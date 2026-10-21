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Chiricahua National Monument is now Arizona's 4th national park

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:31 AM MST
A view of Big Balanced Rock and other formations within the Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
Carmen Bubar
/
National Park Service
A view of Big Balanced Rock and other formations within the Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

Chiricahua National Monument in Cochise County is now a new national park.

President Donald Trump has signed a bipartisan bill making the 12,000 acre site, Arizona's fourth national park.

Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock says it’s an opportunity to bring more tourism to his city.

“This designation of the Chiricahua National Park is more than a change in name. It represents investment in rural America, a commitment to preserving one the nation’s greatest natural treasures," Hancock said.

The site is a historical territory of the Chiricahua Apache Tribes.

Historically, tribes did not back the national park designation — worried that they could not access the area for ceremonies. But bill co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, promised that their right to pray and worship freely would not be hindered by visitors or traffic.

Bill co-sponsor Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said in a statement there are written protections to ensure tribal members will have continued access to the site for traditional, cultural and customary uses.

A moonson sunset at Massai Point inside Chiricahua National Monument in southeastern Arizona.
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A moonson sunset at Massai Point inside Chiricahua National Monument in southeastern Arizona.
Ron Stewart / National Park Service
Chiricahua National Monument
2 of 6
Rock formations at Chiricahua National Monument.
Katy Hooper / National Park Service
Chiricahua National Monument
3 of 6
Rhyolite formations at Chiricahua National Monument.
National Park Service / Courtesy
Bonita Canyon Drive
4 of 6
Fall colors along Bonita Canyon Drive in Chiricahua National Monument.
Katy Hooper / National Park Service
Rock pinnacles abound and can be seen from many vantage points and trails throughout Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
5 of 6  — chiricahua-national-monument-nps-rock-pinnacles.jpg
Rock pinnacles abound and can be seen from many vantage points and trails throughout Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
Charles Dischinger / National Park Service
A view of Big Balanced Rock and other formations within the Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
6 of 6  — big-balanced-rock-chiricahua-national-monument-nps.jpg
A view of Big Balanced Rock and other formations within the Chiricahua National Monument in southern Arizona.
Carmen Bubar / National Park Service

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Tribal Natural Resources PoliticsEnvironmentSouthern Arizona
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan