From the Grand Canyon to Madagascar, Indigenous peoples see common struggle against Energy Fuels

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

It’s been more than two years since a Canadian mining company started transporting ore from near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim — through the Navajo Nation — en route to the only operating conventional uranium mill in the U.S.

Since that began in August 2024, some Navajos have raised concerns about recent trucking accidents on Navajoland along the way — while the Havasupai Tribe worries over rising arsenic levels in groundwater around the Pinyon Plain Mine.

But Indigenous peoples — both here in the American Southwest and all the way in Madagascar — continue sounding the alarm in a common, growing global struggle against Energy Fuels.

In Utah, protesting in peace

Last October, protesters from Phoenix to Supai, a village nestled deep within the bottom of the Grand Canyon, flocked to White Mesa, Utah. They all shouted: “Shut down Pinyon Plain! Uranium has got to go! Shut down White Mesa Mill! Protect Mother Earth! Keep it in the ground!”

Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ Protesters with the 9th annual spiritual walk stand outside the White Mesa Community Center in Utah on Oct. 4, 2025.

Between the town of Bluff and city of Blanding, White Mesa sits along the bustling U.S. Route 191 in southeastern Utah. This unincorporated area within San Juan County has long been a mining battleground between Energy Fuels and about 200 Ute Mountain Ute residents.

The small community, which lacks a single stoplight, straddles the final stretch of a 300-mile corridor for uranium-hauling semi-trucks between Arizona and Utah. It’s also the starting point of a daylong spiritual walk atop the humming highway to the mill owned by Energy Fuels.

Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ White Mesa spiritual walk protesters march five miles along U.S. Route 191 to the Energy Fuels uranium mill in southeastern Utah on Oct. 4, 2025.

This Saturday marks the decade anniversary of the annual Utah spiritual walk. But on the African island nation of Madagascar, this freedom to peacefully assemble against Energy Fuels isn’t guaranteed.

Deeper concerns abroad

An independent, pan-African watch group that collaborates with the U.N. has alleged human rights abuses tied to the Canadian company’s pursuit of rare earth minerals there. They’re called CRAAD-OI or the Research and Support Centre for Development Alternatives — Indian Ocean.

The Canadian government received a formal complaint in January 2025.

It was submitted by CRAAD-OI on behalf of residents living in and around the port city of Toliara. They accused Energy Fuels of “threatening their health, livelihoods, and local ecosystems.”

In those grievances, filed with the Canadian Ombudsman for Responsible Enterprise, the nonprofit made demands for Energy Fuels. Among them, to respect the Indigenous peoples’ right to FPIC — or Free, Prior and Informed Consent.

The nonprofit also told the company to cancel its pending heavy mineral sands mining project “since a genuine mutual agreement cannot be reached” and to “take all possible measures” to ensure that communities “do not face reprisals, including from company employees, contractors or government officials.”

Established in 2019 by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, this government watchdog investigates alleged human rights violations committed by Canadian-based companies abroad. But current Prime Minister Mark Carney dissolved the corporate accountability office this June.

CRAAD-OI founder Zo Randriamaro first contacted KJZZ in September 2025.

“We don’t have any proof that the company is aware of what is happening, but we do believe that it is,” said Randriamaro. “But of course, they would never show their face, because the issue is too sensitive at the moment.”

Originally named Base Toliara, the Vara Mada project site in southwest Madagascar is home to one of the world’s richest deposits of heavy mineral sands — which are used to manufacture paints, plastics and ceramics, as well as high-strength alloys for defense and aerospace industries.

Locals have been opposing this controversial proposal since 2014.

Five years later, plans for the project were paused — until the Madagascar government lifted its suspension once Energy Fuels bought the Australian company Base Resources Limited along with the deposit in October 2024.

Energy Fuels / Feasibility Study A map depicting the location of the Vara Mada mining project in Madagascar.

In a statement about the acquisition, Energy Fuels CEO Mark Chalmers remarked “this is great news for America’s clean energy, economic, and national security,” adding “we are working to bring rare earth processing capabilities back to the United States, while also mining and processing to the highest global standards for protection of human health, human rights and the environment.”

Energy Fuels has even published an updated feasibility study earlier this year.

The project is awaiting approval from Madagascar’s Office of the National Environment, which was created in 1990 and essentially functions much like the U.S. EPA by issuing environmental permits needed for mining.

The office did not respond to KJZZ’s requests for comment.

“But in practice, they always take the side of the companies. They don’t really regulate anything,” added Randriamaro. “So far, we have not heard of any environmental impact assessment that has not been rejected by the Office of the National Environment.”

Over the course of almost four decades, Energy Fuels hopes to extract more than a million tons of material, including ilmenite, zircon and rutile. “They decided to also exploit monazite, which they plan to send to the White Mesa Mill in Utah,” said Randriamaro.

Claims of a violent crackdown

Much like the Ute Mountain Utes living just five miles away from the mill, the Indigenous peoples of Madagascar are also upset with Energy Fuels. Made up of roughly 20 ethnic groups, they’re called the Malagasy.

They too, have protested — but faced severe punishment.

At least one man in Madagascar was fatally shot.

CRAAD-OI also documented at least 33 arrests, which they deemed “arbitrary.”

Volahery Andriamanantenasoa, who was the nonprofit’s programs director at the time, also accuses a judge of ordering defendants to sign away their right to oppose the mine in-person or on social media.

“So it’s clear that this comes from the company and the government, of course,” said Andriamanantenasoa. “Some people who have been arrested were tortured. We have evidences of that. That’s our observation. There have been some arrests — but we did not have that kind of violence before.”

Out of a possible 100 points, Madagascar scored only 50 in the latest Freedom in the World report, measuring political rights and civil liberties, by the D.C. nonprofit Freedom House.

The African island country saw a 5-point decline compared to last year. By comparison, the United States earned 81 points — also slightly down, by 3 points, from the previous year.

Villagers hid in nearby forests last year, describing their dilemma as if they were being hunted down like animals by an army of security forces. CRAAD-OI thinks as many as 250 soldiers were assigned by a regional governor to track them.

Many of the people who fled identify as subsistence farmers and fishers.

They claim their way of life would be displaced by the mine.

The militia labeled them as “troublemakers” and “thieves” with gang ties, but in a local news report by a popular Malagasy TV channel, Dream’In, their blurred-out faces tell another story.

Malagasy linguistics instructor Flavien Manantsoa, who was born in Madagascar and now lectures at the University of Pennsylvania’s Language Center, independently verified the testimonials on behalf of KJZZ.

One woman cared for a 6-month-old baby, whose parents ran away. She says, “It is tragic, the child has no milk. I feed him with crushed leaves and cassava.” Another man insists “defending our land does not make us criminals.”

A young girl pleads: “Please rescue us, because we are being chased all around the forest here. No savior. We have no food, but we eat baobab in the forest because our parents are being chased by those foreigners. We would like to go to school but we must wander around here in the forest. We have nobody who can help us.”

‘We believe that we are facing similar issues’

Last fall, historic Gen Z protests over corruption and water and power outages swept the island nation, which is roughly twice the size of Arizona. Those protests, coupled with a military rebellion, prompted Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina to dissolve his government and flee the country.

Local mining opponents are no longer in hiding. Those who first retreated in July 2025, fearing apprehension by authorities finally returned home last October once Rajoelina fled — about 3 months later.

All of the jailed mining demonstrators have since been freed. But Randriamaro believes they are still afraid this whole ordeal might happen all over again, fearing a new wave of oppression could come when a new president is elected next October.

“We have been trying for a very long time to get in touch with some allies in the United States to also help us put pressure on the company,” added Randriamaro. “And we knew about this issue with the Indigenous people living next to their White Mesa Mill.”

“We believe that we are facing similar issues.”

Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ A flag featuring the seal of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe flutters in White Mesa, Utah.

Energy Fuels executive vice president Mike van Akkooi defends the company’s Vara Mada mining project in Madagascar, which he claims could singlehandedly double the impoverished country’s GDP over the course of the 38-year mine’s life.

“The company has never requested the police or the courts in Madagascar to intervene in support of our project,” van Akkooi told KJZZ when responding to the allegations levied by CRAAD-OI. “And we have — specifically and consistently — undertaken our work in Madagascar without police presence or involvement.”

Instead, he blames the violence on cattle rustlers and the coup.

“You’re not seeing the same tensions that were reported in the fall of last year,” added van Akkooi. “And I really do think a lot of that’s related to the domestic, social-political situation at the time — not necessarily our project.”

Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ White Mesa spiritual walk protesters congregate outside the entrance of the Utah uranium mill owned by Energy Fuels on Oct. 4, 2025.

Back in Utah, Yolanda Badback and her Ute Mountain Ute family chanted honor songs in front of the entrance to the Energy Fuels uranium mill after marchers finished their annual spiritual walk last October.

She still stands in solidarity with the Malagasy protesters — thousands of miles away in Madagascar. “We all need to be heard, no matter what nationality we are, because we’re all as one,” said Badback.