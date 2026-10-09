Kitt Peak National Observatory honors Tohono O’odham land, language by renaming science center

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

The Kitt Peak National Observatory is hosting a special family night this Saturday for the Tohono O’odham Nation — whose tribe views sacred the mountain that also hosts roughly two dozen university research telescopes.

Long before the National Science Foundation ever looked up to the starry sky searching for answers about the mysterious cosmos and universe, O’odhams like Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan stood atop I’oligam Du’ag — or Manzanita Shrub Mountain.

So the legend goes, the O’odham creator I’itoi would come from his home in a nearby cave — deep within the Baboquivari Mountains — and pluck food from this towering desert terrain’s bountiful slopes.

Hence the nickname: I’itoi’s Garden.

“And whether we were farming, wild harvesting or hunting, we use the night sky as a resource,” said Ramon-Sauberan. “You know, we used it to help teach directions. We used it to be able to count.”

1 of 6 — kitt-peak-national-observatory-horizon-gp-20260602.jpg A scenic view of telescopes from atop I’oligam Du’ag at Kitt Peak National Observatory in southern Arizona. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 2 of 6 — kitt-peak-national-observatory-welcome-sign-gp-20260602.jpg The welcome sign to the Kitt Peak National Observatory campus. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 3 of 6 — schuk-toak-district-kitt-peak-lease-signing-1958.jpg Leaders from the Schuk Toak District meet with Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy representatives to sign a lease for Kitt Peak on March 5, 1958. NSF/AURA / NOIRLab 4 of 6 — kitt-peak-national-observatory-sunset-gp-20260602.jpg A sunset at Kitt Peak National Observatory in June 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 5 of 6 — kitt-peak-night-sky-telescope-gp-20260602.jpg A telescope exploring the starry night sky at Kitt Peak National Observatory. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 6 of 6 — kitt-peak-planetarium-land-acknowledgement-gp-20260602.jpg The National Science Foundation NOIRLab land acknowledgement for Kitt Peak National Observatory projected onto the planetarium inside Taṣogida Ki: Center for Astronomy Outreach. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ

She’s the education development liaison for Kitt Peak National Observatory.

The tribal council signed a lease in 1958 — allowing astronomers permission to use this steep summit sitting within the Schuk Toak District near the Tohono O’odham capital of Sells.

Since then, more than 2 million visitors have climbed the nearly 7,000-foot-tall peak.

This spring, its science center housed inside a retired and retrofitted solar telescope at the Kitt Peak campus was officially renamed Taṣogida Ki — an O’odham word meaning “a place of illumination and understanding.”

Ron Geronimo, director of the tribe’s language center called O’odham Ňi’okĭ Ki, is credited with suggesting the science center’s latest moniker. This new title is rooted in the Oʼodham word — taṣ.

It literally translates to “sun.”

Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan, who is Tohono O’odham and the education development liason at Kitt Peak National Observatory, poses at the Taṣogida Ki: Center for Astronomy Outreach in June 2026.

“And since we opened Taṣogida Ki, our field trips have all been ramping up, which is really great,” added Ramon-Sauberan. “And a big part of my job is just telling people, ‘Come visit. Call me, let’s set up a tour,’ and having that direct invite has brought a lot of our tribal members back to the mountain.”