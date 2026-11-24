LAUREN GILGER: A former state prison in Marana, a town outside of Tucson, is slated to reopen as an ICE detention center. Federal officials want to nearly triple its capacity to about 1,300 beds.

Fronteras Desk Arizona town approves business license for immigration detention center The town of Marana has approved a business license for Management & Training Corporation, or MTC, to run an immigration detention center in a former state prison.

But nearby residents aren’t happy about it. Not only do they say they were cut out of oversight in reopening the prison, now they’re demanding answers about the history of the privately operated prison — and whistleblower allegations that the warden there failed to report sexual misconduct between an employee and an incarcerated person.

Reporter John Washington has the story for LOOKOUT and he’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, John.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so tell us about these allegations of sexual misconduct at this now shuttered state prison. This was between, as we said, an employee of the prison and an incarcerated person, right?

Bear Guerra John Washington

JOHN WASHINGTON: That’s right. So the prison was formerly run by Management & Training Corp., or MTC. And in 2022, and maybe going back a little bit earlier than that, one employee of MTC was having pretty regular sexual contact with someone who was incarcerated there. Legally, this constitutes sexual abuse or even rape. And when the prison officials found out about it, they reported it to the DOC, who conducted an investigation. But subsequent to that, they didn’t report it on a federally mandated prison reporting official audit.

And we found actually two other cases of sexual abuse or sexual harassment that also should have been included, and they weren’t. And when we spoke with the whistleblower, Alex Randall, when we talked to former employees, this was one of a series of other very serious allegations of abuse that were happening in this prison.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Tell us about some of these other concerns that are coming up, not just even to do with sexual misconduct, but to do with just the practices of this prison and the privately owned company that ran it.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Right. So there was very little oversight and people were really allowed to kind of run rampant and do what they wanted. There was this truly sort of shocking story that I heard about people not getting enough food, and so they resorted to fattening up ground squirrels and then cooking them and eating them for extra meat.

There were extremely high temperatures, especially in the summer. People struggled. They tried to take ice baths, dunking their shirts in ice water and wearing them to try to just stay cool and stay alive. And there’s just a host of other allegations that we were uncovering at this prison.

LAUREN GILGER: Any response to your reporting, John, from MTC?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, they were really trying to keep silent because in 2025, the state, under the Hobbs administration, sold the prison, which was shuttered a few years before, back to MTC, knowing full well that they probably intended to work with ICE and open it as an immigration detention camp, which is exactly the plan right now.

A little bit of back context to MTC. Just about a decade ago, then-Gov. Doug Ducey canceled a contract that MTC had in Kingman because of what he called a culture of disorganization, disengagement and disregard. And yet, the Hobbs administration decided to sell this back for $15 million to MTC to now very shortly potentially open it as, again, an ICE camp.

LAUREN GILGER: What do we know about what this detention facility might look like in this former prison? As I said, they want to really expand capacity there. I mean, do we know when and if this is going to happen for sure?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, the town of Marana had the sort of possibility of trying to block it or throw some sand in the gears of this reopening. They saw this article that we published at Lookout in collaboration with the Intercept, and they went to MTC with questions, trying to get them to explain exactly why they didn’t report these sexual abuse allegations.

And MTC had a very confusing sort of set of explanations saying, “Oh, one was a mistake, a couple others didn’t actually need to be reported,” but none of it quite adds up, right? Even their response was riddled with errors.

And so what we’re liable to see in the community is yet another ICE camp where we know that these places have seen an unprecedented rise in deaths in detention, where people suffer and are abused inside. And we also have longstanding empirical evidence showing that when these places open, more arrests will happen. There’ll be likely more ICE agents prowling the streets around Marana to effect more arrests.

LAUREN GILGER: So residents, you’re reporting, are not happy about this for many reasons, including these allegations of sexual misconduct that you’re reporting on. But they have broader concerns as well. What are they saying?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, yeah, so there’s one organization that’s sort of leading the charge in this. It’s called Pima Resists ICE, or PRICE. And they are very alarmed. They cite all of MTC’s history of failures or that culture of disorganization, as Ducey himself put it, as well as the potential conditions inside these facilities, which I was just laying out. And they know that this will have an impact on the broader Marana and greater Tucson community. And they vow to continue to try to resist.

I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but just the other week, the town of Marana issued this business permit for this place to open imminently, and we will likely see ongoing pushback.

LAUREN GILGER: Any response, John, from the state of Arizona, which sold this contract?

JOHN WASHINGTON: Well, they have been rather mum in this last round of reporting. But when they sold it, I mean, I wasn’t the only one following this and trying to understand what their logic was. And a spokesperson for the governor said, “Well, look, this was sitting idle. It was the government’s, the state’s property, and we were able to make $15 million for it,” which actually isn’t really that much.

It’s a tiny drop in the overall budget or revenue of the state. And I think, again, knowing full well both MTC’s history and what this potentially could be a harbinger for in the surrounding community, as, again, arrests, adverse conditions inside and more.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you in the last 30 seconds or so here, John, about that, because I know you’ve written a book about this, right? But I mean, the idea of adding detention centers right now is not out of the ordinary. This is happening kind of all over the country as we see the president’s immigration crackdown continue. What is the result of that? Give us the broader context there.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Right, so a lot of different communities have been pushing back very intensely, including not too far from Marana in Surprise, Arizona, where the state attorney general effectively did sue and gained an injunction. That is one of countless examples across the country where people have been pushing back.

Yet here we have both the town of Marana and the state with what people against this detention camp opening are saying is complicity or potentially in the future, maybe blood on their hands. I mean, we know how bad these places get in this soaring death count right now that we’re witnessing.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there for now. That is John Washington, reporter with Lookout, joining us with this story. John, thanks so much for coming back on The Show. Appreciate it.

JOHN WASHINGTON: Yep. Thank you, Lauren.