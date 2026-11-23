LAUREN GILGER: Waymo has pulled its driverless cars from Arizona freeways. In fact, the autonomous vehicle maker pulled all of its vehicles from highways across the country after California banned them in response to a few recent incidents, which we’ll tell you more about in just a moment.

Andrew Hawkins is transportation editor for the Verge, and he joins me now to tell us more about what’s going on with Waymo. Good morning, Andrew.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so we had you on The Show almost exactly a year ago, Andrew, to talk about Waymo’s moves to put its vehicles on Arizona freeways, and you told us at the time that it was a big deal that Waymo was expanding onto freeways. Now they’re pulling back. How big of a setback is this, do you think?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I would hope that it’s just a minor blip for the company as opposed to a major setback. We’ll see how things pan out. But the company has already rolled out a couple of software updates — they’re labeling them as recalls essentially; that’s how they have to designate them with the government.

But they’ve already pushed out a software update to all of their fleet, their fleet of 3,000 robotaxis, looking to address these exact issues that they’ve been having that got them banned from California freeways. So it seems like the company is already on a path to maybe getting back to freeways quicker than we might have expected.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let’s talk about what happened in California. You wrote about this and the resulting reaction in California where they banned Waymos on all state freeways. Tell us about these incidents. One was in a construction zone; one was when a Waymo tried to bypass a highway patrol vehicle that was conducting a traffic break?

ANDREW HAWKINS: That’s correct. So there were several incidents, one in which one of the vehicles encroached on a construction site, basically just rolled right through without making any braking maneuvers or anything like that. And then another was when they also came very close to a California State Highway Patrol officer, failing to detect some of that officer’s hand motions to get out of the way.

So these were some of the issues that a human driver would, I think, in most circumstances have no problems with, but it’s obviously difficult for an autonomous vehicle, given its reliance both on high-definition maps, but also its perception system, which is powered by cameras, radar and lidar sensors.

It’s just sort of a complicated stew here, and I think that Waymo is still just basically trying to figure out highway driving, because I think we need to acknowledge also, the stakes are a lot higher. When you’re going at a much faster speed on highways, the margin for error is just so much slimmer than it would be on a local road where the speeds are much less.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. I want to ask you more about that because Waymo’s expansion to freeways, I think, was such a big deal because it really opened up the market for them for people who needed to go further, want to go faster, you don’t have to take a route that you might not take yourself if you were the one driving — you’d probably take the freeway as opposed to a side street. What’s the challenge, though, for autonomous vehicles on freeways versus those regular streets? Is it just speed?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I think speed is obviously a really major factor here, but it’s also the way that the vehicle communicates, right? So Waymo, like a lot of autonomous vehicle companies, has a team of remote operators that are able to weigh in at the vehicle’s request when there are circumstances or situations when the car can’t quite figure out what’s going on.

On a highway at 70 mph, latency becomes a big issue. And like I said, it’s really just fractions of a second here that the vehicle needs to respond in order to safely navigate some of these circumstances. So if the remote operator is not able to —doesn’t have really the luxury to be able to respond maybe at a more normal pace, they have to respond at a much higher pace, and I think that that’s tripping up the company here a little bit.

LAUREN GILGER: What has Waymo had to say about this, Andrew?

ANDREW HAWKINS: They say that they’re working hand-in-hand with regulators. They paused, in response to the ban in California, they quickly paused highway driving across all of their markets ... they’re in over a dozen markets across the country right now.

And so I think that they’re trying to show that they can work with regulators and be responsive to some of these concerns, because the stakes are really high for the company. They have plans to expand overseas into London and Japan later next year. So I think they realize that if they compromise this reputation that they have for a safe operation, but also for working closely with regulators so that they can respond to these issues, some of that market expansion and that scaling is going to be seriously under threat.

So I think that the company needs to show and demonstrate that they are taking safety seriously and that they’re taking these regulatory concerns and these safety concerns really seriously.

LAUREN GILGER: What does it say, though, that these incidents happened in the first place, right? There was extensive testing that went into their move to go onto freeways to begin with. They knew these kinds of things would be challenging.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Yeah, I think it shows some of the limitations, the pressures and the tensions between the company obviously wanting to expand and operate as a commercial service while still being ... somewhat of a gigantic science fiction experiment at the same time. These driverless cars, we’ve seen them on the roads for several years now — obviously in Phoenix for more than that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

ANDREW HAWKINS: But I do think that this is showing some of the tensions between the company’s commercial demands and then obviously how some of those safety limitations can still really put the brakes on some of those aspirations.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me end with a big-picture, long-term question for you, Andrew, because in the end, I’m sure Waymo and other autonomous vehicle companies are assuming that they will reach a future in which this is the way people get around, right? But this stuff has to move slowly in order to get there, in order to get people to get over that curve, right? To understand this as normal. Do you think we’re getting to that point with folks?

ANDREW HAWKINS: I do think we’re slowly getting there, and I think “slow” is really the operative word. I think that there are some expectations that the company should move faster because they’re dealing obviously with competition from companies like Tesla, that has far fewer compunctions about rolling out software patches and things like that that are maybe a bit more experimental and not fully fleshed out.

So I think the company realizes that one false move can really upset the entire system, right? We’ve already seen before with Uber and with GM’s Cruise and some of these other outlets that have had to shut down completely when there was an injury or a fatality as a result of some of these self-driving cars. ...

So there’s really no margin for error here at all. So the company really needs to go as slow as possible while also still maintaining this perception of being a market leader and scaling up and expanding across the country, and obviously having to bring its costs in line, because it’s not a profitable system right now — it’s burning billions of Google’s money. And I think that has its limitations as well.

LAUREN GILGER: A tricky balance to strike. Andrew Hawkins, transportation editor for the Verge, joining us. Andrew, thank you so much. Appreciate it.

ANDREW HAWKINS: Oh, it’s my pleasure. Thanks for having me.