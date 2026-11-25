MARK BRODIE: Bagels are generally not considered a traditional Thanksgiving food, although our next guests may quibble with that.

Catherine and Pablo Orozco are the co-owners of Bagelero Bagels, which is based in South Phoenix and operates a bagel cart at the Uptown and Downtown farmers markets.

Catherine and Pablo are both Valley natives. Catherine grew up in South Phoenix, Pablo in Tempe. And they told me they both ate bagels growing up, but didn’t know then that the bread product would become such a big part of their lives.

They came by the studio recently to talk about bagels: some specific varieties and what might be next for them. But we began by Catherine explaining how they got started doing this.

CATHERINE OROZCO: So about three years ago now, both of us were in our full-time corporate jobs. I worked in public health, and Pablo in architecture. And 9-to-5 was just kind of slowly chipping at us. I don’t know, the transition from undergrad into the workplace is a little bit difficult, so we’re just trying to find something, creative outlet. And we used to go to a bagel shop during undergrad in Tempe, and we would always think, “Oh, this would be such a cool, fun lifestyle.” I don’t know.

MARK BRODIE: Getting up at — instead of 9-to-5, you want to get up at 3 in the morning or something?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, getting up at 3 a.m. Didn’t think so much about it, but heading into that new year, we were just like, “Let’s try something out.” And so we worked on a recipe and we tried the bagels, and to us they tasted great because they were homemade and fresh out the oven. Hindsight, they were awful and flat and ugly, but yeah, that was kind of our first step into the bagel space.

MARK BRODIE: So Pablo, did you think, “Hey, we like bagels, we’re OK in the kitchen, yeah, we can do this”?

PABLO OROZCO: I mean, somewhat. We both liked cooking at the time. I feel like it was just something that interested us, but neither of us again came from a culinary background. I was doing architecture and design stuff at work, and I think I just had enough freedom to work on an idea, and I always had a creative drive in myself to find something and also that entrepreneurial aspect, and try and find something that we could call our own.

And so then I found a local job nearby in south Phoenix, and it was just at a local pizza shop, and that was me committing to myself to say, “I need to work in the culinary or just in the food service industry in order to feel like I’m actually in it.” And so from there I went from one pizza shop to another, and then at the same time I was working on Bagelero, and luckily it still worked out.

MARK BRODIE: Did anything from the pizza place help you in developing that recipe? I know pizza dough and bagels are obviously very different, but to some extent they come from the same — maybe they’re cousins.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah. I feel like I really wasn’t too in depth with the dough at the time when I was at the first pizza shop. The second one I was able to — it was more a standardized pizza shop, so I was able to understand the dough, feel the dough myself and feel how it really felt and understand how it works when you’re actually shaping the dough and making the pizza

And so I feel like they were very similar. But yeah, I think for our first recipe we looked up a simple Google recipe and were like, “How to make bagels?” And so we just went from there, and then I was reading books every time we went to Barnes & Noble or a library or anywhere. I was just trying to find any information I could on making the perfect bagel, and so I took bits and pieces from wherever I could, and then eventually I feel like we started getting a recipe that we liked, and yeah, I went from there.

MARK BRODIE: And right now, am I right, you guys are in a cart. At some point would you like to open up an actual bagel store?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, that’s always the goal is to have a brick and mortar. But right now I think we always talk about how just because we don’t have a shop doesn’t make us less of a business. Pop-ups have become really popular, I think, in the past couple of years for people to dip their toe in without having to up-front all this money of having a shop, all of the expenses that come with that. So right now, us being in a commercial kitchen space and doing our three markets a week, we’re pretty content and satisfied in where we’re at, and it’s just slowly growing from there.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, and I feel like we’re able to push out the amount of bagels that normally shops might be able to push out on their regular hours. We’re just pushing it out of a small little tent. It’s definitely a lot of work because we basically have to move a whole restaurant every morning and —

CATHERINE OROZCO: Into a 10-by-10 space.

PABLO OROZCO: Into a 10-by-10 space, yeah.

CATHERINE OROZCO: For four hours and pump out as much as we can and then pack it all up.

PABLO OROZCO: And we’re there pretty much every day of the week in the kitchen, minus I would say Sunday, but every other day we’re there, and we’re there making bagels, whether it be for a market or also for our wholesale clients as well.

MARK BRODIE: Now, Pablo, I know that for some folks, different flavored bagels can be kind of a controversial thing. I have met people who think blueberry bagels, for example, should just not exist. Is this something that you have to think about when you’re trying to experiment with different flavors?

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I think it’s something to think about. I mean, when we went to New York, we got to experience the New York bagel and see what flavors even they offer, and I feel like same thing: Blueberry isn’t as big there. And one of the main flavors that we do is jalapeño cheddar, and that is nonexistent in New York. And it was interesting to see that.

I think we’re able to put our own culture and also our own nostalgia and our childhood into our bagels. One of our first flavors for some reason that I was so set on doing was the pizza bagel, and everybody loved it. And now it’s a little tedious to make in the morning. It has multiple steps in the process, but it’s definitely a fan favorite, and we don’t really see too many shops doing it. And yeah, it’s a little risky, but I think people enjoy that risk, and even if they just try it once, at least they got to try it, and it’s up to them if they like it or not.

Wonderift Coffee / Courtesy Wonderift Coffee in Ahwatukee is one of several local businesses that sells Bagelero bagels.

MARK BRODIE: So I’ve got to ask you about the pumpkin bagel, because this seems to be a thing that you guys are kind of known for. What’s the story behind that?

CATHERINE OROZCO: We had seen it three years ago. I don’t even know who originally had posted it. I don’t even know if it was a bagel, if it was a sourdough loaf or something like that. But we’re like, “We need to do this.” It’s so different, it’s fun, it’s cute. And so we dropped it two, three years ago. And from the moment we posted it, we had lines at every farmers market. We’re selling out in 20-30 minutes. Just the last week of October this year for Halloween, we did 35 dozen at one market of just pumpkin bagels.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh. That seems like a lot.

CATHERINE OROZCO: It was a lot. It is a lot.

MARK BRODIE: So Pablo, one of the things that I’ve heard — I’m from the Northeast, which is an area that’s kind of known for bagels, and the thing that I keep hearing is it’s all about the water. The reason why other areas can’t have bagels like New York City bagels is it’s the water. Is that true?

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I mean, it’s partly true. I mean, I feel like it really depends on who you are as a person. I mean, we tried it in New York. When we went to BagelFest, I decided to take my own water. I took it straight from the kitchen that we use every morning, and I put it in and I was like, “We’re bringing south Phoenix water.” So I took it to the kitchen that we use in New York, and so we took it side by side. The only ingredient that changed was the water, and overall, I mean, I feel like we preferred the south Phoenix water one. And I think it was just — and we also explained that.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Could be biased, but —

PABLO OROZCO: Could be a little biased. I think it was just interesting for people. I always say it comes from the canals or César Chávez Lake to scare people a little bit, but I know where it’s really coming from. But I think it really comes down to the technique and how much love you put into your product, and I feel like we’ve been able to put more technique and love into it and really try and learn how to get that process before you even start the bake to really try and perfect it.

MARK BRODIE: So Catherine, I mean, Phoenix is not known per se as a bagel town like a place like New York is. Do you think it ever could be? Would you want it to be?

CATHERINE OROZCO: I mean, just in the three years that we’ve been doing this, we went from maybe two, three bagel shops that were pretty well known in different parts of the Valley to now we have multiple friends in Phoenix who are now focusing on bagels. That is a thing. I think there’s a big boom in bagels, not just here in Phoenix but I think across the country. A lot of big —

PABLO OROZCO: I think the bagel boom has even gone into private equity. Big bagel, they say.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Really, that’s a whole thing.

PABLO OROZCO: I feel like we’re part of the small bagel who’s still trying to make their way to have their own shop and stuff, but we also see the big bagel that can start a shop tomorrow and just get it started.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Yeah, if you look it up, pop-up bagels have spread from New York across the country. There’s getting one in Gilbert. It’s at a whole different pace than I would say an Einstein’s. They’re setting up shops next to small local businesses.

PABLO OROZCO: And their business model is different. It’s just hot and fresh bagels and rip and dip. It’s not you get served your bagel, you get your cut with cream cheese. That’s all up to you however you want to take them home or if you just want to rip it on site. You get no sandwiches. So it’s really fast and really quick, but I can see the appeal of why people like that, but —

CATHERINE OROZCO: But they’ve been able to expand because their baseline is a lot higher than your normal bagel shop. You could get a bagel with spread at any local place. There you have to buy a minimum of like four, five bagels.

MARK BRODIE: OK.

CATHERINE OROZCO: So that business model that they’re doing is working and it’s growing, and there’s a lot of talk within the bagel community of people being upset about it, but I mean everyone has their own business.

PABLO OROZCO: Everyone has their preference.

MARK BRODIE: Is that concerning to you guys that these big private equity firms are opening up sort of — I don’t want to call them chains, but these sort of big money-backed operations that in theory could compete or put you guys out of business?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Oh yeah, definitely. I mean, it’s been three years, and we don’t have a brick and mortar yet. And some people could say, “Oh, maybe you’re falling behind, maybe you’re not moving quick enough. What are you doing to expand?”

But for us, that was never the goal. We want to stay in south Phoenix. That’s where we started, that’s where we want to go, and that’s the community that’s driven —

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, and up until last year, I mean, we didn’t even have a big bagel shop to begin with in south Phoenix. That was kind of our whole baseline for starting Bagelero to begin with.

MARK BRODIE: So what was the thought of basing a bagel place in south Phoenix? Bagels are kind of a niche thing, and even if a neighborhood didn’t have a bagel shop before, there’s no guarantee that folks in that neighborhood wanted a bagel shop.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, I think it also came from just in our culture there’s panaderías. There’s a lot of panaderías, and that’s kind of where Bagelero came from and the whole cart idea. We know there’s panaderos and eloteros. There’s the people who come on their little carritos through the neighborhood with their elote carts, and we’re like, “Why couldn’t we expand that idea and make it with bagels?” And I think that I think we just know our culture loves carbs. So we’re carbs and cheese, so we’re like, “How could we tap into that in a different way?”

CATHERINE OROZCO: And I think that’s why our most popular flavor has always from the beginning been jalapeño cheddar. It’s spicy, it’s cheesy, it’s something that people in our neighborhood love.

PABLO OROZCO: They’re used to it.

MARK BRODIE: It’s carbs and cheese.

PABLO OROZCO: Yeah, exactly.

CATHERINE OROZCO: And it is — yeah, they may not have had a bagel other than your Thomas bagel, your Fry’s local grocery store bagels, but when they had that and they can tell the difference and they can say, “Oh, this is something that I would reach for in the morning or gravitate towards.”

MARK BRODIE: Catherine, is there something grounding to you about doing this in the neighborhood in which you and your father grew up?

CATHERINE OROZCO: Oh, definitely. My dad had a real estate business for more than 20 years there based in south Phoenix. I go to school down the street. I went to school down the street from our kitchen. We’re based right off of Central with the development of the light rail. It’s crazy to even be there at 5 in the morning and then you hear the light rail pass by. It’s like, “Oh wow,” when that happened. So yeah, it’s been awesome, and it’s amazing to bring something to my community that just was lacking or missing.

MARK BRODIE: All right, Catherine and Pablo Orozco, co-founders of Bagelero, thanks so much for the conversation. I appreciate it.

CATHERINE OROZCO: Thank you so much. Thanks for having us.

PABLO OROZCO: Thank you, Mark. Appreciate it.