LAUREN GILGER: Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District is vast. It covers much of the northern half of our state including Flagstaff and much of the Navajo Nation but also spreads all the way to the New Mexico line. It also wraps around Phoenix, capturing the areas east and south of the big city.

It was redrawn in 2022 when tribal areas were encompassed into a majority-Republican district. And since, the district has been solidly Republican. Eli Crane has been elected to represent it three times since 2022.

But, each election, he’s won by less. And this year, it was a whole lot less. In 2024, Crane beat former Navajo Nation president, Democrat Jonathan Nez, by nine points. This year, he beat him in a rematch by one.

And that near-victory in a blue wave year has local Democratic activists feeling pretty optimistic about the trend.

Laura Carter is chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party, and she told me she was not at all surprised that Democrats did so well in this election. She also saw their success up and down the ballot in Coconino County.

LAURA CARTER: Well, up here, Coconino County is already blue. We are tried-and-true Democrats up here. And so for us, it was really about getting all those votes out, and that’s what we did. We had the second-highest voter turnout in the state.

Locally, we had a City Council race, which is nonpartisan, but of course, everybody wants to know how those candidates are registered to vote.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes.

LAURA CARTER: We had three registered Democrats, two registered Republicans, one of whom was running for reelection, and she did not win her seat back, and neither did the other Republican. So all three Democrats swept into City Council, as well as our mayor.

We came really close to putting Jonathan Nez into a congressional seat, and we’re really sad that we don’t get to send the former Navajo Nation president and our sheepherder from Shonto to the party in D.C.

But we’re also very much encouraged by how close he came. He closed that gap from a 26,000-vote gap from the previous election to less than 4,000. That’s huge. That shows us we can get our seat back.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you about what that looked like this time around. Obviously, there was this national blue wave, we saw Democrats winning up and down the ballot in lots of surprising races all around the country, people angry at the president.

But let’s talk locally about what happened and what the voter makeup looks like in CD2, because as you said, Coconino County is a blue spot, but in a red area around it, right?

LAURA CARTER: Right. So CD2 has been heavily and successfully gerrymandered. If you look at the map, you can see this vast blue region of northern Arizona, and then they slapped on this fat belly from Yavapai (County) and this dangling business down below that fat belly, and those two areas are hardcore red. They are just deeply Republican. And first of all, trying to campaign from the pines to the spines —

LAUREN GILGER: It’s a large district in that sense, so the travel must be crazy. But let’s talk about how you approached this as Democrats this election cycle when you had the wind at your back. Did you try to go into those deeply red areas and flip votes, or did you focus on turning out votes in those heavily Democratic areas?

LAURA CARTER: We did both things because we want all the votes, right? So one thing I think that was really distinct this year is that the chairs of all of the counties that are in CD2 worked together. We collaborated and shared and discussed and got our volunteers out to cover the district in a really comprehensive way.

So up here in far northern Arizona, we concentrated our efforts on sovereign lands, where we knew we could get a huge vote out for Jonathan Nez. And we did all of that work under the guidance and leadership of the Arizona Native Democrats, because you never go waltzing out onto sovereign lands and try to tell people what they should do. It’s not appropriate. So we go there under the guidance of local leadership and Arizona Native Democrats, indigenous leaders, and follow their instructions and lead.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So what did that look like? There are some inherent challenges to voting in those rural parts of the state that are on tribal land up there, and registering folks to vote as well, right?

LAURA CARTER: So it looks like getting up at dawn in Flagstaff and heading out to Tuba City for their weekly Friday market, which is an open-air market. We set up a booth and table, and we give away new wool socks and hats and mittens, and then we have all of the literature and opportunities for people to register to vote.

And this year in particular, we invited all of the statewide candidates to join us out there, and they all came. They all showed up. And we brought out our portable mic system, and they talked to people over the mic, and Jonathan Nez was there with us translating into Diné for them.

And so it was a group effort that everybody participated in. And so I think by showing up — and this is not just for an election; we show up there year-round and in between elections. We show up to the market, we bring the free wool socks, and we just listen to people. So we’re not out there to talk to them; we’re out there to listen.

LAUREN GILGER: What kind of issues really hit home with voters, not just on Navajo land, but in general up in northern Arizona this time around?

LAURA CARTER: Number one is water. Access to water, having a water supply, being secure about our water supply — that’s just huge. Here in Flagstaff, we’re spring-fed, so we get our water from the mountain, and that’s a different situation particular to Flagstaff, but across the region, water is a huge issue.

And then right behind it is public lands. Many of us here make our living through and by the use of public lands, national parks and monuments, and people come from all over the world to see this land that we enjoy and take care of.

A lot of people up here lost their jobs when DOGE made those big cuts across the Forest Service and Park Service. So we see it and we feel it, right? It’s a really big deal for us. Yeah, and of course, the economy and good jobs.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, all those issues, too, yeah. So what about when you went into those deep red parts of the district, talked to rural voters, talked to Republican voters? What were those conversations like?

LAURA CARTER: Mixed, right? There are some people that just are not available for learning. And then there are lots of people who here in Arizona, as you know, more than a third of registered voters are registered as independent or other, right?

LAUREN GILGER: Right.

LAURA CARTER: They’re not Republicans; they’re not Democrats. They want to know that they’re electing competent people and that these people are going to bring good governance to them instead of chaos.

And so for those people, it’s really easy to ask them a question: “How do you feel about infrastructure in your area? How are the roads? Tell us about your public schools. Tell us about your hospital that’s under threat of closing or has already closed.”

And so getting people to tell us what their issues are is the opening to listen to what matters to them, and then we’re very confident that we can help them identify their values there and see that those values are in line with the Democratic Party platform.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you lastly then, Laura, about the future, right? Do you feel momentum here after this much closer election in terms of CD2 becoming a not-safe Republican district in the future? Do you think this was a blip in the midst of this blue wave and anger at Washington?

LAURA CARTER: Oh, it’s probably all of those things, but I’m going to tell you, we are coming for our congressional seat. I have full confidence that we’re going to close that 4,000-vote gap and beat it, and we’re going to send our candidate to Congress in two years. It’s ours.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Laura Carter, chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party, joining us with some reaction from this year’s midterms. Thanks so much, Laura, for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

LAURA CARTER: You’re so welcome. Thanks for having me.