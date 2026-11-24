LAUREN GILGER: New World screwworm is officially in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Agriculture has confirmed nine cases here so far. USDA says there are 165 cases confirmed across the country.

And now, California has put in travel restrictions for Arizonans entering their state with pets.

To find out more about preventing the spread of this fly-borne disease, I got ahold of Dr. Mindy Bemmerl, director of medicine for the Arizona Humane Society. And she told me there’s plenty they’re doing already to watch their own population of pets.

Mindy Bemmerl / Courtesy Mindy Bemmerl

MINDY BEMMERL: So we do routinely treat all animals that come in with a flea and tick preventative. Really what we give them based off of the species and the age and the weight and things along those lines, but they all do receive a flea and tick preventative on intake. They also do receive an exam if there are any concerns.

And so especially with screwworm and those types of things, anything with wounds, especially wounds with maggots, we’re just really making sure that we are looking at it very thoroughly, very closely, getting on top of it quickly, to just make sure. There’s lots of different types of maggots out there, so not every single one is from the screwworm. So we just want to make sure that we are checking our pets for any wounds, getting treatments on board quickly, and also kind of just keeping it in the back of our mind that that is here now and we need to keep an eye out for it.

LAUREN GILGER: One more thing to watch for, right? So you’re getting at there how screwworm works, right? Like the flies will lay eggs in open wounds, usually on animals. Those eggs can hatch, and then they kind of turn into this essentially like a flesh-eating larvae. It sounds like something out of a horror film, but this is — like you said, you’re looking for maggots in wounds.

MINDY BEMMERL: Yes, yeah, and these larvae are a little bit more, if you will, aggressive than others. I mean, all of them kind of do similar things, but these tend to create much larger wounds that are really painful, lots of odor. It can make the pet really lethargic or depressed. So those are kind of the big clinical signs that we would potentially see along with a wound with maggots.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Courtesy A diagram of the life cycle of the New World screwworm, known as cochliomyia hominivorax.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So that’s what you’re watching for, and that’s essentially, I’m sure, what pet owners around the Valley, around the state should also be watching for in their own pets. Like if your pet has a cut or a wound of some kind, keep a close eye on it.

MINDY BEMMERL: Definitely. Yeah. I mean, obviously any wounds with maggots should be addressed immediately, but I think the thing is that sometimes our pets can do something and we don’t necessarily see it, so they have a small cut, and that can potentially lead to something worse. And so I think just really keeping an eye out, checking them kind of more regularly just to make sure they don’t have any small wounds or anything like that that could potentially trigger the fly to be more interested in them.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And I mean, this can go quickly too. It doesn’t need to be a large cut, we should say, and it can go like in 12 hours. It’s fast.

MINDY BEMMERL: Yes, yeah, their life cycle and their lifespan is relatively short, so everything’s kind of speeded up. So it’s a little bit harder to catch it quickly because the time frame is so much shorter.

LAUREN GILGER: Are we here in the city, in the Valley, in metro Phoenix at risk for this in our pets really, or is this something that rural areas should be watching for more?

MINDY BEMMERL: I mean, I think everyone should just stay vigilant with it. We are up to nine confirmed cases. They are still in our southeast region of the state. But with it being a fly that spreads it, that is harder to contain and manage.

So I do think it’s just something that we should keep a close eye on. Definitely more in the rural areas as those sometimes have pets that are more prone to kind of outdoor life, possibly if they’re working on a farm or if they have livestock or things along those lines. It is harder to check every single animal every single day in those situations. So sometimes we can see it a little bit more in livestock, but as you said, we are seeing it in dogs and horses, not just our livestock population.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, yeah. You mentioned at the beginning that you’re treating all the animals there at the Humane Society that are under your care with tick prevention medicine. Why is that effective in this?

MINDY BEMMERL: So yeah, a lot of the medications are licensed as flea-tick preventative, but they do have a secondary effect on treating larvae or maggots. So it can kind of help in that sense. So it’s not necessarily affecting the fly itself, but it kind of blocks that life cycle. As they are laying the eggs and those eggs become larvae, they’re not going to be as successful, and they will die off. So that’s, it’s kind of a secondary treatment.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so then let’s lastly talk about travel. Arizonans who are now traveling to California and who are bringing pets along, you’re going to have to provide proof that they are not infected with screwworm. Is this something that you think is a smart idea in terms of trying to prevent the spread, and what should pet owners know if you’re trying to travel?

MINDY BEMMERL: Sure. Well, I mean, we do know that this is one way. There’s lots of different ways that a disease can spread, and obviously travel amongst the animals themselves is one way. So I understand where the other states are coming from.

I believe Texas also recently put in some guidelines, requirements for travel. I know Mexico as well, so anyone traveling down to Rocky Point, they just are requiring, like you said, proof that the pet has been examined and is currently free of any indications of screwworm.

So it’s always good that we’re trying to limit the spread. It can be a little bit more work for the people living here in Arizona that do want to travel with their pets. So I definitely recommend just speaking with your veterinarian, speaking with them early. Not every veterinarian is equipped to write a health certificate. And it’s a great way to have your pet checked to make sure they are healthy.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So I mean, is that you think going to be effective? I mean, when this is a disease that is spread by flies, they’re not, they can travel across state lines without any inspection, right?

MINDY BEMMERL: Sure. Yes, yeah. And that’s kind of how it got here. So I think it’s not going to be the only method to make this effective, but again, it’s one that we can control. There are certain factors that we can control and certain that are out of our control.

I know other areas that have had screwworm in the past, they start to try to release sterile flies, and that’s kind of that process for eradication. But again, that is a little bit more of a long-term effect, trying to just decrease the population slowly and get to a point where we no longer have it here. But we do need to look at this from multiple angles to just make sure that we are covering as much as we can to really eradicate this.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, we’ll leave it there. Dr. Mindy Bemmerl, director of medicine with the Arizona Humane Society, joining us to talk about New World screwworm. Dr. Bemmerl, thank you so much for coming on. I really appreciate you taking the time.

MINDY BEMMERL: Thank you, Lauren.