From Saguaros to Steel: Borderlands Divided — A panel discussion hosted by KJZZ
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation
The Trump administration is moving forward with construction of a border wall along the 2.8-million-acre reservation belonging to the Tohono O’odham Nation — whose members live on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Join KJZZ for a panel conversation exploring the human, social and environmental costs of erecting a permanent barrier through the borderlands.
Attendance is free — but space is limited. RSVP to reserve your spot.
If you go
When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: S'edav Va'aki Museum. 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034
RSVP for free: https://support.fpraz.org/site/Calendar?id=100401&view=Detail
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