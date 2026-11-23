LAUREN GILGER: Flock license plate readers have become a hot-button issue here and all over the country as people have realized their movements can be tracked by law enforcement just about wherever they go. Law enforcement agencies have canceled their contracts with the company, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating the state’s use of the technology.

But our next guest reports its use by law enforcement goes far beyond agencies with paid contracts with Flock. Alexandra Markovich reports for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting that law enforcement agencies across the state conducted more than 110,000 searches of a license plate reader database operated by Flock Safety without ever buying the company’s products or signing a contract with them.

She’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Ally. Thanks for coming back on the show.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: So tell us about these 110,000 searches by law enforcement. No contracts here. I think it makes it clear how ubiquitous this technology is for law enforcement at this point, but it also raises a real question about transparency.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, I mean, this is a big deal for privacy and transparency, and I’ll explain why. The way that we thought that Flock Safety worked was that a law enforcement agency would purchase Flock cameras, install them in their communities, and then they’d get access to this national database where they’d be able to query license plates.

That’s actually not how it works. Its use is more widespread than that. What agencies are able to do is get free, no-cost access through this sort of back door to that national database without actually having the paid contracts in the first place. And the way that that’s done is either Flock approaching these agencies directly or the agencies approaching Flock and getting that kind of access.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so what agencies are we talking about here? Most of these searches, it sounds like, came from Phoenix PD?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yes, over the last four years or so, Phoenix has searched by far most often, and in some ways, this makes sense — it’s the largest agency — but having over 100,000 searches without bringing this to the public or elected leaders is pretty surprising.

There also were a lot of searches from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Pima County Sheriff’s Office, some smaller police departments and also Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

LAUREN GILGER: And you also think we should say that this could be a big undercount, like this is only scratching the surface, this data that you had?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, the way that I figured this out was that the website Have I Been Flocked compiles Flock audit logs that have been made available through public records requests, and then you’re able to locate the searching agency. But that’s just the agencies that have these public logs. That’s not to say anything at all about all these other agencies where those records haven’t been made public, so we really have no idea about the scope of this.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let’s talk for a moment more about Phoenix PD, since that’s where most of these searches that you uncovered came from. That agency decided not to renew its contract with Flock this summer, right? Did these searches continue after that?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, it’s so interesting. When I was reporting this story, I’m periodically checking that website, Have I Been Flocked, and I’m seeing — as I’m learning from the Phoenix Police Department — oh, this — they have a memorandum of understanding, an MOU, that ended this summer. They say, “Oh, it’s actually over, this searching practice that we’re doing is done.”

And then I’m seeing more searches coming up on the website Have I Been Flocked, and I’m thinking, “Wait a second. I thought this MOU was over.” And it seems like after the MOU expired, Flock didn’t close down access to the database, and so Phoenix police just continued to search for months afterward. Now they seem to have stopped altogether.

But this is actually common with Flock. They’ll give out access in the form of, I’ve learned now, this kind of free trial structure, but then they just won’t — they’ll just leave it there. Rather than it being something time-limited, then there’ll just be potentially indefinite access for certain police departments, and it’s kind of arbitrary, too, it seems.

LAUREN GILGER: So that means it never went before the Phoenix City Council or anything like that. You spoke with someone who called this a “massive loophole” was the quote. What did Phoenix PD have to say about this?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Yeah, and to be clear, that was Sen. Lauren Kuby calling it a “massive loophole,” and legislators across the aisle in Arizona have said that this is bringing in the Fourth Amendment, which is — I believe the quote was — “not a suggestion” and not a reason to find a way around a warrant and be able to enact warrantless searches.

And yeah, in terms of what agencies have said, including Phoenix police, I think they said these searches have been useful to us. It’s been kind of the same thing that agencies have said when they’ve actually purchased the cameras themselves, which is that this has helped us to track down serious crime and missing persons cases, and they did bring in a couple of examples of that, and there’s no doubt about that. It’s just, I think, a question of the oversight, or lack thereof, that comes with these kind of no-cost deals.

LAUREN GILGER: What did Flock Safety have to say about this?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Ooo, they declined to — well, they didn’t even decline to comment; they just didn’t respond, which is common for Flock.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you in the last minute here, Ally, about what might happen next. You mentioned a couple of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, we should say, saying this is maybe a violation of the Fourth Amendment, people worried about the privacy concerns here. Do you think that there could be some action on that front in terms of policy?

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: I think it’s possible, and we don’t know what’s going to happen with our newly blue Legislature, so that remains to be seen, but certainly it’s a promising signal that legislators both on the left and the right see the lack of transparency around this issue as a concern and that at the very least, the public ought to be clued in and be able to give input when law enforcement agencies are conducting quite extensive amounts of searches on people’s license plates across the country and locally.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Alexandra Markovich with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting joining us. Ally, thank you so much. Appreciate your reporting here.

ALEXANDRA MARKOVICH: Thank you very much.