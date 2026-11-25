MARK BRODIE: A book from a Tucson-based writer asks an interesting question: What is queer food? Author John Birdsall says he’s been thinking about this for years after he wrote a piece more than a decade ago for a magazine in the Bay Area called “America, Your Food Is So Gay.”

That story looked at the historical roots in the mid-20th century of three architects of American cuisine: James Beard, Craig Claiborne and Richard Olney. Birdsall says he wanted to look at what they achieved for food in this country despite having to live their lives in the closet and point out what he calls the gay roots of American restaurant cooking in the latter part of the last century.

The resulting book following up on that original piece is called “What Is Queer Food?: How We Served a Revolution.” It recently came out in paperback.

JOHN BIRDSALL: For many years before I started writing, I had cooked in restaurants in San Francisco, and even there I had worked in really homophobic kitchens. And so I felt this sense of injustice that a lot of these chefs who I had worked under, who were maybe casually homophobic, that everybody wanted to win a James Beard medal. And it just felt like an injustice that some of these homophobic chefs didn’t even realize that the image of the person they wanted on the medal around their necks suffered from homophobia himself and had to live a life in the closet.

So that piece got some attention. I won a James Beard Award for it, and instantly, when I started doing press after that piece won an award, people were like, “Well, what is gay food? You’ve written about these kind of architects, but can you say what it is?”

And I realized I had a feeling of what it was, but I hadn’t really thought that deeply about the specific food and dishes. So that got me going on a 10-plus-year quest to sort of really study this question.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so do you find that it is the actual dishes themselves, or is it maybe the community of cooking these dishes, whatever they might be, or eating them, or just sort of being together that makes them what they are?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I kind of argue that there’s no essentialized gay food. You can’t really point to any dishes, despite some sort of kind of beloved things that we all talk about, maybe kind of lavender-flavored iced oat milk latte or something like that, which tends to be a cult food in queer circles.

But I argue that it has to do with context and intention, and that foods became queered in the 20th century, which was the focus of my book and my studying, out of necessity. I mean, starting in the very early 20th century, queer people got together usually in private homes because it wasn’t safe to be outside, and what they did is they ate together.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting because listening to you talk, I’m struck that it’s not that unusual for groups of people to sort of gather around meals. It’s a sort of a time that people come together and celebrate and mourn and console and all that sort of stuff together. It’s not necessarily unique to the gay community other than the fact that in this case, it sounds like it was really the only place they could do it.

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yeah, exactly. I mean, I talk about a group in New York City in the early 1950s, when the Lavender Scare was raging, which is a time when gay and lesbian people were being persecuted from government jobs, but it spilled over into the private sector. And these women who had socialized together in lesbian bars in New York City didn’t feel safe even doing that anymore.

And so they came together around a weekly radio show hosted by Tallulah Bankhead, who it was rumored had had affairs with women. Even that sort of slight hope that there was a woman who was perhaps bisexual and could still be a big star on the radio — I mean, that was enough to sort of kindle this sense of hope and community among these women.

I think what made queer communities different in coming together around food is the way that we queer people used food to really change the definition of what nurturing looked like. We, largely out of necessity, had to create our own families, our own chosen families, because many of us in the 20th century were essentially exiled from the places where we grew up once we came out.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to ask you about the idea of the families that a lot of these folks grew up with and then were forced to leave. And did you find that people still were interested in keeping the food traditions from their upbringings, from their childhoods? Was it a source of comfort as it is for so many people as they grow up, things their parents made or their grandparents made? Was that the case for people who maybe were exiled from their families because of their sexuality?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, so many people in what I call the sort of other Great Migration, which is queer people in the 20th century having to leave the towns and the communities where they had grown up and moving typically to the coasts to be part of these out queer communities and to sort of reinvent sort of culture in queer terms.

But there was still so much kind of longing for a lot of the foods that people had grown up with. If you read accounts of the time, there’s a kind of sense of sorrow or this kind of bittersweet sense that people had. They had moved to a city, they had formed lives, they had fallen in love, started families of their own, but they were still cut off from many of the things and the people they loved in the communities where they could not be themselves. So there’s this real sense of reinventing this food, but it still had this kind of bittersweet sense of kind of exile.

MARK BRODIE: What have you seen over the last maybe 15-20 years or so in this area? Because a lot of what you’ve talked about, a lot of what you write about is from the ’50s to maybe the ’80s, but where are we now? What trends have you noticed more recently?

JOHN BIRDSALL: Things have changed remarkably. When I was a journalist in 2015 working in San Francisco, I kind of reached out to all these out gay and lesbian restaurant chefs and sort of asked them how they might kind of express their own queerness in the work that they did and the food that they cooked. And I was amazed at how much pushback I got from these chefs, because it still wasn’t safe. I mean, they were out, they were nominally out of the closet, but to kind of express that in their work, there was still this strong sense of stigma about being a queer chef.

Nowadays things have changed so radically, even in the last five years — certainly a younger generation of chefs, a lot of Gen Z chefs who are passionately embracing the label of queer chef. A couple of years ago, I attended the first queer food conference at Boston University and was amazed at how many people, especially people in their early and mid-20s, are really embracing queerness in food and are hungry for histories like mine that sort of look at how queer communities organized, how they resisted through food.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is John Birdsall, an author based in Tucson. His latest book is called “What Is Queer Food?: How We Served a Revolution.” John, thanks so much for the conversation.

JOHN BIRDSALL: Oh, thanks so much, Mark. It’s been fun.