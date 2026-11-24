LAUREN GILGER: Data centers became a big issue in this month’s elections, with many voters saying they were wary of their development, especially close to where they live.

A tax break for data centers was also a key issue in this year’s legislative session. Gov. [Katie] Hobbs wanted to end a tax incentive data center developers can get. Republicans balked at that, and they ended up agreeing to a three-year moratorium.

But our next guest reports that pause did not slow down the number of applications for data centers that came in to Arizona; nor has it brought down the amount of money the state is forgoing as a result of the tax exemption.

Alaina Mencinger is the energy and tech reporter at The Arizona Republic. She spoke with my co-host Mark Brodie more about this, and they started with the fact that the goal was to have the state stop giving out tax breaks for data center development — but that didn’t really happen.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Alaina Mencinger in KJZZ's studios.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yeah, so there was, as part of this year’s budget deal, the governor touted this as a big compromise and a big win, a three-year moratorium on a tax exemption for some equipment used in data centers. This exemption has been around for a really long time. It was created in 2013.

And there was actually at the time that the moratorium was put in place, there were thoughts that there would actually be some revenue restored to the state. There were some estimates that over the three years, $57 million might return to the state that otherwise may have been forgone as part of this tax exemption. That is uncertain now because in this short period of time before the moratorium went into effect, there was a rush of applications, over 100. Most of them got approved.

MARK BRODIE: And was that different from what we had seen in, let’s say, the last few years leading up to this?

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yes. So in the early years of the program, the estimated forgone tax revenue was really pretty small. The first year we have data for was under $100,000.

But about four years ago, we started to see some pretty huge increases. Between fiscal year 2023 and 2024, the estimated forgone revenue more than tripled. The next year, it doubled. And now we’re seeing a roughly 45% increase between fiscal year 2025 and 2026. So just over the past couple of years, we have seen a lot more use of this program.

Business Agency received flood of applications ahead of pause on Arizona data center tax breaks In the two weeks leading up to the governor’s pause on tax breaks, the Commerce Authority says it received 113 new applications. That’s just 10 applications shy of the total amount of requests it has received since 2013. Listen • 0:38

MARK BRODIE: Do we have a sense of how many of those applications will actually turn into data centers?

ALAINA MENCINGER: That is a good question. So there is some uncertainty there, and I want to clarify that when we see 107 or so applications that have been pre-approved, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there are more than 100 new data centers under development. A lot of these are coming from existing projects that may be building a new facility and want to take advantage of it.

So as far as how many of these projects will come to fruition, it’s uncertain. The sense I have from some of the developers we’ve spoken to is that probably a good number of these projects do have some capital behind them, but it is business, and it’s really unclear at this point if all or some or none will actually appear.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. Well, and one of the things I thought was so interesting that folks were telling you is that really what this shows, from the developer’s perspective, is that there is a demand for these specifically in Arizona.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Yeah, absolutely, and we’re seeing an increasing demand. Over the years of the program, the number of applicants has been relatively low. Before this year, the year with the last highest number of applications, there were only 11.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

ALAINA MENCINGER: So this is a huge increase in the number of people who are trying to take advantage of this program before the moratorium went into effect.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I wanted to ask if you got the sense and folks were talking about how developers and companies were trying to get their applications in while they could still get this tax exemption before the moratorium went into effect. Sounds like they were.

ALAINA MENCINGER: I can’t say for sure, but it does appear, and some of the analysts and developers that we spoke to seemed to believe that that may have been the case, that there was suddenly a deadline imposed and people who had already started to put some capital in these projects thought, “This is really the time to try to apply for this program.”

MARK BRODIE: What have policymakers been saying about this, especially the ones who were touting this moratorium as a way to slow down data center development?

ALAINA MENCINGER: So certainly data centers have been on the mind of voters, and I believe that there is some appetite among state legislators to do something about data centers. Now, the approach that they take, it’s kind of uncertain, but I have heard from some policymakers that there might be an interest in a full repeal of this program.

MARK BRODIE: Which was talked about earlier this year.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Which was talked about earlier this year. One of the things that me and my colleague found while we were reporting on this story and some other data center stories is that it is uncertain what a repeal might look like and when the state might start seeing those tax revenues restored. People who have already been approved for this program may be grandfathered in, or there could be some liability that the state could be exposed to.

MARK BRODIE: If they try to take it away.

ALAINA MENCINGER: If they try to take it away.

MARK BRODIE: So is the hope then that maybe instead of having some of the tax money restored, it’s just not more money going out of the state’s coffers?

ALAINA MENCINGER: Well, and that is also a question, is it’s uncertain if there may have been even more applications that might have come in over this three-year period. The size of the program was already growing. We were seeing the estimated forgone revenues increase already. So it is a little bit difficult to parse out exactly what the impact of this three-year moratorium was and what a full repeal might look like.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Alaina Mencinger, energy and tech reporter at the Arizona Republic. Alaina, thanks so much.

ALAINA MENCINGER: Thank you.