LAUREN GILGER: I think we can officially say it is chilly outside here in the Valley of the Sun, at least in the mornings. And that means our neighbors to the north up in Flagstaff are probably starting to see some snow.

And that means Snowbowl, Arizona’s largest ski resort, is getting ready for ski season. And this year they actually opened early last week for the 2026-2027 season after getting 17 inches of preseason snowfall.

We’re joined now by Snowbowl’s Angie Grubb to tell us more about how they’ve been preparing for this year’s ski season amid a very wet El Niño-fueled fall. Good morning, Angie.

ANGIE GRUBB: Good morning. Thanks so much for having me on.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming on. So OK, I just want to ask about how you prepare for this, right? Because we’re in this time in which we have very wet years, we have very dry years, like last year, very wet year this year. It sounds like some years you get a lot of snow for the mountain, other years you’re really having to rely on your own snowmaking efforts. What’s it like this year? Seventeen inches just last week is quite a bit, right?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yes, oh my goodness. It is so exciting to be open for the ’26-’27 season up here at Arizona Snowbowl. And you’re right, there is so much preparation that goes into getting the slopes open for the season. Really the preparation starts all throughout the summer long. Of course, our guest services team is working with our guests through season passes.

But we actually are doing so many other things of maintaining our snowcats, maintaining our snowmaking machines, working on our lifts to make sure that those are ready for the winter season, as well as any of our capital investment projects. And so we invested over a million dollars this summer, put in some more snowmaking machines, put in a brand-new conveyor in our beginner area, did some glading for some forest restoration. And so lots of things always happening around here to get ready for the season.

And yeah, you’re right too about the variability of being in a weather-dependent industry. It is something that honestly, it’s kind of exciting. Of course, every single season there’s always you prepare for just a great season. But there’s always different things that go into it. Obviously, with us expecting a really strong El Niño season, we’re really excited for that. But of course, we always have snowmaking to back it up, which is absolutely just such a blessing to have that machinery.

LAUREN GILGER: So talk about what you do in a year like this when you’re getting a lot of snow. You’re still making snow at some points here and there to kind of create a base, right?

ANGIE GRUBB: Oh, we sure are. Yes, we’ve been making snow since the middle of October. And really, the reason why we’ve been able to open early this year isn’t really that natural snowfall. Truthfully, it is the hard work of our snowmaking team, our grooming teams, just all of mountain operations being able to make that great base and get our guests back on snow.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So in a wet year like this, things are a little easier, I’m guessing. But take us back to last year, right? When it was really dry, really warm, I know you had to kind of really rely on snowmaking efforts. There was only snow kind of in the ski run areas. Do you have to keep making snow all season on a dry year like that?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yeah, certainly. So actually, regardless if it is a good season, regardless if it is a bad season, we’re going to make snow as much as possible through the end of February. And so whenever our temperatures allow, we are making snow day and night, because of course, Arizona Snowbowl, our motto here is to give people the freedom to ski, and so that’s why we will always open as early as possible and stay open as long as possible, just to keep our guests on snow. And so snowmaking really helps us build up that base and just keep the mountain open even longer.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so as I mentioned, you opened a little early this year, but not for everyone, right? Only advanced terrain is open at this moment. Is that right?

ANGIE GRUBB: No, actually we’ve actually opened up quite a bit over the last couple of days. Over the last, I mean, we’re on day five I want to say now, we have had a lot of progress. And so yes, we opened up with the Arizona Gondola with access to advanced terrain. Then very quickly after, we opened up our Little Spruce conveyor, which offered access to beginner terrain. We have also opened up the Grand Canyon Express, which opens up intermediate terrain, and we just opened up another conveyor this morning for access to beginner terrain. So technically we have terrain open for all ability levels right now.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so everybody can go and ski something right now. But I looked at your snow report this morning. It says three of nine lifts open, nine of 61 trails. Do you anticipate at some point everything being able to open this season with all this snow?

ANGIE GRUBB: Oh, of course, yes. There’s pretty much always a point in the season where everything is open, even including our hike-to terrain, which is way up there. It’s our expert terrain. And so yeah, we are up to now four out of nine lifts open, with 10 trails open.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, OK. So let’s talk about expectations for a year like this, this El Niño year where we’re seeing just a ton of rain, more so than normal. That means a lot of snow up there as well. How do you prepare for that differently? How do you think about that differently up there?

ANGIE GRUBB: Certainly. I mean, first off, it’s like, of course, it’s so exciting to just be, the anticipation of having so much snowfall potentially on the way. Usually we receive most of our snowfall in January, February and March. March actually is usually our snowiest month of the whole entire season. And so that’s really exciting to think about.

Of course, we are always prepared for big snowfalls. We’ve got all the teams ready for snow removal. Our teams know exactly what to do for all of the lift preparations and whatnot. And so a lot that goes into it across all of the different departments.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. You said snow removal, so sometimes you might get too much snow?

ANGIE GRUBB: Yeah, of course, when we do have a lot of significant snowfall, there’s a lot that goes into it, right? Plowing the roads to be sure that our guests can get up here safely. Removing the snow from around the lodges to be sure that we can access all of the lodges and get our guests inside. And so of course, we love natural snowfall, and we love when we get a lot of it, but it does come with a lot of extra work for sure.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. OK, so I know we’ve had Snowbowl folks on The Show over the years when the season goes unseasonably long, right? Like when all of a sudden you’ve got Snowbowl still being open in, I don’t know, March, April. How late does it go sometimes?

ANGIE GRUBB: So the latest we’ve ever stayed open here in Arizona Snowbowl, we’ve done it twice, is stayed open till June 1.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s what it was. It was June. My goodness. OK. What kind of years are those? Are we looking at one of those this year?

ANGIE GRUBB: I mean, I sure hope so, and if we’re able to, we’ll stay open even longer than that.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there for now. That is Snowbowl’s Angie Grubb joining us to talk about this year’s snow season and ski season, snowboarding season up there at Snowbowl. Angie, thank you so much for coming on.

ANGIE GRUBB: Of course, thanks so much. We’ll see you on the slopes.