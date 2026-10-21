Chiricahua National Monument is now Arizona's 4th national park

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

Chiricahua National Monument in Cochise County is now a new national park.

President Donald Trump has signed a bipartisan bill making the 12,000 acre site, Arizona's fourth national park.

Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock says it’s an opportunity to bring more tourism to his city.

“This designation of the Chiricahua National Park is more than a change in name. It represents investment in rural America, a commitment to preserving one the nation’s greatest natural treasures," Hancock said.

The site is a historical territory of the Chiricahua Apache Tribes.

Historically, tribes did not back the national park designation — worried that they could not access the area for ceremonies. But bill co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, promised that their right to pray and worship freely would not be hindered by visitors or traffic.

Bill co-sponsor Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said in a statement there are written protections to ensure tribal members will have continued access to the site for traditional, cultural and customary uses.