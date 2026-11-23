LAUREN GILGER: Thanksgiving is almost here, and our next guest has a different take on a Thanksgiving menu this year. Chef Amber Sampson isn’t just a chef; she’s also a cultural anthropologist and Slow Food Phoenix board member who studied at ASU, Boston University and Harvard, focusing on the intersection of race, class and food.

Last week, she and Navajo chef Mario Etsitty cooked a Friendsgiving meal for nonprofit organization Arizona Talks, where they highlighted native Arizona ingredients and Indigenous history. I spoke with her more about her take on Thanksgiving cooking and how she approaches Arizona food from a historic perspective.

AMBER SAMPSON: Arizona is actually home to the oldest discovered history of agriculture in the United States. Research by Dr. Jonathan Mabry, published under the Rio Nuevo Project, recorded over 3,000 species of foods that were radiocarbon-dated, and they found, particularly in the Tucson basin area, that there were over 4,000 years of documented food history, this agricultural history starting with Native folks.

But what’s so interesting about Arizona particularly is that we have layers of different cultural groups and communities that come together and end up impacting how the food changes and reflects in taste, and then we get this beautiful, layered dish of what is distinctly Arizona food.

LAUREN GILGER: So what does your food taste like, or how does it incorporate this kind of work? I wondered that. You can talk about native ingredients like tepary beans or White Sonora wheat, some of these ingredients that are from this region, from this very unique desert, but you’re talking about layers of culture over all of our history, so it’s much more than that, I’m sure.

AMBER SAMPSON: Yes. So that brings me into the Ark of Taste and why that’s the space in which I research food. So the Ark of Taste is this heritage catalog that preserves and protects biodiverse foods — foods that are unique to a central area, right?

So in Arizona, we have ones that you’ve already mentioned, like tepary beans, Sonoran white wheat, but we also have yellow-meated watermelon, cholla buds, chiltepin pepper, Black Sphinx dates, Navajo-Churro sheep. And these foods, which is really unique, some of them have been brought over by Spanish missionaries. For example, Navajo-Churro sheep: The sheep were brought over with Spanish missionaries as a result of Father Kino, and then the Diné people, the Navajo people, changed how this food moved with the land, and it became something for the Navajo people — they say sheep is life.

And so one of the dishes that we served at the event on the 19th was a Navajo-Churro sheep stew. I was really particularly proud of this because I worked with sixth-generation sheepherder and weaver Tyrrell Tapaha, who is Diné, and he had a sheep specifically picked out for this event, and we were able to serve it to folks. And then Chef Mario Etsitty, who worked with me, who is Diné himself, made this culturally significant dish, and we served it to the community.

And so instead of the Thanksgiving cranberries and turkey — which all have Native connections as well — we served something hyper-Arizona-local with our Ark of Taste food. Navajo-Churro sheep tastes like the land that it was grazed on. This particular one was grazed on the reservation its whole life. It’s sweet, it’s savory, it’s kind of smoky, it’s got that earthiness.

And you eat it and go, “Wow, this is a food I can only get here.” And when you consume that, you’re not only helping Indigenous producers, but you also get to taste something incredible.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so that’s the main dish. What about dessert? What about sides? Give us a sense of the menu here.

AMBER SAMPSON: So I created this menu in collaboration with a team. In anthropology, there’s this concept that you cannot have a conversation about us without us. And so while I am a native food researcher — I look at Indigenous food, I look at heritage food, I look at food that is local to the area — I cannot have a conversation as a Native person because I don’t have that lived experience.

So it was really important to me, as we had a Thanksgiving event, that I brought in other collaborators. And so we ended up creating a menu collaboratively: myself with Chef Mario Etsitty, who’s Diné and owns The Rez an Urban Eatery, and Chef Frank Covarrubias, who owns Juntos.

So Juntos has this Crow’s Dairy Farm salad, which has jalapeño goat cheese, Pima wheat club berries, local citrus, pickled red onions, and then it cuts through with this spicy chiltepin and mesquite honey vinaigrette, chiltepin being one of our Ark of Taste foods.

And so we had a tepary bean stew for our vegetarians, and then for our meat eaters, it was an honor to have this Navajo-Churro sheep stew. We accompanied that with a blue cornbread, because that’s distinctly Diné.

And then for dessert, beautiful, only available in the fall, Black Sphinx dates, which are so hyperlocal here — they’re actually from a specific ZIP code in Arcadia. We wouldn’t have them if a family hadn’t brought and hybridized a date variety in 1928. And the reason that’s so significant is my grandmother was born in 1928.

So this is a new food, relatively speaking, that’s hybridized only to the desert climate. It has adapted, like you and I maybe in the summer, to figure out how to handle the heat here. And so I think of this date as chocolaty; it’s got coffee flavors, and so we accompanied that with a pumpkin tamale and a dark chocolate sauce.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. What an historic journey you’re taking people on there with this meal. I have to ask — and I know you think about these things, as you said as a scholar about these issues — but it’s interesting to do Indigenous ingredients on Thanksgiving. Which is a holiday that a lot of Indigenous people have very mixed feelings about, right?

Many will say this story that Thanksgiving is based upon is a myth and, in fact, it was the pilgrims who massacred the Indigenous people when they came here in the 1600s. How do you think about that and incorporating that difficult history into celebrating this holiday today?

AMBER SAMPSON: Well, first of all, I honor the Indigenous folks who do not feel comfortable using this holiday as a day to celebrate. Years ago, I worked with a team at Mission Garden, which is in Tucson, and we created a collaborative menu with the Tohono O’odham Nation, and they had a “Thankstaking” Day. They had a day where they discussed and honored that this was a moment that colonization impacted and has continued to impact Indigenous folks. If we keep pretending that it was some folklore perfect day, then we don’t give respect to the people who have survived all of the waves of colonization and how it has distinctly impacted their food.

And so what you can do on your table this Thanksgiving is first, look up the land you’re on. We’re here in Arizona; we have 22 federally recognized tribal nations, and we get the privilege of being on Native land. And so why not have that as part of your menu?

And you can feel the connection to the history of your food, and the people really honoring the Native land, honoring if you can forage your food or connect to a farmer, a producer. The reality is, if you can see the hands of the person who grew the food, who touched the food, you are more connected, and you have an opportunity to honor what a day is about.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Chef Amber Sampson, a cultural anthropologist, board member of Slow Food Phoenix, joining us to talk about her Thanksgiving meal. Chef, thank you so much for coming on.

AMBER SAMPSON: Absolutely.