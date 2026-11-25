Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation

Last week, a Trump-backed bill that could speed up energy projects advanced out of the U.S. Senate with some bipartisan support. The controversial federal permitting reform proposal now sits with lawmakers inside the House, where a vote looms before the lame-duck session on Capitol Hill ends next month.

Arizona Democratic Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is alarmed by how the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, better known as BAAJA, would effectively strip tribal consultation from Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Tribes have long relied on it as a legal defense to save sacred sites.

“I was really disappointed,” she told KJZZ, stressing that her dad, the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, would be, too. “He would hate every bit of it — would be as vocal, if not more than I’m being, just because he was a part of helping to create so much of the protections that were all thrown out.”

Senator Ruben Gallego had served alongside the elder Grijalva in the U.S. House and, in 2019, became the inaugural chair of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples, part of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

More recently, Gallego was among 14 Democratic senators who broke party lines by backing BAAJA. Arizona’s senior Senator Mark Kelly voted against it.

Congresswoman Grijalva had this to say about their votes: “I’m very glad that Sen. Kelly was able to see through all of that. I’ve been texting concerns to both senators and I unfortunately didn’t hear back with Gallego’s team.”

In a statement explaining last week’s vote from the Senate floor, Gallego admitted “there is still work to be done” to address tribal concerns, but argued the overall bill “is an important step forward” for creating new jobs, lowering energy costs and speeding up permits to accelerate the clean energy transition.