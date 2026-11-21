Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

A lame-duck session bill backed by President Donald Trump passed the U.S. Senate with broad support from Democrats late Thursday night, but the final roll call leading to a 62-33 vote on Capitol Hill split Arizona’s sitting senators.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, is supposed to speed up federal permitting for energy projects on public lands, from transmission and pipelines to mines and data centers.

The proposal also aims at lowering ratepayer costs with one study done by the Rhodium Group suggesting households may save as much as $6 on their monthly electricity bills — but not until 2040.

Arizona Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego — plus 13 more Democrats, including neighboring New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen — sided with the Republican majority, while his Grand Canyon State colleague, Mark Kelly, opposed it.

Kelly, along with 30 other Democrats, was joined by two dissenting Republicans: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds. Most tribes also objected to the measure, claiming that BAAJA would sidestep consultation and erode bedrock environmental laws safeguarding sacred sites.

In a Friday statement to KJZZ, Kelly shared that Arizona tribes informed him how BAAJA would “weaken their ability to protect their lands.” Kelly continued, elaborating he’s all for “cutting through unnecessary red tape,” lowering costs and creating good-paying jobs, but argued “we can do that while keeping our commitment to tribal sovereignty.”

As for those tribal concerns, Gallego admitted there’s “still work to be done,” according to a Friday statement explaining his vote. Gallego also pledged to continue pushing for legislation in Congress that “rightfully respects their sovereignty,” but felt BAAJA offers working families “much-needed relief.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. House for a vote.