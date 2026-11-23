LAUREN GILGER: Unofficial data from this fall’s midterm elections shows voter turnout in Arizona was a little shy of 60%; it was just higher than that in Maricopa County. And since Election Day, there’s been a lot of conversation about who showed up and who didn’t — and how that’s reflected in the results.

Early voting data collected by the University of Florida Election Lab show Democrats returned their early ballots at a nearly 58% clip, while Republicans’ return rate was less than 53%. Among all voters, the two major parties’ turnout was separated by less than a percent; that’s despite Republicans having a roughly 300,000 voter registration advantage.

Some on the right have blamed a lack of enthusiasm among GOP voters as a reason for the party’s losses. But what exactly does that mean?

To find out, my co-host Mark Brodie spoke with Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona. And they started there: that when we’re talking about enthusiasm in relation to elections, what are we actually talking about?

SAMARA KLAR: The big three emotions that we think a lot about when we’re talking about voter behavior are anger, anxiety and enthusiasm, the one you mentioned. But each of these emotions really has very different consequences for voter behavior.

So enthusiasm is the kind of emotion that actually makes people support the status quo, and that might sound a little counterintuitive at first. But when you think about a sports team getting really enthusiastic, or — this is a strange reference, but if you’ve ever seen “The Lego Movie,” there’s this song at the beginning of “The Lego Movie,” “Everything Is Awesome.” And that song is meant to make the little Lego people not question their existence: Everything is awesome, everything is fine.

This was not really an “Everything Is Awesome” election. This election had a lot more anger to it, and anger is the emotion that really motivates people to get off their couch, to mail in their ballot, to show up at the polls and to vote. And we did in 2026 see a really historic voter turnout.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible in any way to tie anger, or maybe I wonder anxiety, to a lack of enthusiasm? For example, we’ve seen in some of the preliminary turnout numbers that in Arizona and some other places as well, Republicans in large numbers did not vote as much as they have in prior elections. Can that be tied to a lack of enthusiasm in some way?

SAMARA KLAR: Yeah, absolutely. Part of what drove the really historic success for the Democratic Party in 2026 was some Republicans certainly voting for Democratic candidates — there is some evidence of that — but as you say, a lot of Republicans just choosing not to vote at all.

And they are not enthusiastic in that sense. They don’t want to support the status quo. They don’t want to support the candidates who are currently representing them, but they’re not sufficiently angered by the situation to go out and change their vote. So they’re just staying at home; they’re not participating.

Whereas the Democrats, on the other hand, in 2026 came out in record numbers, and a lot of that was driven by their anger over immigration, over the economy, over corruption in government. Those were the three main issues that really seemed to motivate people.

MARK BRODIE: Is it too much of a stretch, though, to say that some number of Democrats at least were enthusiastic about voting, even if it was voting for change because they were angry about the status quo?

SAMARA KLAR: Not at all. There are certain segments of the electorate, especially young people, where we saw a lot of enthusiasm for candidates that were — a perfect example, I think, would be in Texas. We saw huge amounts of enthusiasm for Sen. Talarico, and we saw really historic turnout among voters, young voters, I should say, in Texas, who really wanted to support the party they’ve been supporting, the Democratic Party.

African American voters in Mississippi had huge turnout, and that was a real factor in Scott Colom’s victory in Mississippi. So there was certainly enthusiasm for particular candidates and particular races.

But if I were to think about the emotion that defines the overall narrative of the 2026 election, I really would have to sadly point to something that sounds a little more negative, which is anger, and I think a lot of voters were very angry, and that drove them to do something about it.

MARK BRODIE: So what then does that, or should it, tell the Democrats who won about what the voters actually want? If they were not super enthusiastic to vote for Democrats, it was mostly they were angry about what’s going on.

SAMARA KLAR: Yeah, one thing that I think — I find I’m a naturally optimistic person. I’m always trying to look for the silver lining in every situation. And I think both 2024 and 2026 to me are similar elections, actually, in a way. They seem like polar opposites because in the presidential election of 2024, every single subgroup in the American electorate — almost every single subgroup, I should say — moved toward the Republican Party. And in 2026 we see the opposite: We see every single subgroup in the American electorate moving toward the Democratic Party.

And you might say, “Well, these are opposite elections,” but I would actually argue there’s a lot of similarities. First of all, in both 2024 and 2026, we see the American public moving together. Whether you’re a liberal or a conservative, people are taking in information and responding to it in the same way by moving toward the same side of the ideological spectrum, which I actually think suggests quite a lot of cohesion among the American public, not necessarily this divisive polarization that we’ve been hearing about, but a lot of conformity in how people are understanding information and how they’re responding to it.

And I think the other good news that comes out of both elections, frankly, is that Americans do hold their government accountable. So in a sense, I think what the Democrats should take away from this is they cannot take this for granted. This is not a sign that the Democrats are here to stay. This is a sign that voters are responsive to what is happening, and they will penalize you in the next election if they’re not happy, because that is what we’ve been seeing.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible to transfer anger into a more positive emotion? For example, can Democrats do something to make voters enthusiastic in two years about voting them back into office or for voting for a Democratic presidential candidate, or is it more a matter of people are still going to be ticked off in two years assuming things don’t get appreciably better, and they’re just going to swing back to the Republicans?

SAMARA KLAR: The challenge for the Democrats is going to be, just as you say, transitioning that anger into enthusiasm, because anger is what motivated voters to vote out the incumbent. Enthusiasm is what motivates voters to keep the same party in power.

So the Democratic Party now, Democratic candidates really have to increase enthusiasm among their voter base. Otherwise, if anger continues, if anxiety continues, then there will be this reaction where voters are going to want something different, something new, pick a different senator. That’s such a classic anger-anxiety move. Enthusiasm is really what Democrats need to go for.

MARK BRODIE: So if you are a Republican now, what message do you take from this last election, and what do you do to try to get voters maybe more enthusiastic, or maybe in this case, as you were saying, angry to kick the status quo out, but enthusiastic enough to actually show up?

SAMARA KLAR: Well, the challenge for the Republicans is to figure out what the Republican Party and agenda is going to look like without Trump, because Trump is not running in 2028. And Republican voters and Americans who may or may not vote for the Republican Party need to know who’s the leader, what’s the agenda and what’s going on now, because there does seem to be a little bit of confusion: Who’s running in 2028, who’s the nominee and what’s the message going to be?

And the Republicans could distance themselves from the anger of 2026 by emphasizing different candidates, new candidates, leaders who maybe are not as tied to the Trump movement, who aren’t being weighed down by a lot of anger toward Donald Trump.

But the good news for Republicans is that — I don’t want to say voters have short memories because that sounds disparaging; what I should say instead is that voters are forgiving. Voters are willing to overlook past mistakes or past problems and give the party another shot, and we see this time and time again. The American public does move back and forth. And so the Republicans have a great shot in 2028 if they can really emphasize more of a positive, constructive message and get voters excited again about their agenda.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Samara Klar, a professor of political science at the University of Arizona. Samara, great as always to talk to you. Thank you.

SAMARA KLAR: You too, Mark. I’ll talk to you again soon.