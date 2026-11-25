LAUREN GILGER: Arizona restaurateurs got their first taste of Michelin this year. The internationally recognized restaurant guides bring a whole new level of prestige to a restaurant. Chefs spend their entire careers working to get an elusive Michelin star. And their secretive inspectors also give out lesser recognitions called Bib Gourmands, which also put a restaurant on the map.

But this year in the Grand Canyon State, not one restaurant received a star. Nineteen were recognized by Michelin, including seven Bib Gourmands.

So how does this level of critique by the international food world impact our local food scene? To find out, we decided to take a look at another place where Michelin has recently made its mark: Colorado.

Miguel Otárola is a food writer for the Denver Post, and I spoke with him more about Michelin’s impact there, and he told me he was surprised at the results here in Phoenix.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I do have a sister that lives in Phoenix, and when she told me that there were no stars, I didn’t really believe her. So to actually hear it confirmed is pretty wild.

LAUREN GILGER: Michelin inspectors have been in Denver since 2023. This year, they expanded to the whole state, which changed the game in some more far-flung parts of Colorado. As of this year, Colorado restaurants have more like a dozen stars, and Otárola told me it’s their secretive process that makes Michelin effective.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: That is all Michelin. I know very little about it. I just know when it comes out, right, as everybody else does.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s the whole point, right? Michelin is so trusted because of this secretive and long-time process where the chefs don’t know who the inspectors are or when they’ll be there. They can’t wine and dine them or show off for them. It’s supposed to be a fair process in that way, right?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Yes, allegedly, and I think that there’s a lot of money going towards this to make sure it stays a fair process, right? To make sure that these inspectors are anonymously paying for their food.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And remind us who Michelin is, where this all came from, and how it’s become the top thing in the restaurant world.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Oh man, it’s tied to the tire company Michelin, and this started back in the 19th century in France as a way to get people to buy tires, to get on the road, to travel to all these different restaurants. So they started issuing these guides with all these little restaurants, with hotels, with other basically pit stops that people could go to.

And from there, from France, it launched on into the United States. And it’s only been recently — in Arizona it was only this year, and in Colorado it was only in 2023 — that basically they started expanding into these states with the interest of the tourism boards, with their money and their engagement to come out and put guides out for Colorado and for these states.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So what do you think the impact of that has been a few years in on the Colorado — maybe Denver in particular — on the dining scene, right? Because it is this prestigious thing, and getting a star is such a goal of so many restaurants.

Miguel Otárola / Courtesy Miguel Otárola

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I mean, yeah, I think it’s always been a goal. I think it’s been really fun, right? To have it in your own state is really fun as someone who thinks about food, who wants to go out and dine and find good restaurants, to recommend places to people. It’s been considered as a party, and every year they do have a celebration right after the awards are issued where they hand out all these white jackets, and having that clover on your mantle or on the restaurant window, it’s a pretty big deal.

LAUREN GILGER: How many stars are there in Colorado restaurants now?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: So I count a dozen in Colorado since they expanded. There was only one new addition this year, though, which I guess similar to Phoenix, similar to Arizona, it’s not incredibly exciting when there’s only one new addition. But let’s just say it, this place is called Milpero. It is from Chef Johnny Curiel, who works very hard, who has a couple of other restaurants on this Michelin star list.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, that sounds like a whole lot to me considering no Arizona restaurants got stars the first year in. Is that normal? Does it take some time for restaurants to catch on, build it up?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: That’s what I’m saying. I think this is a bit of an anomaly. I think many of us were expecting Michelin to cover a bigger footprint this year, and when it was pretty quiet, there was only that one new addition, it took some people by surprise. We were expecting, because it was expanding to the entire state, to be a bigger showcase, I think.

LAUREN GILGER: What was the impact there of the expansion of Michelin to the entire state and not just Denver? Did you see some area restaurants highlighted and recognized, maybe not a star, but a Bib Gourmand or something lower, that they could get a little Michelin glow on them even if they were not in that major city?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Yeah, definitely. They definitely could get glow, and I love the Bib Gourmand rating, too, because it allows more people to be able to dine out. It’s a little more affordable, and these places have a real buzz to them. But as far as it comes to the other areas in Colorado, it did highlight Colorado Springs, and it highlighted one mountain town that wasn’t included before, and that was Breckenridge. There’s a lot of very good dining going on in Breckenridge right now, places such as Radicato from Chef Matt Vawter and another chef-owner that works at a place called Rootstalk.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly, then, about overall your take on the impact that Michelin can have. Do you think it’s a net good thing for the restaurant industry in a place for this kind of prestigious guide to be here? Do you think it makes everybody step up their game a little bit, or do you think there are some real questions about this process?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: I do think it definitely helps people step up their game. I think even if it isn’t a star, their recommendation rating and the Bib Gourmand rating are still really important. You’re still able to go to this celebration and be recognized by Michelin. You get a clover that you can hang up and put up on your restaurant, and that definitely makes an impact. It really helps build buzz.

I mean, there’s many other places here in Denver that I could recommend. There’s places like MAKfam, which is a Cantonese restaurant. There’s Pig & Tiger, which just got the Bib Gourmand rating this year. There’s an incredible Vietnamese restaurant called Dân Dã that didn’t get a star, but got a recommendation.

And so it’s still an achievement for these places to get these recognitions, and it definitely will help them get more people in the door. What I don’t think it does is necessarily for the places that get Michelin stars, I don’t necessarily think it means that they are going to be booked for an entire year. These are places where you have to get a reservation to get in. Many of them are chef’s counters where there’s only a small selection of seats. You may have been, and it’s a big deal to go to these places.

LAUREN GILGER: So this just adds to that level of prestige, you think?

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: It definitely adds to the prestige. It will definitely cause an initial rise, a surge in reservations, and then I think it’s really up to the city to continue to keep that energy going for these places.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, all right. Miguel Otárola joining us, food writer with The Denver Post, talking about the impact of Michelin there. Miguel, thank you so much for coming on. This is interesting stuff. It’ll be fun to see what happens next in Arizona’s Michelin journey.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA: Thank you, Lauren. Yeah, more restaurants, hopefully.