exactly what I was going to write about.

And then there were some, “The End of the World” was especially challenging for me. And that one wound up being one of my favorite songs that I’ve written in all of the First Rounds where I struggled and I struggled and I really could not work within the context of the end of the world. And so I just pushed it aside and I said, “OK, let me just write a song, any song.” And I had kind of an idea in my head, and of course by the end of writing the song, the end of the world had worked its way back into the lyrics. So I got very lucky that month.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like this challenge, right — this quick turnaround, this prompt, this group kind of format has changed the way that you think about writing songs sometimes. This probably isn’t the way you wrote songs before.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. Having a monthly assignment is not something that I’ve had in a very long time. You know, having homework and knowing that it has to happen very quickly. I’ve really kind of updated my database of little song snippets and ideas. I have a ton of, in my Notes app, I’ve got little ideas for lyrics, and in my voice memos, I have little ideas for melodies.

And those are things that I can pull from. It’s not cheating because this whole idea is just to get a song out that you may not have written otherwise. It’s about just doing the thing, bringing a song into the world and making it happen without worrying about, “Is it perfect? Is it done?” The whole concept of the idea behind the name First Round is that it doesn’t have to be finished. It’s more about process than it is about perfection.

LAUREN GILGER: Have there been songs that you have written through this process that you really weren’t super happy with in the end?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. Yeah, there’s at least two that will probably never see the light of day again. And that’s OK, too. I can’t remember who to credit this quote from, but maybe it’s Vonnegut. It’s, “Keep making bad art and you will eventually make good art.”

And I struggle from the idea of perfectionism, everything has to be good, and if you’re going to write a song, you have to write the song, it has to be a great song. But if you just let all that go and maybe you write a bad song, you got that one out and it’s not in you anymore, and you get to just move on to the next one.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like you almost think of it as if you have a pile of songs inside of you, but one comes at a time, right?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Yeah, maybe that’s how it works. I still don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us what this ends up sounding like each month from not just you, but from lots of other artists, right? Do you get kind of wildly different songs even though they were inspired by the same prompt?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Oh, for sure. I try to bring diversity into the lineup every time I’m booking people. We get people from all different genres, different backgrounds, people I’ve never met before who have been contributing songs online and just posting them. You know, getting the prompt, writing the song within four days and then posting it. So a few people that have been in recent lineups are people that I met just through that experience.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s the most out-there piece that someone’s brought together that you really didn’t expect?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Probably it was one entire night. The prompt was: “Spend 20 minutes looking at Hieronymus Bosch’s ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’ and then write the song that the musicians in the right-hand panel were playing.”

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. Oh my gosh, how specific. OK.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Yeah, and after my “keep it short, keep it simple, keep it flexible,” this was just so the opposite of that direction, but it was such a cool night because we had people writing what kind of sounded like these very dissonant, really digging into the idea of this song comes from hell.

[SONG CLIP PLAYS]

Welcome, welcome, stand before us. Come now, don’t be shy. It’s too late for the modesty you lacked in life. We serve the one, the breath of life, the one who turns the sun. ....

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Then we had one woman, Gabby from Taco Sauce, wrote a madrigal, basically a round, and had the audience sing it.

LAUREN GILGER: What?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: And so she taught it to us, and then she had another guy come up and lead one section, and we had two sections, and she had handed out sheet music.

[SONG CLIP PLAYS]

Even in death let us feast and we feast ...

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: And she had wound up picking the last spot for the night, and it was just the perfect way to round out that evening of weird, just all over the map songs based on that painting.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. So OK, tell me lastly, if there’s a moment that really stands out to you in this when maybe you were playing or someone else was or someone was listening, and all of a sudden you were like, “Hey, this is why we’re here.” Does that ring a bell, that kind of question?

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: I have all of those experiences later when I’m going through and processing all the video and listening to people’s songs to post on the Instagram.

I think the end of every night really solidifies to me that this is an exciting thing. When people come and talk to me afterwards — maybe somebody I’ve never met before wants to come and sing, or someone writes to me and says, “Hey, I want to put you on the radio and talk about this.” It’s been really, really nice to just see the community that is starting to build around this.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Laura Kepner-Adney who performs under the name Laura Jean — Laura Jean Band is the band. She is the host of First Round, a monthly event in Tucson, joining us. Laura, thank you so much for coming on and telling us about this. This is wonderful.

LAURA KEPNER-ADNEY: Thank you so much for having me.