Heard Museum searching for artist to craft a sculpture honoring hoop dancing

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For close to four decades, the Heard Museum in Phoenix has been home to the annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest after the inaugural competition was held in Albuquerque at the 1991 New Mexico State Fair.

But soon, this iconic Phoenix institution behind the advancement of Indian arts and culture will feature a new sculpture honoring the Indigenous spectator sport that emerged from the American Southwest.

There’s an open call for Indigenous artists from the U.S. and Canada to submit their portfolios before a juried committee. Three semifinalists will then draft and present their concepts before a finalist is named.

Each of them will also be awarded a $2,000 honorarium.

1 of 11 — victor-duncan-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Victor Duncan, 8, vies for the youth finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 2 of 11 — tony-duncan-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Tony Duncan in the adult finals at the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 3 of 11 — joseph-secody-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Joseph Secody in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 4 of 11 — mateo-ulibarri-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Mateo Ulibarri in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 5 of 11 — kailayne-jensen-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Kailayne Jensen in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 6 of 11 — lakai-torres-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Lakai Torres, 10, competes in the youth finals of the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 7 of 11 — scott-sinquah-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Scott Sixkiller Sinquah in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 8 of 11 — sky-duncan-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 9 of 11 — josiah-enriquez-world-hoop-finals-20250216.jpg Josiah Enriquez in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 10 of 11 — sky-duncan-world-hoop-finals-20250216.jpg Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ 11 of 11 — josiah-enriquez-world-hoop-20250216.jpg Josiah Enriquez wins his second, consecutive title at the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest on Feb. 16, 2025 Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ

Heard Museum assistant curator Olivia Barney, who is Diné, believes the possibilities are virtually endless for prospective artists to work with any medium: bronze, steel, stone or wood, for example.

“There’s a little bit of guidelines in terms of size, and of course, this will be outside, so it has to be able to handle the Phoenix heat and weather,” said Barney. “But as far as the subject goes, we’re really trying to just leave that artistic creativity open and see, you know, what they come up with.”

The chosen sculptor will have a $100,000 budget — thanks to the charity of an anonymous donor who also happens to be an avid hoop dancing fan. The outdoor installation is expected to be finished ahead of the 38th annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in February 2028.

The deadline to submit a portfolio is Wednesday, Nov. 4.