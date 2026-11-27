Tribal advocates say a proposed change to federal water protections would disproportionately harm Native American communities.

The change would reduce the number of rivers, streams and wetlands protected under the Clean Water Act in Arizona and beyond. Tribal law scholars argue that such a rollback would violate the federal government’s longstanding legal responsibility to tribes.

The change is focused on the definition of “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS. That term refers to bodies of water that receive federal protection. The Environmental Protection Agency and Army Core of Engineers have proposed changing that definition to exclude relatively impermanent water bodies — such as streams and wetlands that are only wet during part of the year — and removing certain protections from them.

In a press release announcing the proposed rule change, the Trump administration said it “cuts bureaucratic red tape” and “will provide greater predictability for landowners, farmers, ranchers, energy producers, the technology sector, developers, and small businesses.”

Environmental advocates argue that the change would leave many water sources vulnerable to pollution and contamination, and make it harder for state, local and tribal governments to keep them clean.

An analysis of the impacts is laid out in a new report from two tribal advocacy groups — Universal Access to Clean Water for Tribal Communities and the Native American Rights Fund.

“While the impacts of rolling back the definition of WOTUS will be felt by all who value and depend on clean water,” the report writes, “Tribes are likely to feel it first, most keenly, and with the longest-lasting effects.”

Alex Hager / KJZZ The sun sets behind water tanks in the Navajo Nation capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on May 11, 2026.

The report’s authors find the proposed change troubling for a few reasons.

The first, they say, is that some tribal communities rely heavily on waters that would have protections lifted. People on Navajo Nation, for example, often rely on groundwater for drinking supplies, and the rule change would make those supplies more vulnerable to pollutants.

That could make water access even more difficult in an area where a third of homes lack running water . The Colorado River basin is home to 30 federally-recognized tribes. They often lack the infrastructure and resources to access clean water and have said they deserve more inclusion in conversations about managing the shrinking water supply.

Heather Tanana, a law professor at the University of Denver and a citizen of the Navajo Nation, said the rule change would shift the responsibility for keeping that water clean onto tribal governments, which often lack the money and staff to monitor and treat water supplies without federal help.

“That's not easy,” she said. “That is going to take a lot of technical administrative capacity on tribes to do, and not every tribe has the resources to suddenly step in and fill that role.”

Tanana said that shifting responsibility onto tribes would be a violation of the federal government’s “trust responsibility.” Following a 1908 Supreme Court decision, the federal government has a legal obligation to reserve sufficient water for Native American reservations.

“This isn't just moral, goodness, kindness of their heart,” Tanana said. “It's a legal duty that the federal government has to protect tribal land [and] resources and ensure their survival.”

The federal responsibility typically concerns the government’s need to provide a sufficient quantity of water to tribes. Tanana said that responsibility extends to quality, too, which could make a rollback of Clean Water Act protections illegal.

“Courts have recognized that quality matters,” she said. “That the water right itself isn't just how many acre-feet are flowing down. That it actually has to be able to fulfill the purpose of the reservation. And if we degrade the water too much, that might not be possible.”

Tanana said tribal leaders noted these concerns in formal comments submitted to the federal government. Comments from the Navajo Nation, submitted in January, also emphasized the cultural importance of springs and other water sources.

“The Navajo Nation is committed to protecting Mother Earth and Father Sky,” Navajo officials wrote. “It is imperative that we as a Nation maintain harmony and balance with all living beings within our ecosystem.”

Legal experts anticipate the federal government will finalize the rule change by the end of the year or early 2027.