Navajo-owned arts shop in heart of Old Town Scottsdale opens new Santa Fe storefront

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

Sales of handmade Native American crafts and jewelry are estimated to generate a $1 billion annually. And a Navajo-owned shop in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale has just opened a second location in another Southwest city — also known for its renowned art scene.

Home to more than 250 galleries and studios, Santa Fe is widely considered the nation’s third-largest art market — behind New York City and Los Angeles. Hence why owners of the original Native Art Market in Scottsdale at 7215 E. Main St. decided to unveil a brick-and-mortar there in New Mexico.

The new storefront at 125 E. Water St. sits only a block south of the iconic Spanish colonial era plaza in downtown Santa Fe. The National Historic Landmark has turned into a world-famous hub for the arts over the course of centuries.

Co-founder Heather Tracy explained this iteration of her Diné family-run enterprise has been generations in the making — beginning along the shoulders of busy highways in and around her Navajo hometown of Cameron, Arizona.

“My great-grandma is the first generation to say no to the trading post because they were offering her pennies on the dollar for her artwork,” said Tracy. “And she went and set up on the roadside by the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.”

1 of 5 — heather-tracy-native-art-market-gp-20260904.jpg Native Art Market co-founder Heather Tracy at the counter inside the Old Town Scottsdale location on Sept. 4, 2026. Gabriel Pietrorazio / KJZZ 2 of 5 — kachina-dolls-gc-20260904.JPG Kachina dolls lay inside a shelf at the Native Art Market in Scottsdale on Sept. 4, 2026. Gisela Contreras / KJZZ 3 of 5 — sand-paintings-gc-20260904.JPG Sand paintings sit on top of a display at the Native Art Market in Old Town Scottsdale on Sept. 4, 2026. Gisela Contreras / KJZZ 4 of 5 — paintings-gc-20260904.JPG A wall of paintings hanging inside the Native Art Market in Scottsdale on Sept. 4, 2026. Gisela Contreras / KJZZ 5 of 5 — horse-hair-pottery-vases-gc-20260904.jpg Shelves filled with colorful horsehair pottery vases at the Native Art Market in Old Town Scottsdale on Sept. 4, 2026. Gisela Contreras / KJZZ

Calling herself “a roadside baby,” Tracy fondly remembers playing beneath the vendor table belonging to her great-grandmother. “And so, for us to come four generations later to owning a gallery that not only is for us but for the entire community, I know that she’d be super proud,” said Tracy.

More than $6 million has been sent to hundreds of Indigenous artisans since the Scottsdale co-op launched in 2020. Roughly 600 authentic, small businesses are represented between Scottsdale and Santa Fe.

Tracy believes both Native Art Market locations in Arizona and New Mexico are virtually identical. She elaborated that the recent expansion was motivated largely because the first store has become “full and crowded,” adding that “We had too many artisans and not enough space” in Old Town Scottsdale.

Her goal is to move all sorts of artwork in both directions.

“Where we’ll have some artists in Arizona going to Santa Fe, and some of those Santa Fe artists making their way into Scottsdale,” added Tracy, “just because I like the idea of our inventory always being different from the people around us. And I think that’s going to really make us thrive.”