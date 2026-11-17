Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

The Trump administration is moving forward with construction of a border wall along the 2.8-million-acre reservation belonging to the Tohono O’odham Nation — whose members live on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Join KJZZ for a panel conversation exploring the human, social and environmental costs of erecting a permanent barrier through the borderlands.

Attendance is free — but space is limited. RSVP to reserve your spot.

If you go

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: S'edav Va'aki Museum. 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

RSVP for free: https://support.fpraz.org/site/Calendar?id=100401&view=Detail